Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Shamrock Shuffle, Family Free day at the Zoo, Bucks go for 17th straight win

Posted at 5:47 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 06:47:26-05

MILWAUKEE — It's officially March and that means Spring is coming, and St. Patrick's Day is around the corner! You can tell it's getting be that time of year based on this weekend's events.

With events like the Shamrock Shuffle and family day at the zoo, Spring-like temperatures and activities are coming into view!

Check out this week's events, also featuring a Bucks game when Milwaukee will go for its 17th win IN A ROW!

FRIDAY

Get The Led Out (GTLO)

  • 8:00 p.m.
  • Pabst Theater
  • 144 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Lupita Infante

  • 7:30-9:00 p.m.
  • Latino Arts, Inc.
  • 1028 S. 9th Street,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53204

Milwaukee RV Show

  • 3/2-3/5
  • Exposition Center
  • 8200 W Greenfield
  • West Allis, 53214 United States

Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation’s 32nd Annual Award of Excellence

  • Ernie Johnson, Jr. to Receive the 2023 Vince Lombardi Award of Excellence
  • 5:30 p.m.
  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

The Shamrock Shuffle

  • 12PM-6PM
  • Various Locations in MKE

The Prince Experience

  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Pabst Theater
  • 144 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Women and Girls in Science

  • 4:00 p.m.
  • Lincoln Park's Blatz Pavilion
  • 1301 W Hampton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53209

Family Free Day

  • Milwaukee County Zoo
  • 10001 W. Blue Mound Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

76rs vs. BucksBucks go for 17 wins in a row

  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Waukesha Art Crawl

  • 2:00 -8:00 p.m.
  • Great Fine Art, Meet the Artists,
  • Paint & Pet Fundraiser for HAWS 2pm-4pm at OTTOS

SUNDAY

Girls & Stem

  • 9:00. - 4:00 p.m.
  • Discovery World
  • 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

The Milwaukee Concert Band Chasing Sunlight

  • 2:00 p.m.
  • Oak Creek Community Center
  • 8580 South Howell Ave - Oak Creek, WI 53154

