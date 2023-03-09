Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: St. Patrick's Day Parade, William Shatner and Admirals concert

A lot going on including the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Food & Froth, William Shatner and Milwaukee Admirals concert series!
The weather is looking better and better, so no better reason to take advantage of the warmer temps and have some fun at all the events happening in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin!
Posted at 5:34 AM, Mar 09, 2023
MILWAUKEE — The weather is looking better and better, so no better reason to take advantage of the warmer temps and have some fun at all the events happening in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin!

Here's this week's list:

FRIDAY

Katt Williams

  • Miller High Life Theatre
  • 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

William Shatner

  • Pabst Theater
  • 144 E. Wells Street,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Kids' Night Out at the Wisconsin Humane Society
Grades 1-6 and provides an opportunity for parents to enjoy a Friday evening to themselves while the kids have an awesome time at WHS.

  • 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Milwaukee Campus & Racine Campus
  • Milwaukee Campus | Megan Katzuba | 414-431-6153
  • Racine Campus | Alex Wisth | 262-554-6699 x5014

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES

  • 3/3-4/2
  • Todd Wehr Theater, 121 E State St
  • Milwaukee, WI, 53202

Upcycled Candle Making Workshop

  • 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
  • Riverside Park
  • 1500 E. Park Pl
  • Milwaukee, WI 53211

Professional Bull Riders

  • 3/11 & 3/12
  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Russell Dickerson

  • Milwaukee Admirals vs. Tucson Roadrunners
  • After the Admiral's Game
  • 400 W Kilbourn Ave
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

  • Downtown Milwaukee
  • 310 W Wisconsin Ave
  • Milwaukee, WI

Shamrock Club Post-Parade Party

  • 1:00 p.m.
  • Irish Cultural and Heritage Center
  • 2133 West Wisconsin Avenue
  • Milwaukee, WI 53233

Food & Froth

  • 7:00 - 10:00 p.m.
  • Milwaukee Public Museum
  • 800 W. Wells Street
  • Milwaukee, WI 53233

Dropkick Murphys performs a concert post-game

  • Milwaukee Admirals vs. Tucson Roadrunners
  • 400 W Kilbourn Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Drive-By Truckers

  • 8:00 p.m.
  • The Pabst Theater
  • 144 E Wells St
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

St. Patty's Pub Crawl

  • 3:00 p.m.
  • Main Street & 6th Street,
  • Downtown Racine

SUNDAY

CelticMKE's Irish Family Day - Passport to Ireland

  • 11:00 a.m.
  • Celtic MKE
  • 1532 N. Wauwatosa Ave.
  • Wauwatosa, WI

Milwaukee Wave vs. Kansas City Comets

  • 4:00 p.m.
  • UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena
  • 400 W Kilbourn Ave
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

