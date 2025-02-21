Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee Comic Con, Kenosha Restaurant Week, and a celebration for Glorioso's!

Here's your roundup of this weekend's top events:

Frozen Fairways at Blackwolf Run in Kohler has been extended. It's Country Music Weekend, with live concerts from performers straight out of Nashville on Friday and Saturday. You can also enjoy carriage rides, outdoor winter games and more.

Watch: Andrea Albers highlights the top events for this weekend:

Wisconsin Weekend: Milwaukee Comic Con, Kenosha Restaurant Week and more!

Kenosha Restaurant Week begins this weekend.It's a way to show some love to locally owned places. Visit your favorites or find something new! More than 70 restaurants, diners and pubs will be offering special menus or discounts.

Comic Con returns to the Milwaukee metro area. Check it out Saturday at the State Fair Park Expo Center. There will be more than 200 tables of geeky goodness, free admission for kids 12 and under, and everyone gets a free comic at the door.

Glorioso's, Brady Street's iconic Italian market, will celebrate 79 years in business on Saturday.It was on Valentine's Day in 1946 that three brothers — Joe, Eddie and Teddy first opened the shop. New owners recently took over, but Glorioso's says it remains committed to selling high-quality Italian products and exceptional customer service. You'll find free cake, coffee, and special sales from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS:

Flat Out Friday — Indoor Flat Track Racing

Kid's Fest on Silver Lake in Oconomowoc

MAM After Dark: New York Nights

Justin Timberlake at Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee Auto Show at Baird Center

Mama Tried Motorcycle Show at The Rave

SHARP Unwrapped Waukesha 2025

Malcolm X at The Oriental

Stampfest 2025 at St. Francis Lion's Community Center

Milwaukee Winter Farmer's Market

Vivarium 1-year Anniversary Party

