Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Polish Fest, bike races, Lakefront Festival of Art, Pet Walk & Father's Day

Here's Adriana Mendez's weekly roundup of all the awesome events in southeast Wisconsin this weekend! Enjoy.
Posted at 6:58 AM, Jun 14, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Here's Adriana Mendez's weekly roundup of all the awesome events in southeast Wisconsin this weekend! Enjoy:

FRIDAY

Polish Fest
Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Summer Concert Series at Deer District
The Beer Garden
1133 N. Old World 3rd Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Cheese Wheel Classic - Tour of America's Dairyland Bike Rice
6832 W. Becher Street,
West Allis, WI 53219

Granville BID BluesFest
8633 W Brown Deer Rd,
Milwaukee, WI 53223

Lakefront Festival of Art
June 14, 2024 - June 16, 2024
Milwaukee Art Museum
700 N. Art Museum Drive,
'Milwaukee, WI 53202

SATURDAY

Pet Walk
Pet Walk is the oldest and largest family-friendly, outdoor fundraiser to support the animals and programs at the Wisconsin Humane Society!
Veteran's Park
1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,
Milwaukee

Grafton- Tour of America's Dairyland Bike Rice
Beech St & 11th Av
Grafton, WI

HartFest presented by Lakefront Brewery
Hart Park
7300 W Chestnut St.,
Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Summer Soulstice Music Festival
East Side Business Improvement District #20
Kenilworth Pl & Ivanhoe
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Take it Outside Day - Kayaking
Menomonee Valley
3700 W Pierce St
Milwaukee, WI 53215

SUNDAY

Brewtown Rumble
Boone & Crockett
818 S. Water Street,
Milwaukee, WI 5320

Father's Day 2024 - Free Admission to The Zoo
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W. Bluemound Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53226

June 16: Father’s Day Fishing,
2:00-3:30PM
Friends of Lakeshore State Park
500 N. Harbor Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Pride Month 2024 480x360.png

Celebrate Pride Month with TMJ4 News