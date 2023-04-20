Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee Film Festival, Gallery Night MKE, Art in Bloom

MILWAUKEE — Some of Milwaukee's most popular events are taking place this weekend and we have all the details! Gallery night, Art in Bloom, and the Milwaukee Film Festival are all on tap this weekend plus even more fun events.

FRIDAY

Art in Bloom



April 20–23, 2023

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Gallery Night MKE



5:00 pm - 09:00 pm

Various locations downtown

Milwaukee Film Festival



Apr. 20th- May 4th

Various times and locations

MSO's Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin



Apr 21& 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

Apr 23, 2023 at 02:30 pm

Bradley Symphony Center

212 W Wisconsin Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Estabrook Beer Garden Opening



Apr 21-23, 2023 at 12:00 pm - 09:00 pm

Estabrook Beer Garden

4600 Estabrook Parkway, Milwaukee, WI

Three Little Birds



Presented By First Stage Milwaukee

Apr 21 – May 21, 2023

Todd Wehr Theater at the Marcus Performing Arts

929 N. Water Street

Milwaukee, WI 53202 United States

SATURDAY

Milwaukee Riverkeeper Earth Day Cleanup



80 locations across Milwaukee

Alice's Garden Earth Day Activities



10 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

2136 N 21st St,

Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin

FOHAST Earth Day Cleanup



9:00 AM 12:00 PM

Straight Jokes, No Chaser Comedy Tour.”



The event hosted by Mike Epps features standup comedy greats Cedric The Entertainer, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley, and DC Young Fly.

8:00 p.m.

UW Panther Arena

4th Annual Sweets and Treats Fest



11:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Waukesha County Expo Center

1000 Northview Rd,

Waukesha, WI 53188

SUNDAY

Taste of Italy



11:30 am - 03:30 pm

Italian Community Center

631 E. Chicago Street

