Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Nelly with Ginuwine, Maren Morris, Dragon Boat Fest, Morning Glory Art Fair

MILWAUKEE — Summer events are still taking over Milwaukee this weekend! From performances at the State Fair to the Milwaukee Black Theater Festival, there's plenty to check out.
Check out the full list of events below:
FRIDAY
Nelly with Ginuwine
- 7:30 p.m.
- State Fair Grounds
- 640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI 53214
- 6:30 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.
- Downtown Waukesha
Sounds of Summer concert: The MilBillies
- 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- The Yard at BAYSHORE,
- 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI
APFC Midwest Invitational hosted by UFC Champion Anthony Pettis
- 7:00 p.m.
- Franklin Field
- 7035 S Ballpark Dr,
- Franklin, WI 53132
Milwaukee Black Theater Festival
- Runs through Aug. 14
- Multiple locations & Multiple performance times.
- Click here for list
- Gates open at 12:30 PM each day
- Music runs from 1 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Naga-Waukee ParkDelafield, Wisconsin
- State Highway 83, Delafield, Wisconsin
SATURDAY
Brett Young with Adam Sanders
- 7:30 p.m.
- State Fair Grounds
- 640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI 53214
- 8:00 p.m.
- BMO Harris Pavilion,
- Milwaukee, WI
Field of Sweet Dreams- SOLD OUT
- Bring camping gear and spend the night "under the stars
- American Family Field
The Polkaholics at Estabrook Beer Garden
- 5-8 p.m.
- 4600 Estabrook Drive
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217
Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival
- 8:00 a.m.
- Lakeshore State Park
- 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI
- 10:00 - 5:00 p.m.
- Deer District
- 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Black Theater Festival
- Runs through Aug.14
- Multiple locations & Multiple performance times.
- Click here for the list
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Center & Humbolt
- 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- Belgium Community Park
- 106 Beech St. Belgium, WI
- Gates open at 12:30 p.m. each day
- Music runs from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Naga-Waukee ParkDelafield, Wisconsin
- State Highway 83, Delafield, Wisconsin
SUNDAY
- 10:00 - 5:00 p.m.
- Deer District
- 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
Josh The Doodle Meet and Greet
- Broken Bat Brewing Company
- 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave
- Milwaukee, WI 53204 US
Milwaukee Black Theater Festival
- Runs through Aug.14
- Multiple locations & Multiple performance times.
- Click here for the list