Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: PrideFest, Milwaukee Highland Games, bike riding on the Hoan

MILWAUKEE — It's officially June which means it's officially festival season! Pride Fest kicked off this week and is happening all weekend at the Summerfest grounds. That's not all that's going on though.
Check out the full list of events happening in the area this week.
FRIDAY
PrideFest
- 200 North Harbor Drive
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Multiple Locations
- A live performance painting tournament
- 5:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- The Village of Wauwatosa
- State Street & Harwood Avenue
- Wauwatosa, WI 53213
SATURDAY
- 200 North Harbor Drive; Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
- 9:00 a.m.
- Croatian Park9100 S 76th St
- Franklin, WI
- A live performance painting tournament
- 2:30 pm - 10:00 p.m.
- The Village of Wauwatosa
- State Street & Harwood Avenue
- Wauwatosa, WI 53213
- 11:00- 6:00 p.m.
- Nolrth Ave & Farewell Ave
- ( Free)
SUNDAY
- 7:00 a.m.
- 12 mile Hoan Loop course
- 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- 2220 N Terrace Ave
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 2:00 p.m.
- S 2nd Street in Walker's Point
- Milwaukee WI