Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Packers watch parties, Oktoberfest, TosaFest, Fiesta Selena, Kite Fest and more

MILWAUKEE — It's starting to feel like fall in southeast Wisconsin and there's plenty of great activities going on this weekend to get you in the autumn spirit. Check out Adriana's full list below!

FRIDAY:

Cole Swindell

The Rave / Eagles Club

2401 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

Oktoberfest 2024

The Bavarian Bierhaus

700 W Lexington Blvd, 700 W Lexington Blvd,

Glendale, WI 53217

Mondo Lucha

Turner Hall Ballroom

1040 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Romance Con

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

The Big Bounce America

Henry Meir Festival Park

639 E. Summerfest Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

TosaFest

Village of Wauwatosa

7603 W. State Street,

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Military and First Responders Appreciation Night

1950 Washington Street,

Grafton, WI 53024

Women of Rock

Milwaukee Repertory Theater,

108 W. Wells Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Apple Picking Season

Apple Barn Orchard & Winery

W6384 Sugar Creek Road,

Elkhorn, WI, United States, Wisconsin

SATURDAY

Grupo Frontera

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Fiesta Selena

4511 S. Sixth St

Milwaukee, WI

Silver City Fest

VIA CDC

W. National Ave. Between 32nd & 35th Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53215

The FRANK MOTS INT’L KITE FESTIVAL

Gift of Wings, Inc. Kite Store

McKinley Marina, Veterans Park (lakefront),

Milwaukee, WI 53202

National Lawn Bowls Championships

Lake Park, Bowling Green

3131 E Newberry Blvd,

Milwaukee, WI, 53211

Fall Festival

Downtown Oconomowoc

133 East Wisconsin Avenue - Oconomowoc, WI 53066

SUNDAY

Ride on the Wild Side Bike Ride

Milwaukee County Zoo,

10001 W Bluemound Rd,

Milwaukee, WI 53226

MONDAY

Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits Tour with Simple Plan and girlfriends

American Family Insurance Am

Summerfest Grounds, Milwaukee, WI

