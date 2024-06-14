Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Polish Fest, bike races, Lakefront Festival of Art, Pet Walk & Father's Day

MILWAUKEE — Here's Adriana Mendez's weekly roundup of all the awesome events in southeast Wisconsin this weekend! Enjoy:
FRIDAY
Polish Fest
Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Summer Concert Series at Deer District
The Beer Garden
1133 N. Old World 3rd Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Cheese Wheel Classic - Tour of America's Dairyland Bike Rice
6832 W. Becher Street,
West Allis, WI 53219
Granville BID BluesFest
8633 W Brown Deer Rd,
Milwaukee, WI 53223
Lakefront Festival of Art
June 14, 2024 - June 16, 2024
Milwaukee Art Museum
700 N. Art Museum Drive,
'Milwaukee, WI 53202
SATURDAY
Pet Walk
Pet Walk is the oldest and largest family-friendly, outdoor fundraiser to support the animals and programs at the Wisconsin Humane Society!
Veteran's Park
1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,
Milwaukee
Grafton- Tour of America's Dairyland Bike Rice
Beech St & 11th Av
Grafton, WI
HartFest presented by Lakefront Brewery
Hart Park
7300 W Chestnut St.,
Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Summer Soulstice Music Festival
East Side Business Improvement District #20
Kenilworth Pl & Ivanhoe
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Take it Outside Day - Kayaking
Menomonee Valley
3700 W Pierce St
Milwaukee, WI 53215
SUNDAY
Brewtown Rumble
Boone & Crockett
818 S. Water Street,
Milwaukee, WI 5320
Father's Day 2024 - Free Admission to The Zoo
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W. Bluemound Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53226
June 16: Father’s Day Fishing,
2:00-3:30PM
Friends of Lakeshore State Park
500 N. Harbor Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
