Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Summerfest round 2, and Waterford Balloon Fest

FRIDAY

Tyler Childers

639 E Summerfest Pl, Milwaukee, WI 53202

REO Speedwagon

Summerfest

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214

Sounds of Summer: The First Wave

Bayshore

5800 N. Bayshore Drive,

Glendale, WI 53217

Tejano America Fest 2024

Potawatomi Casino | Hotel

1721 W. Canal Street

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Free Friday Night Flick, at Lake Park

Gather the family for tonight's FREE movie, "Twister" (PG-13). Bring lawn chairs, blankets, drinks and snacks. Popcorn will be provided.

Lake Park, Summer Stage, 2975 N. Lake Park Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53211

Hartland's Hometown Celebration

JUNE 28- JUNE 30TH

Nixon Park, 175 E. Park Ave

Bands At The Beach

City Beach Park

324 West Wisconsin Avenue - Oconomowoc, WI 53066

SATURDAY

Keith Urban

639 E Summerfest Pl, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Fletcher

639 E Summerfest Pl, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Hello Kitty Truck Cafe

2500 N. Mayfair Road

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214

Waterford Balloon Fest

Waterford Town Park,

8422 Jensen Parkway,

Tichigan, WI 53185

Dad’s Day Out Vendor Market & Classic Car Show

Gateway Classic Cars of Milwaukee,

9949 58th Place, Kenosha, WI 53144

Fourth of July Parade

Fowler Park

500 Oakwood Ave. - Oconomowoc, WI 53066

SUNDAY

Mini Fest

Hands-on workshops for all ages/genders.

Mini Fest's Mission is to promote the power of creativity

Zócalo Food Park

636 South 6th Street Milwaukee, WI 53204

