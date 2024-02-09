Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee Comic Con, Family Skate Night, and Ice CAPE-ade

MILWAUKEE — There are plenty of fun things to do in Southeast Wisconsin this weekend! Check out this full list. There's something for everyone, from Brick Fest to Ice Skating.

FRIDAY

Cheers for Wishes

Wishmakers of Wisconsin is hosting it's annual Cheers For Wishes fundraising event!

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N. Water Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Love in the Dark

Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

139 E. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Swiftie Eras Tour Wine Tasting & Friendship Bracelet Making

The Little Village Play Cafe

6505 W. North Avenue,

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Black Violin

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N. Water Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Chicago

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Keno Night Market

4 - 10pm

Rhode Center for the Arts 514 56th St,

Kenosha, WI 53140

SATURDAY

Galentine's Day at Crossroads Collective

Crossroads Collective

2238 N. Farwell Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

MUBB vs St. John's

5:00 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Texas Stars

Cheap Trick- Post Game Concert

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Comic Con

10am – 5pm

8200 W Greenfield

West Allis, 53214 United States

Love in Layers: A Galentine's Workshop

The ARC Theatre

139 E. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Third Annual Downtown Ice CAPE-ade

***ICE SKATING WILL BE AVAILABLE WEATHER PERMITTING, AS RINK MAY CLOSE DUE TO WARM TEMPERATURES. PLEASE MONITOR OUR WEBSITE FOR CURRENT STATUS.***

Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park

920 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Twilight Family SKate Night

5:30- 8:30 p.m.

Bay View High School Twilight Center,

2751 S. Lenox St.,

Milwaukee, WI 53207

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Todd Wehr Theater

121 E State St, Milwaukee, WI

Brick Fest

Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center,

8200 W. Greenfield Ave.,

West Allis, WI 53214

Flannelpalooza

1424 N. Wauwatosa Ave.,

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Cedar Creek Winery’s Valentine Celebration

N70W6340 Bridge Road,

Historic Cedarburg, WI 53012

WINC to Host Valentine’s Day Themed Meet & Greet

Whooo Loves Wildlife?!

W349 S1480 S. Waterville Road in Oconomowoc, WI

SUNDAY

TACKLE HUNGER by serving our SUPER BOWL

St. Vincent De Paul, 931 w Madison,

Milwaukee

Brick Fest

Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center,

8200 W. Greenfield Ave.,

West Allis, WI 53214

