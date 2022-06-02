Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: PrideFest, Milwaukee Highland Games, bike riding on the Hoan

MILWAUKEE — It's officially June which means it's officially festival season! Pride Fest kicked off this week and is happening all weekend at the Summerfest grounds. That's not all that's going on though.

Check out the full list of events happening in the area this week.

FRIDAY

PrideFest



200 North Harbor Drive

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bay View Gallery Night



5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Multiple Locations

Art 64



A live performance painting tournament

5:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

The Village of Wauwatosa

State Street & Harwood Avenue

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

SATURDAY

PrideFest & Fireworks



200 North Harbor Drive; Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.



Milwaukee Highland Games



9:00 a.m.

Croatian Park9100 S 76th St

Franklin, WI

Art 64



A live performance painting tournament

2:30 pm - 10:00 p.m.

The Village of Wauwatosa

State Street & Harwood Avenue

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

HOPS & HOUNDS EASTSIDE OUTING



11:00- 6:00 p.m.

Nolrth Ave & Farewell Ave

( Free)

SUNDAY

UPAF Ride for the Arts



7:00 a.m.

12 mile Hoan Loop course

Yoga on the Terrace



8:30-9:30 a.m.

2220 N Terrace Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Pride Parade



2:00 p.m.

S 2nd Street in Walker's Point

Milwaukee WI

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip