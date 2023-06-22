Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Summerfest, Strawberry Festival, Cheese Capital Fest and more

MILWAUKEE — There is a lot happening across Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin this upcoming weekend June 23-25, 2023. Here are the ideas that stood out to us:

FRIDAY

SUMMERFEST:THE MARCUS KING BAND/ ZAC BROWN BAND

7:30 PM

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Summerfest Children’s Fest Day

Noon-3 p.m.

Admission: FREE

Greek Fest

Friday, June 23: 11am – 11pm

Saturday, June 24: 11am – 11pm

Sunday, June 25: 11am – 8pm

640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI

Sheboygan’s Greek Fest

Friday 5PM to 8PM

Saturday 11AM to 8PM

Sunday 11AM to 6PM

Deland Park 901 Broughton Drive

Sheboygan, WI

19th Annual Shorewood Criterium Classic

Kensington Square Block Party! The event will include:

Bouncy Castle and Face Painting for kids 5:00 – 8:00pm

Live Music from 5:00 – 8:00pm

Outdoor dining

4450 N. Oakland Avenue

Shorewood, WI 53211

Joe Chapman Basketball Clinic

9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Basketball skills and drills on the plaza at Fiserv Forum

4th-8th grade. Registration is just $10 per athlete

Fiserv Forum 1111 Vel R Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee WI 53203

Deer District Concert Series- Jake Williams

6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

The Beer Garden

1133 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra: Black Panther - Film With Live Orchestra

6/23-625

Multiple Times

Bradley Symphony Center

212 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Milkmen vs, Kane County Cougars

6:35 p.m.

Franklin Field

7035 South Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

Women’s Milwaukee Tour

1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

235 E Michigan St

235 E Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Pewaukee Kiwanis Beach Party

Jun 23, 2023 - Jun 24, 2023.

Fri: -5:00pm-11:30pm

Sat: -7:00a,-11:30pm

KETTLE MORAINE DAYS FESTIVAL

6/23-6/25

Village of Eagle Park

South Parkview Drive - Eagle, WI

SATURDAY

Summerfest :

JAMES TAYLOR/ SHERYL CROW

BRETT ELDREDGE

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS

200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Strawberry Festival

10am - 6pm (Extended Hours at the Gruber Law Main Stage to 9pm)

W63 N643 Washington Avenue

Cedarburg, WI, 53012 United States

Wild Ones: Vintage Motorcycle Rally

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W Canal St,

Milwaukee, WI 53201

Cheese Capital Festival

6/23 & 6/24

39 Stafford Street, Plymouth, WI 53073

The Café Hollander Otto Wenz Downer Classic

Downer Ave

E Belleview Pl & N Downer Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Lakefront 7s Rugby Festival

8:00 a.m.

125+ teams and 2000+ participants

1300 N Lincoln Memorial Dr

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Battle of the Rescues- H.O.P.E. Safehouse Vs. Rescue Outreach

Safehouse will go head to head against Rescue Outreach in a 3 game volleyball tournament to help raise funds

5615 Castle Ct, Racine, WI, United States, Wisconsin

3rd Annual Seltzer Beer Stroll

1:00 p,m,

Downtown Racine

425 Main StreetRacine, WI 53403

Schlitz Audubon Gala

Guest Host: TMJ4 Anchor Carole Meekins

1111 E. Brown Deer Road

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(414) 352-2880

SUNDAY

Outlaw Music Fest - Feat. Willie Nelson, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

4:45 PM

Alpine Valley Music Theatre,

East Troy, WI

Falls Festival of the Arts

10:00 AM 5:00 PM

Menomonee Falls Village Park

N87W16749 Garfield Dr

Menomonee Falls

Pommerntag

Rotary Park

4100 W Highland Rd - Mequon, WI 53097

