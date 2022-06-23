Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Summerfest, Strawberry Fest, Greek Fest and more!

The weekend is almost upon us, so we are compiling some of the interesting events that caught our eye this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Posted at 6:56 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 07:56:49-04

MILWAUKEE — The weekend is almost upon us, so we are compiling some of the interesting events that caught our eye this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Including Summerfest!

FRIDAY

Bayshore Sounds of Summer : 5 Cards Studs

  • 6:00 PM - 9:00 p.m.
  • The Yard at BAYSHORE
  • 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI

Summerfest – Children’s Fest

  • Festival-goers who arrive between noon and 3 p.m. will enjoy free admission
  • 200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church's Greek Fest

  • 11:00 a.m.
  • Wisconsin State Fair Park
  • 640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI

Xtreme Xperience

  • 6/23-6/26, all day
  • Get behind the wheel of our fleet of exotic cars in Milwaukee
  • The Milwaukee Mile Speedway
  • 640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI 53214

SATURDAY

Greek Fest

  • 11:00 a.m.
  • Wisconsin State Fair Park
  • 640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival

  • 10:00 a.m.
  • Festivals of Cedarburg, Inc
  • W63N643 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI

Wild Ones: Vintage Motorcycle Rally

  • 10:00 a.m.
  • Harley-Davidson Museum
  • 400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53201

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Clan

  • 7:30 p.m.
  • American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Fishing in the Valley

  • 5:00 PM - 6:30 p.m.
  • Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley
  • 3700 W Pierce St, Milwaukee, WI 53214

SUNDAY
Margarita Fest

  • 11:00 - 5:00 p.m.
  • The Beer Garden
  • 1133 N Old World 3rd St
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Greek Fest

  • 11:00 a.m.
  • Wisconsin State Fair Park
  • 640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival

  • 10:00 a.m.
  • Festivals of Cedarburg, Inc
  • W63N643 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI

