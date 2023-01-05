Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Packers vs Lions, Beyond Monet, Dry January Festival

From the final day of Beyond Monet to a Dry January Festival at the Cooperage, you're likely to find something fun to do this weekend
This weekend is going to be a stressful one for Packers fans, with the game against the Lions deciding the fate of Green Bay's playoff opportunity. You can catch the game Sunday on TMJ4. If football is not your thing, there are a couple of other fun events happening in the area for you to check out!
Posted at 6:59 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 07:59:36-05

From the final day of Beyond Monet to a Dry January Festival at the Cooperage, you're likely to find something you'd enjoy in the list below.

FRIDAY

Wisconsin Humane Society Adopt-a-Thon

  • 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Small animal adoptions available

Bucks vs Hornets

  • Tipoff at 7 p.m.
  • Fiserv Forum

SATURDAY

N/A Day Dry January Beverage Festival

  • The Cooperage - 822 S Water Street
  • 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Germanfest at Suburst

  • Sunburst - 8355 Prospect Drive
  • 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Final Day of Beyond Monet

  • The Wisconsin Center
  • 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Packers vs Lions

  • Kickoff at 7:20 p.m.
  • Lambeau Field
  • Watch live on TMJ4

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

