Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Shamrock Shuffle, Family Free day at the Zoo, Bucks go for 17th straight win

MILWAUKEE — It's officially March and that means Spring is coming, and St. Patrick's Day is around the corner! You can tell it's getting be that time of year based on this weekend's events.

With events like the Shamrock Shuffle and family day at the zoo, Spring-like temperatures and activities are coming into view!

Check out this week's events, also featuring a Bucks game when Milwaukee will go for its 17th win IN A ROW!

FRIDAY

Get The Led Out (GTLO)



8:00 p.m.

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Lupita Infante



7:30-9:00 p.m.

Latino Arts, Inc.

1028 S. 9th Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Milwaukee RV Show



3/2-3/5

Exposition Center

8200 W Greenfield

West Allis, 53214 United States

Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation’s 32nd Annual Award of Excellence



Ernie Johnson, Jr. to Receive the 2023 Vince Lombardi Award of Excellence

5:30 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

The Shamrock Shuffle



12PM-6PM

Various Locations in MKE

The Prince Experience



7:30 p.m.

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Women and Girls in Science



4:00 p.m.

Lincoln Park's Blatz Pavilion

1301 W Hampton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53209

Family Free Day



Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W. Blue Mound Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226



76rs vs. BucksBucks go for 17 wins in a row



Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Waukesha Art Crawl



2:00 -8:00 p.m.

Great Fine Art, Meet the Artists,

Paint & Pet Fundraiser for HAWS 2pm-4pm at OTTOS

SUNDAY

Girls & Stem



9:00. - 4:00 p.m.

Discovery World

500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

The Milwaukee Concert Band Chasing Sunlight



2:00 p.m.

Oak Creek Community Center

8580 South Howell Ave - Oak Creek, WI 53154



