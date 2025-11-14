Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Soda with Santa, a candlelight hike, sports showdowns, and more!

Early Christmas & Retro Cheer in Germantown

Get into the festive spirit with the annual Germantown Christmas Festival Parade! The theme this year is “An ’80s Christmas”, and the parade kicks off at 1:30 PM on Saturday.



Parade Route: The route starts at Pilgrim Rd & Sylvan Circle.

Christmas in the Park (2:00-4:45 PM at Firemen’s Park) features free hot chocolate, coffee, free popcorn, free chips & cheese, cookie sales, a bucket raffle, and special appearances like stilt walkers and costumed characters.

Don’t miss the official tree lighting at 4:30 PM at Firemen’s Park, plus live music with local choirs and ensembles.

Click here for more information.

Watch Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute here:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Christmas parade, Soda with Santa, candlelight hike and more

Still in Fall Mode? Go for a Candle-lit Hike!

If you’re not quite in full holiday mode and still enjoying cozy autumn vibes, head into downtown Milwaukee for the Fall Candlelight Hike at Lakeshore State Park.

When: Saturday, 5:00-7:00 PM.

Where: The south entrance welcome sign, Lakeshore State Park, 500 N Harbor Dr., Milwaukee.

What to expect: A trail lit by candlelight, crisp fall air, s’mores, and hot cocoa while supplies last. Free to attend (donations welcome).

Tip: Dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes!

Click here for more details.

A Festive Brewery Visit: Soda with Santa

A family-friendly holiday tradition returns at the Sprecher Brewery in Glendale: Soda with Santa.



Dates: Sundays from November 16 through December 14.

What happens: Check in and get your photo with Santa. Then take a brewery tour! Adults can enjoy 4 craft beer samples; everyone gets unlimited soda samples. On top of that, you can order custom-label 12-packs of root beer bottles with your photo on the label, a neat keepsake.

Location: 701 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale.

Tip: Reserve early since spots may be limited. And yes, it’s fun for kids and adults alike.

Sports in Milwaukee: Action-Packed Weekend

The Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball team will host the Maryland Terrapins at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon.

Later Saturday night, it’s tip-off time for the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers, also at Fiserv Forum.

Prefer hockey? The Milwaukee Admirals face off against the Texas Stars Saturday, and it’s Dog Day! Bring your furry friend for $5.

Whether you’re cheering on the home teams or bringing a pup to the rink, there’s something for every sports fan.

