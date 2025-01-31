Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: National Marquette Day, Winterfest in Lake Geneva, and more!

You don't have to wait for summer to take a swim. On Friday, Jan. 31st from 10:00 a.m. to Noon the Ingleside hotel in Pewaukee is hosting a "Mommy and Me"special at its indoor water park. But it's not just for moms! Dads, grandparents, aunts, and uncles are all welcome to bring little ones. It's $15 dollars per person for anyone older than two.

Winterfest is back for its 30th year in Lake Geneva, featuring the most talented and award-winning snow sculpting teams from across the USA. See them compete while enjoying s'mores and bonfires on the beach and live entertainment!

Saturday is National Marquette Day! Put on your blue and gold and celebrate with alumni, students, faculty and fans. There are events planned across the country and of course, right here in Milwaukee, including a pep rally inside the Baird center's rooftop ballroom as the Marquette men's basketball team takes on the U-Conn Huskies. Tip-off for the sold-out game at Fiserv Forum is 7 p.m.

Wisconsin's largest charitable pet expo is coming to the state fairgrounds. You can shop for pet products, see K-9 police dog demonstrations, find a new furry family member to adopt and so much more! All proceeds from Saturday's event are given back to animal rescues, shelters, and sanctuaries. The money is raised by ticket sales. General admission is $10 dollars and drops to $5 dollars after 3 p.m. Kids 12 and under and veterans get in free.

Saturday is also Family Free Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo and that means, admission is free! You can check out the newly renovated habitat for the penguins, it includes a bigger pool and bigger viewing windows.

