Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee Comic Con, Family Skate Night, and Ice CAPE-ade

MILWAUKEE — There are plenty of fun things to do in Southeast Wisconsin this weekend! Check out this full list. There's something for everyone, from Brick Fest to Ice Skating.
FRIDAY
Cheers for Wishes
Wishmakers of Wisconsin is hosting it's annual Cheers For Wishes fundraising event!
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N. Water Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Love in the Dark
Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel
139 E. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Swiftie Eras Tour Wine Tasting & Friendship Bracelet Making
The Little Village Play Cafe
6505 W. North Avenue,
Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Black Violin
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N. Water Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Chicago
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Keno Night Market
4 - 10pm
Rhode Center for the Arts 514 56th St,
Kenosha, WI 53140
SATURDAY
Galentine's Day at Crossroads Collective
Crossroads Collective
2238 N. Farwell Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
MUBB vs St. John's
5:00 p.m.
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Texas Stars
Cheap Trick- Post Game Concert
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Comic Con
10am – 5pm
8200 W Greenfield
West Allis, 53214 United States
Love in Layers: A Galentine's Workshop
The ARC Theatre
139 E. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Third Annual Downtown Ice CAPE-ade
***ICE SKATING WILL BE AVAILABLE WEATHER PERMITTING, AS RINK MAY CLOSE DUE TO WARM TEMPERATURES. PLEASE MONITOR OUR WEBSITE FOR CURRENT STATUS.***
Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park
920 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Twilight Family SKate Night
5:30- 8:30 p.m.
Bay View High School Twilight Center,
2751 S. Lenox St.,
Milwaukee, WI 53207
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Todd Wehr Theater
121 E State St, Milwaukee, WI
Brick Fest
Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center,
8200 W. Greenfield Ave.,
West Allis, WI 53214
Flannelpalooza
1424 N. Wauwatosa Ave.,
Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Cedar Creek Winery’s Valentine Celebration
N70W6340 Bridge Road,
Historic Cedarburg, WI 53012
WINC to Host Valentine’s Day Themed Meet & Greet
Whooo Loves Wildlife?!
W349 S1480 S. Waterville Road in Oconomowoc, WI
SUNDAY
TACKLE HUNGER by serving our SUPER BOWL
St. Vincent De Paul, 931 w Madison,
Milwaukee
Brick Fest
Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center,
8200 W. Greenfield Ave.,
West Allis, WI 53214
