Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee Film Festival, Gallery Night MKE, Art in Bloom

MILWAUKEE — Some of Milwaukee's most popular events are taking place this weekend and we have all the details! Gallery night, Art in Bloom, and the Milwaukee Film Festival are all on tap this weekend plus even more fun events.
Check out everything going on this weekend:
FRIDAY
- April 20–23, 2023
- Milwaukee Art Museum
- 700 N. Art Museum Drive,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 5:00 pm - 09:00 pm
- Various locations downtown
- Apr. 20th- May 4th
- Various times and locations
MSO's Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin
- Apr 21& 22nd at 7:30 p.m.
- Apr 23, 2023 at 02:30 pm
- Bradley Symphony Center
- 212 W Wisconsin Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- Apr 21-23, 2023 at 12:00 pm - 09:00 pm
- Estabrook Beer Garden
- 4600 Estabrook Parkway, Milwaukee, WI
- Presented By First Stage Milwaukee
- Apr 21 – May 21, 2023
- Todd Wehr Theater at the Marcus Performing Arts
- 929 N. Water Street
- Milwaukee, WI 53202 United States
SATURDAY
Milwaukee Riverkeeper Earth Day Cleanup
- 80 locations across Milwaukee
Alice's Garden Earth Day Activities
- 10 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.
- 2136 N 21st St,
- Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin
- 9:00 AM 12:00 PM
Straight Jokes, No Chaser Comedy Tour.”
- The event hosted by Mike Epps features standup comedy greats Cedric The Entertainer, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley, and DC Young Fly.
- 8:00 p.m.
- UW Panther Arena
4th Annual Sweets and Treats Fest
- 11:00 - 3:00 p.m.
- Waukesha County Expo Center
- 1000 Northview Rd,
- Waukesha, WI 53188
SUNDAY
- 11:30 am - 03:30 pm
- Italian Community Center
- 631 E. Chicago Street
