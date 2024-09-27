Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Simone Biles Gold Over America Tour, Harvest Fest, Doors Open, and more

MILWAUKEE — It's time for another wonderful Wisconsin weekend! The weather forecast is looking good, so plant to head out and take advantage of some of these events, rounded up as always by Adriana Mendez:

FRIDAY

Harvest FAIR

Wisconsin State Fair Grounds

640 S. 84th Street,

West Allis, WI 53214

102.9 The Hog's HOG Havoc

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

DIY Mini Signs and Fall Cookie Decorating

Board & Brush - Elm Grove

13475 Watertown Plank Road,

Elm Grove, WI 53122

Oktoberfest 2024

The Bavarian Bierhaus

700 W Lexington Blvd,

Glendale, WI 53217

The Hills Has Eyes 2024

The Hill Has Eyes

7005 S. Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

XFC 51: Evolution

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM Festival Foods - Hales Corners

5600 South 108th Street, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130

Southside Dining Week

Zocalo Food Park

3155 South Howell Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Doors Open 2024

Historic Milwaukee

235 E. Michigan Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Halloween Costume Swap

Oak Creek Public Library

8040 S 6th St,

Oak Creek, WI 53154

KPOP DJ NIGHT

1818 N Farwell Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

China Lights: Year of the Dragon

Boerner Botanical Gardens

9400 Boerner Drive,

Hales Corners, WI 53130

SATURDAY

Simone Biles and Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour 2024

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Brooktoberfest 2024

Stefans Soccer Brookfield620 Elizabeth Ct -

Brookfield, WI 53045

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

9:00 PM – 4:00 PM Festival Foods - Pumpkin Blowout

1275 Bell Ave, Hartford, WI 53027

Falls Harvest Festival

Mill Pond Park

W164N9001 Water Street

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Dragon Days

1000 Main St.

Lake Geneva, WI 53147

SUNDAY

Pawtoberfest

West Allis Farmers Market

(6501 W. National Ave.

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Germantown Historical Society Oktoberfest

N128W18780 Holy Hill Road, Germantown, Wisconsin 53022

Café Sopra Mare

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

2220 N. Terrace Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Harbor Fest

Harbor District, Inc.

600 E. Greenfield Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

