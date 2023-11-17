Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee Christmas Tree Lighting, Country Christmas & Admirals Dog Day

MILWAUKEE — Typical November weather returns this weekend after an incredible stretch of warm temps! It will be sunny, making it a perfect weekend to get out of the house and do something fun with family or friends!

FRIDAY

Milwaukee City Tree Lighting

1134 N Vel R Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival

November 16, 2023 - January 1, 2024

Milwaukee Downtown

Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Christmas at the Pabst Mansion

November 16, 2023 - January 7, 2024

Pabst Mansion

2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Holiday Mimosa Tour

NOVEMBER 16 - JANUARY 6, AT 9:30AM

Pabst Mansion

2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Country Christmas Illuminated Walk Through

The Ingleside Hotel

2810 Golf Road,

Pewaukee, WI 53072

Fall Cocktails Mixology Workshop

SIP MKE

1515 West Mequon Road

Mequon, WI 53092

Frozen

Tosa West Theatre has been selected to represent Wisconsin as a result of “The United States of Frozen: Love Is an Open Door” competition.

11400 W Center St

Wauwatosa, WI 53222

Into the Woods

Presented by

West Allis West Milwaukee School District

1160` W. Lincoln Ave.,

West Allis, WI 53227

School of Rock

Nov. 17 – Dec. 30, 2023

Skylight Music Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center

158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk

Sheboygan Jaycees Quarryview Center

3401 Calumet Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081

Holiday Folk Fair International

Exposition Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Park

8200 West Greenfield Avenue,

West Allis, WI 53214

Merry Little Night Market

5:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Pilot Project Brewing Milwaukee

(1128 N 9th St)

Festive Friday Eves

The Shops of Cedar Creek

n70 W6340 Bridge Road

Cedarburg, WI, 53012United States

Wisconsin Annual Blues Harmonica Festival 2023

The Sterling Chalet

1271 WI-175 - Hubertus, WI 53033

SATURDAY

Dallas Vs. Milwaukee

7:00 PM CST

FISERV FORUM

Milwaukee, WI

Admirals Dog Day

6:00 P.M.

Enjoy an Admirals game with your best four-legged friends! Tickets for humans are just $20 while dog tickets are $5. A portion from each ticket sold will go to HAWS of Waukesha.

510 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Christmas Carnival of Lights

Nov. 18, 2023 - Jan. 1, 2024

Jellystone Park in Caledonia

8425 Highway 38,

Caledonia, WI 53108

A Holiday Snow Globe

The Mitchell Park Domes presents "A Holiday Snow Globe," a stunning display of winter beauty for all to experience.

November 18th - Sunday, January 7th

Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory (The Domes),

524 S Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215

Milwaukee Makers Market

11:00am - 4:00pm

1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Mermaid Echo Live

11:00am & 12:30pm

Discovery World

500 N Harbor Dr

Milwaukee, WI 53202

21st Annual Celtic Christmas Boutique

9:00am - 3:30pm

CelticMKE Center

1532 N. Wauwatosa Avenue,

Wauwatosa, WI

Wild Kratts Live

The Riverside Theater

116 W Wisconsin Ave ,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

7th Annual Book Sale

Saturday, November 18| 10am-5pm

Sunday, November 19 | 12pm – 4pm

MCHS: 910 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive

Fall Fest at The Stables

10am - 1pm CST

MKE Urban Stables

143 East Lincoln Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53207

5th Annual Parade of Trees

November 18 - Jan 1

40 themed trees from local businesses and non-profit organizations

Geneva Lake Museum

255 Mill Street,

Lake Geneva, WI 53147

SUNDAY

November 18 and 19 : Various Times

Jam out to Trolls Band Together: The Concert Experience! See the film with a special light-up wristband that lights up along to music in the film. Tickets include:

Admission to Trolls Band Together. A special LED glow bracelet that changes colors during the movie

Majestic of Brookfield

770 Springdale Rd,

Waukesha, WI 53186

Dial M for Murder

November 15, 2023 7:30PM December 17, 2023 2:00PM

108 E Wells St,

milwaukee,WI,53202,US

Matilda: The Musical, Jr

Racine Theatre Guild

2519 Northwestern Ave

Racine, WI 53404 United States

