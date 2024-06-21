Wisconsin Weekend in a minute: Summerfest, Tacos and Tequila Fest, Strawberry Festival and Kenny Chesney

MILWAUKEE — It's the first weekend of Summerfest, a time people all over the country look forward to! But, if that's not your cup of tea, there are plenty of other exciting events happening in our area to keep you entertained. Check out Adriana's full list below.
FRIDAY
Summerfest Children's Fest Day
Henry W. Maier Festival Park,
200 N. Harbor Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Hanson and Gavin Degraw
Summerfest
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Greek Fest
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street,
West Allis, WI 53214
Shorewood Criterium Classic
Shorewood
4500 to 4528 Oakland Ave.
LoveMKE Summer Soulstice Celebration
The Beer Garden
The Beer Garden
1133 N Old World 3rd St,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Summer Concert Series: Latin Swing Factor
The Beer Garden
1133 N. Old World 3rd Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Baby You Milwaukee
Imagine a massive 112-foot-long hot air balloon in the shape of a sleeping newborn floating over the shores of Lake Michigan, accompanied by a chorus of professional singers.
Veterans Park
1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
SlamFest
280 Cedar Creek Rd,
Slinger, WI 53086
SATURDAY
SZA
The American Family Insurance Amphitheater
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Tacos and Tequila Festival 2024
Franklin Field
7035 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132
Kenny Chesney Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour
American Family Field
1 Brewers Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53214
Wild Ones Vintage Motorcycle Rally
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 W. Canal Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Cedarburg's Strawberry Festival
Cedarburg Visitors Center
Washington Ave ,
Cedarburg, WI 0
45th Annual Cafe Hollander Otto Wenz Downer Classic
Downer Avenue
2600 N. Downer Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53211
Goo Goo Dolls
Summerfest
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Toy Story: Film with Orchestra
Bradley Symphony Center
212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Community Carnival: Unity Unleashed
Harbor District, Inc.
600 E. Greenfield Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53204
SUNDAY
Not Just A Phase Fest
Annual trip back to the golden days of the 90s & 2000s emo.
7035 S Ballpark Dr,
Franklin, WI 53132
Tour of America's Dairyland Tosa Village Classic Bike Race
Village of Wauwatosa
3118 W Ridgeline Ct,
Mequon, WI 53092-5111
