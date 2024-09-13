Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee Comic Con, China Lights, Barktoberfest, Taco Fest, and more

MILWAUKEE — Based on the weather forecast, summer's not over yet! Take a look at all of this weekend's events you can enjoy in southeast Wisconsin, rounded up as always by our Adriana Mendez:

FRIDAY 9/13

China Lights: Year of the Dragon

Boerner Botanical Gardens

9400 Boerner Drive,

Hales Corners, WI 53130

Oktoberfest 2024

The Bavarian Bierhaus

700 W Lexington Blvd, 700 W Lexington Blvd,

Glendale, WI 53217

Near West Fest

Harley Park

3725 W Juneau Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53208

Best "Dam" Blues Fest 2024

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

250 Elm Street,

Thiensville, WI 53092

Fall Beach Bonfire Nights

Kenosha Beach House on Simmons Island

When: 9/13/2024, 9/27/2024, 10/4/2024, 10/11/2024

5001 Simmons Island Road

Kenosha, WI 53140

Lake Geneva Taco Fest

Lake Geneva House of Music

N3241 County Rd H -

Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Watch: Tom Durian fills in for Adriana Mendez on Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute:

Wisconsin Weekend: Comic Con, China Lights, Barktoberfest, Taco Fest, and more

SATURDAY 9/14

Milwaukee Comic Con

Exposition Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Park

640 S. 84th Street,

West Allis, WI 53214

Milwaukee Taco Fest

Mid Gate, 100 N. Harbor Dr. ,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Barktoberfest, at Estabrook Park

Estabrook Park, 4400 N. Estabrook Dr.,

Shorewood, WI 53211

Old Falls Village Elizabethan Renaissance Faire

Old Falls Village Park

N96W15791 County Line Rd

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

10 a.m.-9 p.m.

+LIVE+ & Stone Temple Pilots - The Jubilee Tour

The American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Henry Maier Festival Park, 639 E. Summerfest Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

5th Annual Shorewood Feast

4200 to the 4400 blocks of Oakland Avenue

The Iron Horse Hotel 16th Anniversary Celebration

500 W. Florida Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Wicked Hop Oktoberfest Party

Lakefront Brewery, Inc.

345 N Broadway,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

SUNDAY 9/15

Book'Nic 2024

5531 West North Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53208

Mexican Independence Day Festival

2701 S Chase Ave.,

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Milwaukee Makers Market

Discovery World

500 N. Harbor Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Wisconsin Bridal and Wedding Expo

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Asian Moon Festival and Business Excellence Celebration

Brookfield Conference Center

325 South Moorland Road Brookfield, WI 53005

Fashion Fest MKE

Bayshore

5800 North Bayshore Drive Glendale, WI 53217

