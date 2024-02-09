Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee Comic Con, Family Skate Night, and Ice CAPE-ade

There's lots to do in Southeast Wisconsin this weekend, from Brick Fest to an Admirals Game! Check it all out in our Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute.
Posted at 6:52 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 07:53:36-05

MILWAUKEE — There are plenty of fun things to do in Southeast Wisconsin this weekend! Check out this full list. There's something for everyone, from Brick Fest to Ice Skating.

FRIDAY
Cheers for Wishes
Wishmakers of Wisconsin is hosting it's annual Cheers For Wishes fundraising event!
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N. Water Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Love in the Dark
Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel
139 E. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Swiftie Eras Tour Wine Tasting & Friendship Bracelet Making
The Little Village Play Cafe
6505 W. North Avenue,
Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Black Violin
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N. Water Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Chicago
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Keno Night Market
4 - 10pm
Rhode Center for the Arts 514 56th St,
Kenosha, WI 53140

SATURDAY
Galentine's Day at Crossroads Collective
Crossroads Collective
2238 N. Farwell Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

MUBB vs St. John's
5:00 p.m.
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Texas Stars
Cheap Trick- Post Game Concert
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Comic Con
10am – 5pm
8200 W Greenfield
West Allis, 53214 United States

Love in Layers: A Galentine's Workshop
The ARC Theatre
139 E. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Third Annual Downtown Ice CAPE-ade
***ICE SKATING WILL BE AVAILABLE WEATHER PERMITTING, AS RINK MAY CLOSE DUE TO WARM TEMPERATURES. PLEASE MONITOR OUR WEBSITE FOR CURRENT STATUS.***
Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park
920 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Twilight Family SKate Night
5:30- 8:30 p.m.
Bay View High School Twilight Center,
2751 S. Lenox St.,
Milwaukee, WI 53207

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Todd Wehr Theater
121 E State St, Milwaukee, WI

Brick Fest
Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center,
8200 W. Greenfield Ave.,
West Allis, WI 53214

Flannelpalooza
1424 N. Wauwatosa Ave.,
Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Cedar Creek Winery’s Valentine Celebration
N70W6340 Bridge Road,
Historic Cedarburg, WI 53012

WINC to Host Valentine’s Day Themed Meet & Greet
Whooo Loves Wildlife?!
W349 S1480 S. Waterville Road in Oconomowoc, WI

SUNDAY
TACKLE HUNGER by serving our SUPER BOWL
St. Vincent De Paul, 931 w Madison,
Milwaukee

Brick Fest
Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center,
8200 W. Greenfield Ave.,
West Allis, WI 53214

