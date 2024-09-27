Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Simone Biles Gold Over America Tour, Harvest Fest, Doors Open, and more

Posted

MILWAUKEE — It's time for another wonderful Wisconsin weekend! The weather forecast is looking good, so plant to head out and take advantage of some of these events, rounded up as always by Adriana Mendez:

FRIDAY

Harvest FAIR
Wisconsin State Fair Grounds
640 S. 84th Street,
West Allis, WI 53214

102.9 The Hog's HOG Havoc
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

DIY Mini Signs and Fall Cookie Decorating
Board & Brush - Elm Grove
13475 Watertown Plank Road,
Elm Grove, WI 53122

Oktoberfest 2024
The Bavarian Bierhaus
700 W Lexington Blvd,
Glendale, WI 53217

The Hills Has Eyes 2024
The Hill Has Eyes
7005 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132

XFC 51: Evolution
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
9:00 AM – 2:00 PM Festival Foods - Hales Corners
5600 South 108th Street, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130

Southside Dining Week
Zocalo Food Park
3155 South Howell Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53207

Doors Open 2024
Historic Milwaukee
235 E. Michigan Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Halloween Costume Swap
Oak Creek Public Library
8040 S 6th St,
Oak Creek, WI 53154

KPOP DJ NIGHT
1818 N Farwell Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

China Lights: Year of the Dragon
Boerner Botanical Gardens
9400 Boerner Drive,
Hales Corners, WI 53130

Watch: Adriana Mendez previews this weekend's top events:

SATURDAY

Simone Biles and Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour 2024
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Brooktoberfest 2024
 Stefans Soccer Brookfield620 Elizabeth Ct -
Brookfield, WI 53045

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
9:00 PM – 4:00 PM Festival Foods - Pumpkin Blowout

1275 Bell Ave, Hartford, WI 53027

Falls Harvest Festival
Mill Pond Park
W164N9001 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Dragon Days
1000 Main St.
Lake Geneva, WI 53147

SUNDAY

Pawtoberfest
West Allis Farmers Market
(6501 W. National Ave.

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Germantown Historical Society Oktoberfest

N128W18780 Holy Hill Road, Germantown, Wisconsin 53022

Café Sopra Mare
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
2220 N. Terrace Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Harbor Fest
Harbor District, Inc.
600 E. Greenfield Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53204

