Wisconsin Weekend in a minute: Summerfest, Tacos and Tequila Fest, Strawberry Festival and Kenny Chesney

MILWAUKEE — It's the first weekend of Summerfest, a time people all over the country look forward to! But, if that's not your cup of tea, there are plenty of other exciting events happening in our area to keep you entertained. Check out Adriana's full list below.

FRIDAY

Summerfest Children's Fest Day

Henry W. Maier Festival Park,

200 N. Harbor Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Hanson and Gavin Degraw

Summerfest

639 E. Summerfest Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Greek Fest

Wisconsin State Fair

640 S. 84th Street,

West Allis, WI 53214

Shorewood Criterium Classic

Shorewood

4500 to 4528 Oakland Ave.

LoveMKE Summer Soulstice Celebration

The Beer Garden

The Beer Garden

1133 N Old World 3rd St,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Summer Concert Series: Latin Swing Factor

The Beer Garden

1133 N. Old World 3rd Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Baby You Milwaukee

Imagine a massive 112-foot-long hot air balloon in the shape of a sleeping newborn floating over the shores of Lake Michigan, accompanied by a chorus of professional singers.

Veterans Park

1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

SlamFest

280 Cedar Creek Rd,

Slinger, WI 53086

SATURDAY

SZA

The American Family Insurance Amphitheater

639 E. Summerfest Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Tacos and Tequila Festival 2024

Franklin Field

7035 S. Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

Kenny Chesney Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

Wild Ones Vintage Motorcycle Rally

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Cedarburg's Strawberry Festival

Cedarburg Visitors Center

Washington Ave ,

Cedarburg, WI 0

45th Annual Cafe Hollander Otto Wenz Downer Classic

Downer Avenue

2600 N. Downer Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53211

Goo Goo Dolls

Summerfest

639 E. Summerfest Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Toy Story: Film with Orchestra

Bradley Symphony Center

212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Community Carnival: Unity Unleashed

Harbor District, Inc.

600 E. Greenfield Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

SUNDAY

Not Just A Phase Fest

Annual trip back to the golden days of the 90s & 2000s emo.

7035 S Ballpark Dr,

Franklin, WI 53132

Tour of America's Dairyland Tosa Village Classic Bike Race

Village of Wauwatosa

3118 W Ridgeline Ct,

Mequon, WI 53092-5111

