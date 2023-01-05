Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Packers vs Lions, Beyond Monet, Dry January Festival

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — This weekend is going to be a stressful one for Packers fans, with the game against the Lions deciding the fate of Green Bay's playoff opportunity. You can catch the game Sunday on TMJ4. If football is not your thing, there are a couple of other fun events happening in the area for you to check out!
From the final day of Beyond Monet to a Dry January Festival at the Cooperage, you're likely to find something you'd enjoy in the list below.
FRIDAY
Wisconsin Humane Society Adopt-a-Thon
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Small animal adoptions available
Bucks vs Hornets
- Tipoff at 7 p.m.
- Fiserv Forum
SATURDAY
N/A Day Dry January Beverage Festival
- The Cooperage - 822 S Water Street
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sunburst - 8355 Prospect Drive
- 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
- The Wisconsin Center
- 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Kickoff at 7:20 p.m.
- Lambeau Field
- Watch live on TMJ4