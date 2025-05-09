Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Mother's Day edition!

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and Milwaukee is pulling out all the stops for a truly memorable weekend!

Explore Milwaukee’s History with Women’s Tours

Kick off the celebration on Saturday with a unique tour organized by Historic Milwaukee. Explore downtown Milwaukee through the eyes of the women who have walked its streets over the years. This special guided tour offers an insightful look into the past, highlighting the contributions and experiences of notable women throughout the city's history.

Registration is required, so make sure to sign up in advance to secure your spot. To register, visit Historic Milwaukee’s Instagram.

Last-Minute Gifts at the Spring Perennial Exchange and Plant Sale

If you're still searching for the perfect gift for Mother's Day, stop by the Spring Perennial Exchange and Plant Sale in Milwaukee's Garden District. Taking place at the corner of 6th Street and Norwich Avenue, this event starts at 10:00 AM on Saturday. Not only can you find beautiful plants to gift, but you can also bring your own!

If you need to thin your flower beds, mark your plants with their name, height, and color, or bring them to trade, the exchange is a great way to share other garden goodies like bulbs, seeds, and tools with fellow green thumbs. For more details, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Special Zoo Admission

On Sunday, make it a memorable Mother’s Day by visiting the Milwaukee County Zoo, where all moms and grandmas will receive free admission! Enjoy a day of fun and adventure while saying hello to some of the zoo’s beloved animal moms, like Ronnie the Grizzly Bear and Marlee the Giraffe.

For more information, check out the zoo’s event page.

Indulge in Style at the Harley-Davidson Museum

Looking for a stylish way to celebrate Mother's Day? Head to the Harley-Davidson Museum on Sunday, where moms will receive free admission to show appreciation for all they do! In addition to exploring iconic motorcycles and exhibits, you can enjoy a special on-site brunch buffet without any purchase requirement.

Discover more about the event on their Facebook page.

