Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee's first Outdoor Immersive Arts & Lights Festival, Festa Italiana

TMJ4
Festa Italiana, 2022.
Posted at 5:37 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 06:37:15-04

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be a beautiful weekend around Southeast Wisconsin with comfortable temperatures and sunny skies. It's the perfect weekend to get out of the house and do something fun with family or friends!

Not sure what to do? Check out our list of some of the fun things happening around the area over the next few days.

FRIDAY

Festa Italiana

  • September 8 - September 10
  • 631 E Chicago St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Joy Engine Presents: Nitelight

  • 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
  • September 8 - September 9
  • Milwaukee's first-ever, outdoor immersive arts & lights festival experience 
  • 710 W. Historic Mitchell Street

TosaFest

SATURDAY

Fiesta Del Barrio

  • Live Music/Domino Tournament
  • Cache' MKE
  • 12- 7:00 P.M.
  • Jackson Park
  • 3500 W Forest Home

International Kite Festival

  • Veterans Park
  • 1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,
  • Milwaukee, WI

First Annual Fall Harvestfest

  • 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM
  • 12246 N Farmdale Road, Mequon, WI 53097

East Troy Bluegrass Festival

  • 11:00 A.M.
  • Village Square Park
  • 2881 Main St, East Troy, WI

4th Annual North Shore Bank Shorewood Feast

  • Noon - 9:00 p.m.
  • 4200 Oakland Ave.,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53211

Summer Concert Series 2023-Mt Olive

  • Umbrella Bar7900 S Ballpark Dr,
  • Franklin, WI

Ferrari Challenge

  • 9/9-9/10
  • Elkhart Lake's Road America
  • N7390 Highway 67, Plymouth, WI 53073

SUNDAY

Diana Ross

  • 8:00 PM
  • Miller High Life Theatre, 
  • Milwaukee, WI Ages: All Ages

MILK Comic Fest 2023

  • 822 S Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

