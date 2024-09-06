Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Packers watch parties, Oktoberfest, TosaFest, Fiesta Selena, Kite Fest and more

MILWAUKEE — It's starting to feel like fall in southeast Wisconsin and there's plenty of great activities going on this weekend to get you in the autumn spirit. Check out Adriana's full list below!
FRIDAY:
Cole Swindell
The Rave / Eagles Club
2401 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers
American Family Field
1 Brewers Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53214
Oktoberfest 2024
The Bavarian Bierhaus
700 W Lexington Blvd, 700 W Lexington Blvd,
Glendale, WI 53217
Mondo Lucha
Turner Hall Ballroom
1040 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Romance Con
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
The Big Bounce America
Henry Meir Festival Park
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
TosaFest
Village of Wauwatosa
7603 W. State Street,
Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Military and First Responders Appreciation Night
1950 Washington Street,
Grafton, WI 53024
Women of Rock
Milwaukee Repertory Theater,
108 W. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Apple Picking Season
Apple Barn Orchard & Winery
W6384 Sugar Creek Road,
Elkhorn, WI, United States, Wisconsin
SATURDAY
Grupo Frontera
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Fiesta Selena
4511 S. Sixth St
Milwaukee, WI
Silver City Fest
VIA CDC
W. National Ave. Between 32nd & 35th Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53215
The FRANK MOTS INT’L KITE FESTIVAL
Gift of Wings, Inc. Kite Store
McKinley Marina, Veterans Park (lakefront),
Milwaukee, WI 53202
National Lawn Bowls Championships
Lake Park, Bowling Green
3131 E Newberry Blvd,
Milwaukee, WI, 53211
Fall Festival
Downtown Oconomowoc
133 East Wisconsin Avenue - Oconomowoc, WI 53066
SUNDAY
Ride on the Wild Side Bike Ride
Milwaukee County Zoo,
10001 W Bluemound Rd,
Milwaukee, WI 53226
MONDAY
Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits Tour with Simple Plan and girlfriends
American Family Insurance Am
Summerfest Grounds, Milwaukee, WI
