Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: St. Patrick's Day Parade, ShamROCK Kick-off Party, and more

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is getting ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day! Read about all the fun holiday themed activities going on this weekend. But if you're not looking to celebrate the Irish just yet, there's plenty of other fun stuff to do to keep you entertained.
FRIDAY
Milwaukee Wave vs. Utica City FC
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show
Friday, March 8: 12pm – 8pm
Saturday, March 9: 10am – 8pm
Sunday, March 10: 10am – 5pm
ShamROCK Kick-off Party
Lucky Clover Irish Pub
1048 N MLK Dr.
Milwaukee, WI
Anime Milwaukee
3/8-3/10
Baird Center
Hilton Milwaukee City Center Hotel
PBR
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
SATURDAY
56th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade
West Wisconsin Avenue and MLK Drive
Food & Froth
Milwaukee Public Museum
800 W. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Grand Rapid Griffins
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
The Prince Experience
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
77th Annual Ozaukee County Art Show
March 9 through Sunday, April 21, 2024
W62N546 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
Fight 4 Air Climb
411 E. Wisconsin Center
Milwaukee, WI
SUNDAY
Milwaukee Wave vs. St. Louis Ambush
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Irish Family Day: Passport to Ireland
CelticMKE Center, 1532 N.
Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53213
The Wildlife In Need Center (WINC) is hosting its Annual Pancake
235 Main Street, Dousman, WI, 53118
Cesar E. Chavez Celebration
Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall
929 N Water St
Milwaukee, WI 53202 United States
The 2024 Oscars Red Carpet Viewing Party
NŌ STUDIOS
1037 West McKinley Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53205
