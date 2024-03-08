Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: St. Patrick's Day Parade, ShamROCK Kick-off Party, and more

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is getting ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day! Read about all the fun holiday themed activities going on this weekend. But if you're not looking to celebrate the Irish just yet, there's plenty of other fun stuff to do to keep you entertained.

FRIDAY

Milwaukee Wave vs. Utica City FC

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show

Friday, March 8: 12pm – 8pm

Saturday, March 9: 10am – 8pm

Sunday, March 10: 10am – 5pm

ShamROCK Kick-off Party

Lucky Clover Irish Pub

1048 N MLK Dr.

Milwaukee, WI

Anime Milwaukee

3/8-3/10

Baird Center

Hilton Milwaukee City Center Hotel

PBR

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

56th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade

West Wisconsin Avenue and MLK Drive

Food & Froth

Milwaukee Public Museum

800 W. Wells Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Grand Rapid Griffins

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

The Prince Experience

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

77th Annual Ozaukee County Art Show

March 9 through Sunday, April 21, 2024

W62N546 Washington Avenue

Cedarburg, WI 53012

Fight 4 Air Climb

411 E. Wisconsin Center

Milwaukee, WI

SUNDAY

Milwaukee Wave vs. St. Louis Ambush

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Irish Family Day: Passport to Ireland

CelticMKE Center, 1532 N.

Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53213

The Wildlife In Need Center (WINC) is hosting its Annual Pancake

235 Main Street, Dousman, WI, 53118

Cesar E. Chavez Celebration

Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall

929 N Water St

Milwaukee, WI 53202 United States

The 2024 Oscars Red Carpet Viewing Party

NŌ STUDIOS

1037 West McKinley Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53205

