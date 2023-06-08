Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Polish Fest, Escape From Wiscansin Fest, Locust Street Festival

MILWAUKEE — They call Milwaukee the city of festivals, and this week, that statement rings true. If you take a look at our list of events happening this weekend you'll see not one, not two, not even three festivals. It's more like SIX festivals!
Plus, if festivals aren't your thing, there's also baseball and some other fun events for you to check out. Take a look at our list of all this weekend's happenings.
FRIDAY
Polish Fest
- 6/9-6/11
- Fireworks Saturday, June 10
- 10:15pm
- "The BIG BOOMSKI"
- Henry Maier Festival Park
- 200 N Harbor Dr.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 6/9-6/11
- Sts Constantine & Helen Greek Church
- Near 76th & North Avenue
- A two-day bracket-style live performance painting tournament
- 6/9 & 6/10
- 7603 W State St,
- Wauwatosa, WI
SOUNDS OF SUMMER: MOTOWN & LEGENDS OF SOUL
- 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- The Yard at BAYSHORE
- 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI
- Movie begins at dusk
- 9418 W Washington St,
- Milwaukee, WI 53214
Milkmen VS. Explorers
6:35 p.m.
Franklin Field
7035 South Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132
SATURDAY
- T-Pain / Chance The Rapper/Chloe/ Afroman
- 2:00 P.M.
- The Rave / Eagles Club.
- 2401 W. Wisconsin Avenue
- SAT: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm (Sat)
- SUN: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm (Sun)
- Pabst Mansion
- 2000 W Wisconsin Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53233
Big Truck and Bicycle Safety Day
- Greendale Community Center Park
- 9:30 a.m.
Milwaukee Water Lantern Festival
- 5:30 p.m.
- Veterans Park
- 1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 9:00 a.m.
- The Bavarian Bierhaus
- 700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI
- 6/10-9/10
- Mitchell Park Domes Conservatory
- 524 S Layton Blvd,
- Milwaukee, WI 53215
- 11:30 a.m.
- Riveredge Nature Center
- 4458 County Rd Y, Saukville, WI
- 6:00 p.m.
- Franklin Field
- 7035 South Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132
SUNDAY
44th Annual Locust Street Festival
- 11:30 a.m.-8 :00 .p.m.
- Center Street Daze6 blocks of,
- E Center St, Milwaukee, WI
- Celebrate vintage motorcycles and support the BUILD Moto Mentor Program
- 11:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
- Boone & Crockett
- 818 S Water St, Milwaukee, WI
- Noon
- The Rave / Eagles Club
- 2401 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
- 1:00 p.m.
- Franklin Field
- 7035 South Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132
