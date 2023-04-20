Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee Film Festival, Gallery Night MKE, Art in Bloom

Check out everything going on this weekend
Posted at 6:44 AM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 07:52:13-04

MILWAUKEE — Some of Milwaukee's most popular events are taking place this weekend and we have all the details! Gallery night, Art in Bloom, and the Milwaukee Film Festival are all on tap this weekend plus even more fun events.

Check out everything going on this weekend:

FRIDAY

Art in Bloom

Gallery Night MKE

  • 5:00 pm - 09:00 pm
  • Various locations downtown

Milwaukee Film Festival

  • Apr. 20th- May 4th
  • Various times and locations

MSO's Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin

  • Apr 21& 22nd at 7:30 p.m.
  • Apr 23, 2023 at 02:30 pm
  • Bradley Symphony Center
  • 212 W Wisconsin Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Estabrook Beer Garden Opening

Three Little Birds

SATURDAY

Milwaukee Riverkeeper Earth Day Cleanup

  • 80 locations across Milwaukee

Alice's Garden Earth Day Activities

FOHAST Earth Day Cleanup

  • 9:00 AM  12:00 PM

Straight Jokes, No Chaser Comedy Tour.”

  • The event hosted by Mike Epps features standup comedy greats Cedric The Entertainer, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley, and DC Young Fly.
  • 8:00 p.m.
  • UW Panther Arena

4th Annual Sweets and Treats Fest

  • 11:00 - 3:00 p.m.
  • Waukesha County Expo Center
  • 1000 Northview Rd,
  • Waukesha, WI 53188

SUNDAY

Taste of Italy

