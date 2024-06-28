Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Summerfest round 2, and Waterford Balloon Fest

There are tons of festivals all across our area this weekend, including Summerfest! There's something for the whole family. Check out Adriana's full list to see what fun you might get up to!
Posted at 7:00 AM, Jun 28, 2024

FRIDAY
Tyler Childers
639 E Summerfest Pl, Milwaukee, WI 53202

REO Speedwagon
Summerfest

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
American Family Field
1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214

Sounds of Summer: The First Wave
Bayshore
5800 N. Bayshore Drive,
Glendale, WI 53217

Tejano America Fest 2024
Potawatomi Casino | Hotel
1721 W. Canal Street
Milwaukee, WI 53233

Free Friday Night Flick, at Lake Park
Gather the family for tonight's FREE movie, "Twister" (PG-13). Bring lawn chairs, blankets, drinks and snacks. Popcorn will be provided.
Lake Park, Summer Stage, 2975 N. Lake Park Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53211

Hartland's Hometown Celebration
JUNE 28- JUNE 30TH
Nixon Park, 175 E. Park Ave

Bands At The Beach
City Beach Park
324 West Wisconsin Avenue - Oconomowoc, WI 53066

SATURDAY
Keith Urban
639 E Summerfest Pl, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Fletcher
639 E Summerfest Pl, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Hello Kitty Truck Cafe
2500 N. Mayfair Road

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
American Family Field
1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214

Waterford Balloon Fest
Waterford Town Park,
8422 Jensen Parkway,
Tichigan, WI 53185

Dad’s Day Out Vendor Market & Classic Car Show
Gateway Classic Cars of Milwaukee,
9949 58th Place, Kenosha, WI 53144

Fourth of July Parade
Fowler Park
500 Oakwood Ave. - Oconomowoc, WI 53066

SUNDAY
Mini Fest
Hands-on workshops for all ages/genders.
Mini Fest's Mission is to promote the power of creativity
Zócalo Food Park
636 South 6th Street Milwaukee, WI 53204

Celebrate Pride Month with TMJ4 News