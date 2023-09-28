Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon, Not So Scary Halloween Party

MILWAUKEE — Things are starting to get spooky as we approach October! This weekend's events are sprinkled with some Halloween fun.

For the weekend of Sept. 29 - Oct. 1, 2023:

FRIDAY

Brooktoberfest 2023

11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Stefans Soccer

620 Elizabeth Ct - Brookfield, WI 53045

Hocus Pocus Showtime

6:30 P.M.

The Milky Way Drive-In

7035 S. Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

Jack-O'-Lantern Nights at Racine Zoo

Racine Zoo

2131 N. Main Street,

Racine, WI 53402

Oktoberfest in Estabrook Park

11:00 A.M.

Estabrook Beer Garden

4600 N. Estabrook Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53217

SATURDAY

RINGO STARR And His All Starr Band

8:00 P.M.

Miller High Life Theatre

500 W. Kilbourn Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53203

MKE Studio Tour

September 30th & October 1st, 2023

10am-5pm

The free, self-guided tour is an opportunity to meet nearly 60 different artists at studio locations that stretch from River Hills, Glendale and Shorewood to Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Bay View, Cudahy and South Milwaukee.

All About Autumn

10:00 A.M.

West Vliet Street Business Association

53rd to 60th streets on West Vliet Street, Milwaukee, WI 53208

Elegant Farmer Autumn Harvest Festival

The Elegant Farmer

1545 Main Street,

Mukwonago, WI 53149

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Showtime

5:00 P.M.

The Milky Way Drive-In

7035 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

Bark in the Park

2200 Domanik Dr,

Racine, WI

Macklemore

The Rave / Eagles Club.

2401 W. Wisconsin Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53233

SUNDAY

2023 Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon

7:00 A,M,

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Hill Has Eyes - Not So Scary Halloween Party

2:30 P.M.

The Rock Sports Complex

7005 W. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

The Nightmare Before Christmas Showtime

5:00 P.M.

The Milky Way Drive-In7035 S. Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

LIVE AND LET DIE: THE MUSIC OF PAUL MCCARTNEY FT. TONY KISHMAN

The Pabst Theater

144 E Wells St , Milwaukee, WI 53202

Pickleball Meet Up at 1st and Bowl

12-3 P.M

1st and Bowl

2969 N. 114th Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53222

Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival

River Bend Nature Center

3600 North Green Bay Road

Racine, WI 53404

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattress Hosts Free Family Fun Day

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., children and their parents can enjoy two bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals and much more

5430 W. Layton Ave. in Greenfield

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip