Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Summerfest, Strawberry Fest, Greek Fest and more!

MILWAUKEE — The weekend is almost upon us, so we are compiling some of the interesting events that caught our eye this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Including Summerfest!

FRIDAY

Bayshore Sounds of Summer : 5 Cards Studs



6:00 PM - 9:00 p.m.

The Yard at BAYSHORE

5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI



Summerfest – Children’s Fest



Festival-goers who arrive between noon and 3 p.m. will enjoy free admission

200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202



Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church's Greek Fest



11:00 a.m.

Wisconsin State Fair Park

640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI

Xtreme Xperience



6/23-6/26, all day

Get behind the wheel of our fleet of exotic cars in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Mile Speedway

640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI 53214

SATURDAY

Greek Fest



11:00 a.m.

Wisconsin State Fair Park

640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival



10:00 a.m.

Festivals of Cedarburg, Inc

W63N643 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI

Wild Ones: Vintage Motorcycle Rally



10:00 a.m.

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53201

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Clan



7:30 p.m.

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Fishing in the Valley



5:00 PM - 6:30 p.m.

Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley

3700 W Pierce St, Milwaukee, WI 53214

SUNDAY

Margarita Fest



11:00 - 5:00 p.m.

The Beer Garden

1133 N Old World 3rd St

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Greek Fest



11:00 a.m.

Wisconsin State Fair Park

640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival



10:00 a.m.

Festivals of Cedarburg, Inc

W63N643 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip