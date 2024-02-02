Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Shen Yun Performing Arts, Pet Expo MKE and Unicorn World

It's going to be a beautiful weekend in Southeast Wisconsin! Check out this list of fun things to do in the Milwaukee area.
Posted at 6:53 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 07:53:46-05

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be a beautiful weekend in Southeast Wisconsin. With plenty of warm weather and sunshine, you might want to get outside! Check out this list of fun things to do around the Milwaukee area over the next few days:

FRIDAY
Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
The Abbey at St James 1868
833 W Wisconsin Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53233

Make It Last Forever feat. Keith Sweat, SWV, Pretty Ricky
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Manitoba Moose
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY
Shen Yun Performing Arts
Miller High Life Theatre
500 W. Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Pet Expo MKE
Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center
8200 W Greenfield Ave,
West Allis, WI

Unicorn World
Baird Center
400 W Wisconsin Ave
Milwaukee, WI

Family Free Day
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W Bluemound Rd,
Milwaukee, WI

11th Annual Guitar Festival Concert
Latino Arts, Inc.
1028 S. 9th Street,
United Community Center,
Milwaukee, WI 53204

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
February 3, 2024 - March 10, 2024
Todd Wehr Theater At Marcus PAC
929 N . Water, Milwaukee, WI

MittenFest 2024
Boone & Crockett
818 S Water St,
Milwaukee, WI

LEGO Club
New Berlin Public Library
15105 W Library Ln,
New Berlin, WI

SUNDAY
Shiverwest 24
Garden Park, ATM, 815 E Locust St,
Milwaukee, WI 53212-2633, United

Sound Waves Winter Concert Series
Nicolet Tri-M
Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
1111 E. Brown Deer Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53217

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Black History Month