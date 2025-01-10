Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Monster Jam, live ice carving and more!

The dirt is going to be flying inside Fiserv Forum Friday and Saturday for Monster Jam! It's your chance to see 12,000-pound trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air. Fans score the drivers in real-time based on their skills and stunts.

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Texas Stars tonight at UW Panther Arena, and if you attend the game you'll be in good company. Indycar drivers will be on the ice before the puck drops signing autographs. It's all in promotion for the upcoming 2025 Milwaukee Mile 250 race weekend.

Watch: Andrea Albers has your roundup of this weekend's events:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Events for Jan 10-12

Saturday is the7th annual Delafreeze! Stroll through downtown Delafield and see live ice carving! There will be hot chocolate, Bloody Marys, and games to enjoy while you watch massive 300-pound ice blocks transform into impressive sculptures.

And finally, Sunday has been re-branded as Gross Out Day at Discovery World. Get ready to uncover the science behind all things icky, sticky, gooey, and wiggly beginning at 9:00 a.m. This family-friendly event is packed with hands-on activities like a live bug encounter.

