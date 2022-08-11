Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Nelly with Ginuwine, Maren Morris, Dragon Boat Fest, Morning Glory Art Fair

MILWAUKEE — Summer events are still taking over Milwaukee this weekend! From performances at the State Fair to the Milwaukee Black Theater Festival, there's plenty to check out.

Check out the full list of events below:

FRIDAY

Nelly with Ginuwine



7:30 p.m.

State Fair Grounds

640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI 53214

Friday Night Live



6:30 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Downtown Waukesha

Sounds of Summer concert: The MilBillies



6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The Yard at BAYSHORE,

5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI

APFC Midwest Invitational hosted by UFC Champion Anthony Pettis



7:00 p.m.

Franklin Field

7035 S Ballpark Dr,

Franklin, WI 53132

Milwaukee Black Theater Festival



Runs through Aug. 14

Multiple locations & Multiple performance times.

Click here for list



Waukesha Rotary BluesFest



Gates open at 12:30 PM each day

Music runs from 1 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Naga-Waukee ParkDelafield, Wisconsin

State Highway 83, Delafield, Wisconsin

SATURDAY

Brett Young with Adam Sanders



7:30 p.m.

State Fair Grounds

640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI 53214

Maren Morris



8:00 p.m.

BMO Harris Pavilion,

Milwaukee, WI

Field of Sweet Dreams- SOLD OUT



Bring camping gear and spend the night "under the stars

American Family Field

The Polkaholics at Estabrook Beer Garden



5-8 p.m.

4600 Estabrook Drive

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217

Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival



8:00 a.m.

Lakeshore State Park

500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI



Morning Glory Art Fair



10:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Deer District

1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Black Theater Festival



Runs through Aug.14

Multiple locations & Multiple performance times.

Click here for the list

Center Street Daze Festival



11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Center & Humbolt



Luxembourg Fest



11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Belgium Community Park

106 Beech St. Belgium, WI

Waukesha Rotary BluesFest



Gates open at 12:30 p.m. each day

Music runs from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Naga-Waukee ParkDelafield, Wisconsin

State Highway 83, Delafield, Wisconsin

SUNDAY

Morning Glory Art Fair



10:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Deer District

1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203



Josh The Doodle Meet and Greet



Broken Bat Brewing Company

135 E. Pittsburgh Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53204 US

Milwaukee Black Theater Festival



Runs through Aug.14

Multiple locations & Multiple performance times.

Click here for the list

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip