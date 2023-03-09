Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: St. Patrick's Day Parade, William Shatner and Admirals concert

MILWAUKEE — The weather is looking better and better, so no better reason to take advantage of the warmer temps and have some fun at all the events happening in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin!
Here's this week's list:
FRIDAY
- Miller High Life Theatre
- 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- Pabst Theater
- 144 E. Wells Street,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
Kids' Night Out at the Wisconsin Humane Society
Grades 1-6 and provides an opportunity for parents to enjoy a Friday evening to themselves while the kids have an awesome time at WHS.
- 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Milwaukee Campus & Racine Campus
- Milwaukee Campus | Megan Katzuba | 414-431-6153
- Racine Campus | Alex Wisth | 262-554-6699 x5014
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES
- 3/3-4/2
- Todd Wehr Theater, 121 E State St
- Milwaukee, WI, 53202
Upcycled Candle Making Workshop
- 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
- Riverside Park
- 1500 E. Park Pl
- Milwaukee, WI 53211
Professional Bull Riders
- 3/11 & 3/12
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- Milwaukee Admirals vs. Tucson Roadrunners
- After the Admiral's Game
- 400 W Kilbourn Ave
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
SATURDAY
- Downtown Milwaukee
- 310 W Wisconsin Ave
- Milwaukee, WI
Shamrock Club Post-Parade Party
- 1:00 p.m.
- Irish Cultural and Heritage Center
- 2133 West Wisconsin Avenue
- Milwaukee, WI 53233
- 7:00 - 10:00 p.m.
- Milwaukee Public Museum
- 800 W. Wells Street
- Milwaukee, WI 53233
Dropkick Murphys performs a concert post-game
- Milwaukee Admirals vs. Tucson Roadrunners
- 400 W Kilbourn Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 8:00 p.m.
- The Pabst Theater
- 144 E Wells St
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 3:00 p.m.
- Main Street & 6th Street,
- Downtown Racine
SUNDAY
CelticMKE's Irish Family Day - Passport to Ireland
- 11:00 a.m.
- Celtic MKE
- 1532 N. Wauwatosa Ave.
- Wauwatosa, WI
Milwaukee Wave vs. Kansas City Comets
- 4:00 p.m.
- UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena
- 400 W Kilbourn Ave
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
