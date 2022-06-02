Watch
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: PrideFest, Milwaukee Highland Games, bike riding on the Hoan

It's officially June which means it's officially festival season! Pride Fest kicked off this week and is happening all weekend at the Summerfest grounds. That's not all that's going on though.
Posted at 6:56 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 07:56:00-04

Check out the full list of events happening in the area this week.

FRIDAY
PrideFest

  • 200 North Harbor Drive
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bay View Gallery Night

  • 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Multiple Locations

Art 64

  • A live performance painting tournament
  • 5:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
  • The Village of Wauwatosa
  • State Street & Harwood Avenue
  • Wauwatosa, WI 53213

SATURDAY

PrideFest & Fireworks

  • 200 North Harbor Drive; Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Milwaukee Highland Games

  • 9:00 a.m.
  • Croatian Park9100 S 76th St
  • Franklin, WI

Art 64

  • A live performance painting tournament
  • 2:30 pm - 10:00 p.m.
  • The Village of Wauwatosa
  • State Street & Harwood Avenue
  • Wauwatosa, WI 53213

HOPS & HOUNDS EASTSIDE OUTING

  • 11:00- 6:00 p.m.
  • Nolrth Ave & Farewell Ave
  • ( Free)

SUNDAY

UPAF Ride for the Arts

  • 7:00 a.m.
  • 12 mile Hoan Loop course

Yoga on the Terrace

  • 8:30-9:30 a.m.
  • 2220 N Terrace Ave
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Pride Parade

  • 2:00 p.m.
  • S 2nd Street in Walker's Point
  • Milwaukee WI

