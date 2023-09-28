Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon, Not So Scary Halloween Party

MILWAUKEE — Things are starting to get spooky as we approach October! This weekend's events are sprinkled with some Halloween fun.
For the weekend of Sept. 29 - Oct. 1, 2023:
FRIDAY
Brooktoberfest 2023
11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Stefans Soccer
620 Elizabeth Ct - Brookfield, WI 53045
Hocus Pocus Showtime
6:30 P.M.
The Milky Way Drive-In
7035 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132
Jack-O'-Lantern Nights at Racine Zoo
Racine Zoo
2131 N. Main Street,
Racine, WI 53402
Oktoberfest in Estabrook Park
11:00 A.M.
Estabrook Beer Garden
4600 N. Estabrook Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53217
SATURDAY
RINGO STARR And His All Starr Band
8:00 P.M.
Miller High Life Theatre
500 W. Kilbourn Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53203
MKE Studio Tour
September 30th & October 1st, 2023
10am-5pm
The free, self-guided tour is an opportunity to meet nearly 60 different artists at studio locations that stretch from River Hills, Glendale and Shorewood to Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Bay View, Cudahy and South Milwaukee.
All About Autumn
10:00 A.M.
West Vliet Street Business Association
53rd to 60th streets on West Vliet Street, Milwaukee, WI 53208
Elegant Farmer Autumn Harvest Festival
The Elegant Farmer
1545 Main Street,
Mukwonago, WI 53149
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Showtime
5:00 P.M.
The Milky Way Drive-In
7035 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132
Bark in the Park
2200 Domanik Dr,
Racine, WI
Macklemore
The Rave / Eagles Club.
2401 W. Wisconsin Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53233
SUNDAY
2023 Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon
7:00 A,M,
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Hill Has Eyes - Not So Scary Halloween Party
2:30 P.M.
The Rock Sports Complex
7005 W. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132
The Nightmare Before Christmas Showtime
5:00 P.M.
The Milky Way Drive-In7035 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132
LIVE AND LET DIE: THE MUSIC OF PAUL MCCARTNEY FT. TONY KISHMAN
The Pabst Theater
144 E Wells St , Milwaukee, WI 53202
Pickleball Meet Up at 1st and Bowl
12-3 P.M
1st and Bowl
2969 N. 114th Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53222
Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival
River Bend Nature Center
3600 North Green Bay Road
Racine, WI 53404
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattress Hosts Free Family Fun Day
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., children and their parents can enjoy two bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals and much more
5430 W. Layton Ave. in Greenfield
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.