Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Shamrock Shuffle, Family Free day at the Zoo, Bucks go for 17th straight win

MILWAUKEE — It's officially March and that means Spring is coming, and St. Patrick's Day is around the corner! You can tell it's getting be that time of year based on this weekend's events.
With events like the Shamrock Shuffle and family day at the zoo, Spring-like temperatures and activities are coming into view!
Check out this week's events, also featuring a Bucks game when Milwaukee will go for its 17th win IN A ROW!
FRIDAY
- 8:00 p.m.
- Pabst Theater
- 144 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 7:30-9:00 p.m.
- Latino Arts, Inc.
- 1028 S. 9th Street,
- Milwaukee, WI 53204
- 3/2-3/5
- Exposition Center
- 8200 W Greenfield
- West Allis, 53214 United States
Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation’s 32nd Annual Award of Excellence
- Ernie Johnson, Jr. to Receive the 2023 Vince Lombardi Award of Excellence
- 5:30 p.m.
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
SATURDAY
- 12PM-6PM
- Various Locations in MKE
- 7:30 p.m.
- Pabst Theater
- 144 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 4:00 p.m.
- Lincoln Park's Blatz Pavilion
- 1301 W Hampton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53209
Family Free Day
- Milwaukee County Zoo
- 10001 W. Blue Mound Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226
76rs vs. BucksBucks go for 17 wins in a row
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 2:00 -8:00 p.m.
- Great Fine Art, Meet the Artists,
- Paint & Pet Fundraiser for HAWS 2pm-4pm at OTTOS
SUNDAY
- 9:00. - 4:00 p.m.
- Discovery World
- 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202
The Milwaukee Concert Band Chasing Sunlight
- 2:00 p.m.
- Oak Creek Community Center
- 8580 South Howell Ave - Oak Creek, WI 53154