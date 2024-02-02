Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Shen Yun Performing Arts, Pet Expo MKE and Unicorn World

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be a beautiful weekend in Southeast Wisconsin. With plenty of warm weather and sunshine, you might want to get outside! Check out this list of fun things to do around the Milwaukee area over the next few days:
FRIDAY
Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
The Abbey at St James 1868
833 W Wisconsin Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Make It Last Forever feat. Keith Sweat, SWV, Pretty Ricky
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Manitoba Moose
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
SATURDAY
Shen Yun Performing Arts
Miller High Life Theatre
500 W. Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Pet Expo MKE
Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center
8200 W Greenfield Ave,
West Allis, WI
Unicorn World
Baird Center
400 W Wisconsin Ave
Milwaukee, WI
Family Free Day
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W Bluemound Rd,
Milwaukee, WI
11th Annual Guitar Festival Concert
Latino Arts, Inc.
1028 S. 9th Street,
United Community Center,
Milwaukee, WI 53204
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
February 3, 2024 - March 10, 2024
Todd Wehr Theater At Marcus PAC
929 N . Water, Milwaukee, WI
MittenFest 2024
Boone & Crockett
818 S Water St,
Milwaukee, WI
LEGO Club
New Berlin Public Library
15105 W Library Ln,
New Berlin, WI
SUNDAY
Shiverwest 24
Garden Park, ATM, 815 E Locust St,
Milwaukee, WI 53212-2633, United
Sound Waves Winter Concert Series
Nicolet Tri-M
Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
1111 E. Brown Deer Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53217
