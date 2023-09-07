Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee's first Outdoor Immersive Arts & Lights Festival, Festa Italiana

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be a beautiful weekend around Southeast Wisconsin with comfortable temperatures and sunny skies. It's the perfect weekend to get out of the house and do something fun with family or friends!
Not sure what to do? Check out our list of some of the fun things happening around the area over the next few days.
FRIDAY
- September 8 - September 10
- 631 E Chicago St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Joy Engine Presents: Nitelight
- 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- September 8 - September 9
- Milwaukee's first-ever, outdoor immersive arts & lights festival experience
- 710 W. Historic Mitchell Street
TosaFest
- Village in Wauwatosa
- 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM
- 7603 W. State Street,
- Wauwatosa, WI 53213
SATURDAY
- Live Music/Domino Tournament
- Cache' MKE
- 12- 7:00 P.M.
- Jackson Park
- 3500 W Forest Home
- Veterans Park
- 1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,
- Milwaukee, WI
- 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM
- 12246 N Farmdale Road, Mequon, WI 53097
East Troy Bluegrass Festival
- 11:00 A.M.
- Village Square Park
- 2881 Main St, East Troy, WI
4th Annual North Shore Bank Shorewood Feast
- Noon - 9:00 p.m.
- 4200 Oakland Ave.,
- Milwaukee, WI 53211
Summer Concert Series 2023-Mt Olive
- Umbrella Bar7900 S Ballpark Dr,
- Franklin, WI
- 9/9-9/10
- Elkhart Lake's Road America
- N7390 Highway 67, Plymouth, WI 53073
SUNDAY
- 8:00 PM
- Miller High Life Theatre,
- Milwaukee, WI Ages: All Ages
- 822 S Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53204
