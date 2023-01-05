Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Packers vs Lions, Beyond Monet, Dry January Festival

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — This weekend is going to be a stressful one for Packers fans, with the game against the Lions deciding the fate of Green Bay's playoff opportunity. You can catch the game Sunday on TMJ4. If football is not your thing, there are a couple of other fun events happening in the area for you to check out!

From the final day of Beyond Monet to a Dry January Festival at the Cooperage, you're likely to find something you'd enjoy in the list below.

FRIDAY

Wisconsin Humane Society Adopt-a-Thon



11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Small animal adoptions available

Bucks vs Hornets



Tipoff at 7 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

SATURDAY

N/A Day Dry January Beverage Festival



The Cooperage - 822 S Water Street

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Germanfest at Suburst



Sunburst - 8355 Prospect Drive

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Final Day of Beyond Monet



The Wisconsin Center

4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Packers vs Lions



Kickoff at 7:20 p.m.

Lambeau Field

Watch live on TMJ4

