Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee Christmas Tree Lighting, Country Christmas & Admirals Dog Day

110th Annual City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree Lighting, Country Christmas, Frozen and Admirals Dog Day
There are a ton of fun events and activities to do in southeastern Wisconsin this weekend!
Posted at 7:01 AM, Nov 17, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Typical November weather returns this weekend after an incredible stretch of warm temps! It will be sunny, making it a perfect weekend to get out of the house and do something fun with family or friends!

Not sure what to do? Check out our list of some of the fun things happening around the area over the next few days.

FRIDAY

Milwaukee City Tree Lighting
1134 N Vel R Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival
November 16, 2023 - January 1, 2024
Milwaukee Downtown
Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Christmas at the Pabst Mansion
November 16, 2023 - January 7, 2024
Pabst Mansion
2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233

Holiday Mimosa Tour
NOVEMBER 16 - JANUARY 6, AT 9:30AM
Pabst Mansion
2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233

Country Christmas Illuminated Walk Through
The Ingleside Hotel
2810 Golf Road,
Pewaukee, WI 53072

Fall Cocktails Mixology Workshop
SIP MKE
1515 West Mequon Road
Mequon, WI 53092

Frozen
Tosa West Theatre has been selected to represent Wisconsin as a result of “The United States of Frozen: Love Is an Open Door” competition.
11400 W Center St
Wauwatosa, WI 53222

Into the Woods
Presented by
West Allis West Milwaukee School District
1160` W. Lincoln Ave.,
West Allis, WI 53227

School of Rock
Nov. 17 – Dec. 30, 2023
Skylight Music Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center
158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk
Sheboygan Jaycees Quarryview Center
3401 Calumet Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081

Holiday Folk Fair International
Exposition Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Park
8200 West Greenfield Avenue,
West Allis, WI 53214

Merry Little Night Market
5:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Pilot Project Brewing Milwaukee
(1128 N 9th St)

Festive Friday Eves
The Shops of Cedar Creek
n70 W6340 Bridge Road
Cedarburg, WI, 53012United States

Wisconsin Annual Blues Harmonica Festival 2023
The Sterling Chalet
1271 WI-175 - Hubertus, WI 53033

SATURDAY

Dallas Vs. Milwaukee
7:00 PM CST
FISERV FORUM
Milwaukee, WI

Admirals Dog Day
6:00 P.M.
Enjoy an Admirals game with your best four-legged friends! Tickets for humans are just $20 while dog tickets are $5. A portion from each ticket sold will go to HAWS of Waukesha.
510 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Christmas Carnival of Lights
Nov. 18, 2023 - Jan. 1, 2024
Jellystone Park in Caledonia
8425 Highway 38,
Caledonia, WI 53108

A Holiday Snow Globe
The Mitchell Park Domes presents "A Holiday Snow Globe," a stunning display of winter beauty for all to experience.
November 18th - Sunday, January 7th
Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory (The Domes),
524 S Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215

Milwaukee Makers Market
11:00am - 4:00pm
1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Mermaid Echo Live
11:00am & 12:30pm
Discovery World
500 N Harbor Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53202

21st Annual Celtic Christmas Boutique
9:00am - 3:30pm
CelticMKE Center
1532 N. Wauwatosa Avenue,
Wauwatosa, WI

Wild Kratts Live
The Riverside Theater
116 W Wisconsin Ave ,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

7th Annual Book Sale
Saturday, November 18| 10am-5pm
Sunday, November 19 | 12pm – 4pm
MCHS: 910 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive

Fall Fest at The Stables
10am - 1pm CST
MKE Urban Stables
143 East Lincoln Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53207

5th Annual Parade of Trees
November 18 - Jan 1
40 themed trees from local businesses and non-profit organizations
Geneva Lake Museum
255 Mill Street,
Lake Geneva, WI 53147

SUNDAY

Trolls LED Concert Experience

November 18 and 19 : Various Times

Jam out to Trolls Band Together: The Concert Experience! See the film with a special light-up wristband that lights up along to music in the film. Tickets include:

Admission to Trolls Band Together. A special LED glow bracelet that changes colors during the movie

Majestic of Brookfield
770 Springdale Rd,
Waukesha, WI 53186

Dial M for Murder
November 15, 2023 7:30PM December 17, 2023 2:00PM
108 E Wells St,
milwaukee,WI,53202,US

Matilda: The Musical, Jr
Racine Theatre Guild
2519 Northwestern Ave
Racine, WI 53404 United States

