Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: St. Patrick's Day Parade, William Shatner and Admirals concert

MILWAUKEE — The weather is looking better and better, so no better reason to take advantage of the warmer temps and have some fun at all the events happening in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin!

Here's this week's list:

FRIDAY

Katt Williams



Miller High Life Theatre

500 W. Kilbourn Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53203

William Shatner



Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Kids' Night Out at the Wisconsin Humane Society

Grades 1-6 and provides an opportunity for parents to enjoy a Friday evening to themselves while the kids have an awesome time at WHS.



5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Campus & Racine Campus

Milwaukee Campus | Megan Katzuba | 414-431-6153

Racine Campus | Alex Wisth | 262-554-6699 x5014

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES



3/3-4/2

Todd Wehr Theater, 121 E State St

Milwaukee, WI, 53202

Upcycled Candle Making Workshop



5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Riverside Park

1500 E. Park Pl

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Professional Bull Riders



3/11 & 3/12

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Russell Dickerson



Milwaukee Admirals vs. Tucson Roadrunners

After the Admiral's Game

400 W Kilbourn Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

St. Patrick’s Day Parade



Downtown Milwaukee

310 W Wisconsin Ave

Milwaukee, WI

Shamrock Club Post-Parade Party



1:00 p.m.

Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

2133 West Wisconsin Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Food & Froth



7:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Public Museum

800 W. Wells Street

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Dropkick Murphys performs a concert post-game



Milwaukee Admirals vs. Tucson Roadrunners

400 W Kilbourn Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Drive-By Truckers



8:00 p.m.

The Pabst Theater

144 E Wells St

Milwaukee, WI 53202



St. Patty's Pub Crawl



3:00 p.m.

Main Street & 6th Street,

Downtown Racine

SUNDAY

CelticMKE's Irish Family Day - Passport to Ireland



11:00 a.m.

Celtic MKE

1532 N. Wauwatosa Ave.

Wauwatosa, WI

Milwaukee Wave vs. Kansas City Comets



4:00 p.m.

UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W Kilbourn Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53203

