Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Summerfest, Strawberry Festival, Cheese Capital Fest and more

MILWAUKEE — There is a lot happening across Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin this upcoming weekend June 23-25, 2023. Here are the ideas that stood out to us:
FRIDAY
SUMMERFEST:THE MARCUS KING BAND/ ZAC BROWN BAND
7:30 PM
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Summerfest Children’s Fest Day
Noon-3 p.m.
Admission: FREE
Greek Fest
Friday, June 23: 11am – 11pm
Saturday, June 24: 11am – 11pm
Sunday, June 25: 11am – 8pm
640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI
Sheboygan’s Greek Fest
Friday 5PM to 8PM
Saturday 11AM to 8PM
Sunday 11AM to 6PM
Deland Park 901 Broughton Drive
Sheboygan, WI
19th Annual Shorewood Criterium Classic
Kensington Square Block Party! The event will include:
Bouncy Castle and Face Painting for kids 5:00 – 8:00pm
Live Music from 5:00 – 8:00pm
Outdoor dining
4450 N. Oakland Avenue
Shorewood, WI 53211
Joe Chapman Basketball Clinic
9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Basketball skills and drills on the plaza at Fiserv Forum
4th-8th grade. Registration is just $10 per athlete
Fiserv Forum 1111 Vel R Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee WI 53203
Deer District Concert Series- Jake Williams
6:00 - 9:00 p.m.
The Beer Garden
1133 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra: Black Panther - Film With Live Orchestra
6/23-625
Multiple Times
Bradley Symphony Center
212 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Milkmen vs, Kane County Cougars
6:35 p.m.
Franklin Field
7035 South Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132
Women’s Milwaukee Tour
1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
235 E Michigan St
235 E Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Pewaukee Kiwanis Beach Party
Jun 23, 2023 - Jun 24, 2023.
Fri: -5:00pm-11:30pm
Sat: -7:00a,-11:30pm
KETTLE MORAINE DAYS FESTIVAL
6/23-6/25
Village of Eagle Park
South Parkview Drive - Eagle, WI
SATURDAY
Summerfest :
JAMES TAYLOR/ SHERYL CROW
BRETT ELDREDGE
ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS
200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Strawberry Festival
10am - 6pm (Extended Hours at the Gruber Law Main Stage to 9pm)
W63 N643 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI, 53012 United States
Wild Ones: Vintage Motorcycle Rally
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 W Canal St,
Milwaukee, WI 53201
Cheese Capital Festival
6/23 & 6/24
39 Stafford Street, Plymouth, WI 53073
The Café Hollander Otto Wenz Downer Classic
Downer Ave
E Belleview Pl & N Downer Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Lakefront 7s Rugby Festival
8:00 a.m.
125+ teams and 2000+ participants
1300 N Lincoln Memorial Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Battle of the Rescues- H.O.P.E. Safehouse Vs. Rescue Outreach
Safehouse will go head to head against Rescue Outreach in a 3 game volleyball tournament to help raise funds
5615 Castle Ct, Racine, WI, United States, Wisconsin
3rd Annual Seltzer Beer Stroll
1:00 p,m,
Downtown Racine
425 Main StreetRacine, WI 53403
Schlitz Audubon Gala
Guest Host: TMJ4 Anchor Carole Meekins
1111 E. Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53217
(414) 352-2880
SUNDAY
Outlaw Music Fest - Feat. Willie Nelson, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
4:45 PM
Alpine Valley Music Theatre,
East Troy, WI
Falls Festival of the Arts
10:00 AM 5:00 PM
Menomonee Falls Village Park
N87W16749 Garfield Dr
Menomonee Falls
Pommerntag
Rotary Park
4100 W Highland Rd - Mequon, WI 53097
