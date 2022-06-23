Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Summerfest, Strawberry Fest, Greek Fest and more!

MILWAUKEE — The weekend is almost upon us, so we are compiling some of the interesting events that caught our eye this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Including Summerfest!
FRIDAY
Bayshore Sounds of Summer : 5 Cards Studs
- 6:00 PM - 9:00 p.m.
- The Yard at BAYSHORE
- 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI
- Festival-goers who arrive between noon and 3 p.m. will enjoy free admission
- 200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church's Greek Fest
- 11:00 a.m.
- Wisconsin State Fair Park
- 640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI
- 6/23-6/26, all day
- Get behind the wheel of our fleet of exotic cars in Milwaukee
- The Milwaukee Mile Speedway
- 640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI 53214
SATURDAY
Greek Fest
- 11:00 a.m.
- Wisconsin State Fair Park
- 640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI
- 10:00 a.m.
- Festivals of Cedarburg, Inc
- W63N643 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI
Wild Ones: Vintage Motorcycle Rally
- 10:00 a.m.
- Harley-Davidson Museum
- 400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53201
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Clan
- 7:30 p.m.
- American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 5:00 PM - 6:30 p.m.
- Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley
- 3700 W Pierce St, Milwaukee, WI 53214
SUNDAY
Margarita Fest
- 11:00 - 5:00 p.m.
- The Beer Garden
- 1133 N Old World 3rd St
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
Greek Fest
- 11:00 a.m.
- Wisconsin State Fair Park
- 640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI
- 10:00 a.m.
- Festivals of Cedarburg, Inc
- W63N643 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI