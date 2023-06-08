Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Polish Fest, Escape From Wiscansin Fest, Locust Street Festival

Locust Street Festival
Posted at 5:21 AM, Jun 08, 2023
MILWAUKEE — They call Milwaukee the city of festivals, and this week, that statement rings true. If you take a look at our list of events happening this weekend you'll see not one, not two, not even three festivals. It's more like SIX festivals!

Plus, if festivals aren't your thing, there's also baseball and some other fun events for you to check out. Take a look at our list of all this weekend's happenings.

FRIDAY
Polish Fest

  • 6/9-6/11
  • Fireworks Saturday, June 10
  • 10:15pm
  • "The BIG BOOMSKI"
  • Henry Maier Festival Park
  • 200 N Harbor Dr.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Tosa Greek Fest Opa 2023

  • 6/9-6/11
  • Sts Constantine & Helen Greek Church
  • Near 76th & North Avenue

ART 64

  • A two-day bracket-style live performance painting tournament
  • 6/9 & 6/10
  • 7603 W State St,
  • Wauwatosa, WI

SOUNDS OF SUMMER: MOTOWN & LEGENDS OF SOUL

  • 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
  • The Yard at BAYSHORE
  • 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI

Movie Night at the Park

  • Movie begins at dusk
  • 9418 W Washington St,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53214

Milkmen VS. Explorers
6:35 p.m.
Franklin Field
7035 South Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

SATURDAY

Escape From Wiscansin Fest

  • T-Pain / Chance The Rapper/Chloe/ Afroman
  • 2:00 P.M.
  • The Rave / Eagles Club.
  • 2401 W. Wisconsin Avenue

Sommerfest on the Lawn

  • SAT: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm (Sat)
  • SUN: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm (Sun)
  • Pabst Mansion
  • 2000 W Wisconsin Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53233

Big Truck and Bicycle Safety Day

  • Greendale Community Center Park
  • 9:30 a.m.

Milwaukee Water Lantern Festival

  • 5:30 p.m.
  • Veterans Park
  • 1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Volksfest 2023

  • 9:00 a.m.
  • The Bavarian Bierhaus
  • 700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI

DinoDomes!

  • 6/10-9/10
  • Mitchell Park Domes Conservatory
  • 524 S Layton Blvd,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53215

The Frothy Forage Spring 2023

  • 11:30 a.m.
  • Riveredge Nature Center
  • 4458 County Rd Y, Saukville, WI

Milkmen VS. Explorers

  • 6:00 p.m.
  • Franklin Field
  • 7035 South Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

SUNDAY

44th Annual Locust Street Festival

  • 11:30 a.m.-8 :00 .p.m.
  • Center Street Daze6 blocks of,
  • E Center St, Milwaukee, WI

Brewtown Rumble

  • Celebrate vintage motorcycles and support the BUILD Moto Mentor Program
  • 11:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
  • Boone & Crockett
  • 818 S Water St, Milwaukee, WI

T-Pain's Karaoke Brunch

  • Noon
  • The Rave / Eagles Club
  • 2401 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Milkmen VS. Explorers

  • 1:00 p.m.
  • Franklin Field
  • 7035 South Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

