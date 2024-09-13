Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee Comic Con, China Lights, Barktoberfest, Taco Fest, and more

MILWAUKEE — Based on the weather forecast, summer's not over yet! Take a look at all of this weekend's events you can enjoy in southeast Wisconsin, rounded up as always by our Adriana Mendez:
FRIDAY 9/13
China Lights: Year of the Dragon
Boerner Botanical Gardens
9400 Boerner Drive,
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Oktoberfest 2024
The Bavarian Bierhaus
700 W Lexington Blvd, 700 W Lexington Blvd,
Glendale, WI 53217
Near West Fest
Harley Park
3725 W Juneau Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53208
Best "Dam" Blues Fest 2024
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
250 Elm Street,
Thiensville, WI 53092
Fall Beach Bonfire Nights
Kenosha Beach House on Simmons Island
When: 9/13/2024, 9/27/2024, 10/4/2024, 10/11/2024
5001 Simmons Island Road
Kenosha, WI 53140
Lake Geneva Taco Fest
Lake Geneva House of Music
N3241 County Rd H -
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
Watch: Tom Durian fills in for Adriana Mendez on Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute:
SATURDAY 9/14
Milwaukee Comic Con
Exposition Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Park
640 S. 84th Street,
West Allis, WI 53214
Milwaukee Taco Fest
Mid Gate, 100 N. Harbor Dr. ,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Barktoberfest, at Estabrook Park
Estabrook Park, 4400 N. Estabrook Dr.,
Shorewood, WI 53211
Old Falls Village Elizabethan Renaissance Faire
Old Falls Village Park
N96W15791 County Line Rd
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
10 a.m.-9 p.m.
+LIVE+ & Stone Temple Pilots - The Jubilee Tour
The American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Henry Maier Festival Park, 639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
5th Annual Shorewood Feast
4200 to the 4400 blocks of Oakland Avenue
The Iron Horse Hotel 16th Anniversary Celebration
500 W. Florida Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Wicked Hop Oktoberfest Party
Lakefront Brewery, Inc.
345 N Broadway,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
SUNDAY 9/15
Book'Nic 2024
5531 West North Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53208
Mexican Independence Day Festival
2701 S Chase Ave.,
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Milwaukee Makers Market
Discovery World
500 N. Harbor Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wisconsin Bridal and Wedding Expo
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Asian Moon Festival and Business Excellence Celebration
Brookfield Conference Center
325 South Moorland Road Brookfield, WI 53005
Fashion Fest MKE
Bayshore
5800 North Bayshore Drive Glendale, WI 53217
