Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee's first Outdoor Immersive Arts & Lights Festival, Festa Italiana

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be a beautiful weekend around Southeast Wisconsin with comfortable temperatures and sunny skies. It's the perfect weekend to get out of the house and do something fun with family or friends!

Not sure what to do? Check out our list of some of the fun things happening around the area over the next few days.

FRIDAY

Festa Italiana



September 8 - September 10

631 E Chicago St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Joy Engine Presents: Nitelight



5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

September 8 - September 9

Milwaukee's first-ever, outdoor immersive arts & lights festival experience

710 W. Historic Mitchell Street

TosaFest

Village in Wauwatosa

5:00 PM to 11:00 PM

7603 W. State Street,

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

SATURDAY

Fiesta Del Barrio



Live Music/Domino Tournament

Cache' MKE

12- 7:00 P.M.

Jackson Park

3500 W Forest Home

International Kite Festival



Veterans Park

1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,

Milwaukee, WI

First Annual Fall Harvestfest



4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

12246 N Farmdale Road, Mequon, WI 53097

East Troy Bluegrass Festival

11:00 A.M.

Village Square Park

2881 Main St, East Troy, WI

4th Annual North Shore Bank Shorewood Feast



Noon - 9:00 p.m.

4200 Oakland Ave.,

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Summer Concert Series 2023-Mt Olive



Umbrella Bar7900 S Ballpark Dr,

Franklin, WI

Ferrari Challenge



9/9-9/10

Elkhart Lake's Road America

N7390 Highway 67, Plymouth, WI 53073

SUNDAY

Diana Ross



8:00 PM

Miller High Life Theatre,

Milwaukee, WI Ages: All Ages

MILK Comic Fest 2023



822 S Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip