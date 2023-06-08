Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Polish Fest, Escape From Wiscansin Fest, Locust Street Festival

MILWAUKEE — They call Milwaukee the city of festivals, and this week, that statement rings true. If you take a look at our list of events happening this weekend you'll see not one, not two, not even three festivals. It's more like SIX festivals!

Plus, if festivals aren't your thing, there's also baseball and some other fun events for you to check out. Take a look at our list of all this weekend's happenings.

FRIDAY

Polish Fest



6/9-6/11

Fireworks Saturday, June 10

10:15pm

"The BIG BOOMSKI"

Henry Maier Festival Park

200 N Harbor Dr.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Tosa Greek Fest Opa 2023



6/9-6/11

Sts Constantine & Helen Greek Church

Near 76th & North Avenue

ART 64



A two-day bracket-style live performance painting tournament

6/9 & 6/10

7603 W State St,

Wauwatosa, WI

SOUNDS OF SUMMER: MOTOWN & LEGENDS OF SOUL



6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

The Yard at BAYSHORE

5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI

Movie Night at the Park



Movie begins at dusk

9418 W Washington St,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

Milkmen VS. Explorers

6:35 p.m.

Franklin Field

7035 South Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

SATURDAY

Escape From Wiscansin Fest



T-Pain / Chance The Rapper/Chloe/ Afroman

2:00 P.M.

The Rave / Eagles Club.

2401 W. Wisconsin Avenue

Sommerfest on the Lawn



SAT: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm (Sat)

SUN: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm (Sun)

Pabst Mansion

2000 W Wisconsin Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Big Truck and Bicycle Safety Day



Greendale Community Center Park

9:30 a.m.

Milwaukee Water Lantern Festival



5:30 p.m.

Veterans Park

1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Volksfest 2023



9:00 a.m.

The Bavarian Bierhaus

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI

DinoDomes!



6/10-9/10

Mitchell Park Domes Conservatory

524 S Layton Blvd,

Milwaukee, WI 53215

The Frothy Forage Spring 2023



11:30 a.m.

Riveredge Nature Center

4458 County Rd Y, Saukville, WI

Milkmen VS. Explorers



6:00 p.m.

Franklin Field

7035 South Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

SUNDAY

44th Annual Locust Street Festival



11:30 a.m.-8 :00 .p.m.

Center Street Daze6 blocks of,

E Center St, Milwaukee, WI

Brewtown Rumble



Celebrate vintage motorcycles and support the BUILD Moto Mentor Program

11:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Boone & Crockett

818 S Water St, Milwaukee, WI

T-Pain's Karaoke Brunch



Noon

The Rave / Eagles Club

2401 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Milkmen VS. Explorers



1:00 p.m.

Franklin Field

7035 South Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

