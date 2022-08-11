Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Nelly with Ginuwine, Maren Morris, Dragon Boat Fest, Morning Glory Art Fair

Summer events are still taking over Milwaukee this weekend
wisconsin state fair
TMJ4
wisconsin state fair
Posted at 6:36 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 07:36:18-04

MILWAUKEE — Summer events are still taking over Milwaukee this weekend! From performances at the State Fair to the Milwaukee Black Theater Festival, there's plenty to check out.

Check out the full list of events below:

FRIDAY
Nelly with Ginuwine

  • 7:30 p.m.
  • State Fair Grounds
  • 640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI 53214

Friday Night Live

  • 6:30 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.
  • Downtown Waukesha

Sounds of Summer concert: The MilBillies

  • 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
  • The Yard at BAYSHORE,
  • 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI

APFC Midwest Invitational hosted by UFC Champion Anthony Pettis

  • 7:00 p.m.
  • Franklin Field
  • 7035 S Ballpark Dr,
  • Franklin, WI 53132

Milwaukee Black Theater Festival

Waukesha Rotary BluesFest

  • Gates open at 12:30 PM each day
  • Music runs from 1 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Naga-Waukee ParkDelafield, Wisconsin
  • State Highway 83, Delafield, Wisconsin

SATURDAY
Brett Young with Adam Sanders

  • 7:30 p.m.
  • State Fair Grounds
  • 640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI 53214

Maren Morris

  • 8:00 p.m.
  • BMO Harris Pavilion,
  • Milwaukee, WI

Field of Sweet Dreams- SOLD OUT

  • Bring camping gear and spend the night "under the stars
  • American Family Field

The Polkaholics at Estabrook Beer Garden

  • 5-8 p.m.
  • 4600 Estabrook Drive
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217

Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival

  • 8:00 a.m.
  • Lakeshore State Park
  • 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI

Morning Glory Art Fair

  • 10:00 - 5:00 p.m.
  • Deer District
  • 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Black Theater Festival

Center Street Daze Festival

  • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Center & Humbolt

Luxembourg Fest

  • 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
  • Belgium Community Park
  • 106 Beech St. Belgium, WI

Waukesha Rotary BluesFest

  • Gates open at 12:30 p.m. each day
  • Music runs from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Naga-Waukee ParkDelafield, Wisconsin
  • State Highway 83, Delafield, Wisconsin

SUNDAY

Morning Glory Art Fair

  • 10:00 - 5:00 p.m.
  • Deer District
  • 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Josh The Doodle Meet and Greet

  • Broken Bat Brewing Company
  • 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave
  • Milwaukee, WI 53204 US

Milwaukee Black Theater Festival

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards