Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Soda with Santa, a candlelight hike, sports showdowns, and more!

Early Christmas & Retro Cheer in Germantown

Get into the festive spirit with the annual Germantown Christmas Festival Parade! The theme this year is “An ’80s Christmas”, and the parade kicks off at 1:30 PM on Saturday.

  • Parade Route: The route starts at Pilgrim Rd & Sylvan Circle.
  • Christmas in the Park (2:00-4:45 PM at Firemen’s Park) features free hot chocolate, coffee, free popcorn, free chips & cheese, cookie sales, a bucket raffle, and special appearances like stilt walkers and costumed characters.
  • Don’t miss the official tree lighting at 4:30 PM at Firemen’s Park, plus live music with local choirs and ensembles.
  • Click here for more information.

Still in Fall Mode? Go for a Candle-lit Hike!

If you’re not quite in full holiday mode and still enjoying cozy autumn vibes, head into downtown Milwaukee for the Fall Candlelight Hike at Lakeshore State Park.

  • When: Saturday, 5:00-7:00 PM.
  • Where: The south entrance welcome sign, Lakeshore State Park, 500 N Harbor Dr., Milwaukee.
  • What to expect: A trail lit by candlelight, crisp fall air, s’mores, and hot cocoa while supplies last. Free to attend (donations welcome).
  • Tip: Dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes!
  • Click here for more details.

A Festive Brewery Visit: Soda with Santa

A family-friendly holiday tradition returns at the Sprecher Brewery in Glendale: Soda with Santa.

  • Dates: Sundays from November 16 through December 14.
  • What happens: Check in and get your photo with Santa. Then take a brewery tour! Adults can enjoy 4 craft beer samples; everyone gets unlimited soda samples. On top of that, you can order custom-label 12-packs of root beer bottles with your photo on the label, a neat keepsake.
  • Location: 701 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale.
  • Tip: Reserve early since spots may be limited. And yes, it’s fun for kids and adults alike.

Sports in Milwaukee: Action-Packed Weekend

  • The Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball team will host the Maryland Terrapins at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon.
  • Later Saturday night, it’s tip-off time for the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers, also at Fiserv Forum.
  • Prefer hockey? The Milwaukee Admirals face off against the Texas Stars Saturday, and it’s Dog Day! Bring your furry friend for $5.

Whether you’re cheering on the home teams or bringing a pup to the rink, there’s something for every sports fan.

