Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Shen Yun Performing Arts, Pet Expo MKE and Unicorn World

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be a beautiful weekend in Southeast Wisconsin. With plenty of warm weather and sunshine, you might want to get outside! Check out this list of fun things to do around the Milwaukee area over the next few days:

FRIDAY

Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

The Abbey at St James 1868

833 W Wisconsin Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Make It Last Forever feat. Keith Sweat, SWV, Pretty Ricky

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Manitoba Moose

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

Shen Yun Performing Arts

Miller High Life Theatre

500 W. Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Pet Expo MKE

Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center

8200 W Greenfield Ave,

West Allis, WI

Unicorn World

Baird Center

400 W Wisconsin Ave

Milwaukee, WI

Family Free Day

Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W Bluemound Rd,

Milwaukee, WI

11th Annual Guitar Festival Concert

Latino Arts, Inc.

1028 S. 9th Street,

United Community Center,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

February 3, 2024 - March 10, 2024

Todd Wehr Theater At Marcus PAC

929 N . Water, Milwaukee, WI

MittenFest 2024

Boone & Crockett

818 S Water St,

Milwaukee, WI

LEGO Club

New Berlin Public Library

15105 W Library Ln,

New Berlin, WI

SUNDAY

Shiverwest 24

Garden Park, ATM, 815 E Locust St,

Milwaukee, WI 53212-2633, United

Sound Waves Winter Concert Series

Nicolet Tri-M

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

1111 E. Brown Deer Road,

Milwaukee, WI 53217

