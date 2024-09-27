Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Simone Biles Gold Over America Tour, Harvest Fest, Doors Open, and more

MILWAUKEE — It's time for another wonderful Wisconsin weekend! The weather forecast is looking good, so plant to head out and take advantage of some of these events, rounded up as always by Adriana Mendez:
FRIDAY
Harvest FAIR
Wisconsin State Fair Grounds
640 S. 84th Street,
West Allis, WI 53214
102.9 The Hog's HOG Havoc
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
DIY Mini Signs and Fall Cookie Decorating
Board & Brush - Elm Grove
13475 Watertown Plank Road,
Elm Grove, WI 53122
Oktoberfest 2024
The Bavarian Bierhaus
700 W Lexington Blvd,
Glendale, WI 53217
The Hills Has Eyes 2024
The Hill Has Eyes
7005 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132
XFC 51: Evolution
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
9:00 AM – 2:00 PM Festival Foods - Hales Corners
5600 South 108th Street, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Southside Dining Week
Zocalo Food Park
3155 South Howell Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Doors Open 2024
Historic Milwaukee
235 E. Michigan Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Halloween Costume Swap
Oak Creek Public Library
8040 S 6th St,
Oak Creek, WI 53154
KPOP DJ NIGHT
1818 N Farwell Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
China Lights: Year of the Dragon
Boerner Botanical Gardens
9400 Boerner Drive,
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Watch: Adriana Mendez previews this weekend's top events:
SATURDAY
Simone Biles and Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour 2024
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Brooktoberfest 2024
Stefans Soccer Brookfield620 Elizabeth Ct -
Brookfield, WI 53045
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
9:00 PM – 4:00 PM Festival Foods - Pumpkin Blowout
1275 Bell Ave, Hartford, WI 53027
Falls Harvest Festival
Mill Pond Park
W164N9001 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Dragon Days
1000 Main St.
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
SUNDAY
Pawtoberfest
West Allis Farmers Market
(6501 W. National Ave.
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Germantown Historical Society Oktoberfest
N128W18780 Holy Hill Road, Germantown, Wisconsin 53022
Café Sopra Mare
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
2220 N. Terrace Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Harbor Fest
Harbor District, Inc.
600 E. Greenfield Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53204
