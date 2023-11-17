Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee Christmas Tree Lighting, Country Christmas & Admirals Dog Day

MILWAUKEE — Typical November weather returns this weekend after an incredible stretch of warm temps! It will be sunny, making it a perfect weekend to get out of the house and do something fun with family or friends!
Not sure what to do? Check out our list of some of the fun things happening around the area over the next few days.
FRIDAY
Milwaukee City Tree Lighting
1134 N Vel R Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival
November 16, 2023 - January 1, 2024
Milwaukee Downtown
Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Christmas at the Pabst Mansion
November 16, 2023 - January 7, 2024
Pabst Mansion
2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Holiday Mimosa Tour
NOVEMBER 16 - JANUARY 6, AT 9:30AM
Pabst Mansion
2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Country Christmas Illuminated Walk Through
The Ingleside Hotel
2810 Golf Road,
Pewaukee, WI 53072
Fall Cocktails Mixology Workshop
SIP MKE
1515 West Mequon Road
Mequon, WI 53092
Frozen
Tosa West Theatre has been selected to represent Wisconsin as a result of “The United States of Frozen: Love Is an Open Door” competition.
11400 W Center St
Wauwatosa, WI 53222
Into the Woods
Presented by
West Allis West Milwaukee School District
1160` W. Lincoln Ave.,
West Allis, WI 53227
School of Rock
Nov. 17 – Dec. 30, 2023
Skylight Music Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center
158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk
Sheboygan Jaycees Quarryview Center
3401 Calumet Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081
Holiday Folk Fair International
Exposition Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Park
8200 West Greenfield Avenue,
West Allis, WI 53214
Merry Little Night Market
5:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Pilot Project Brewing Milwaukee
(1128 N 9th St)
Festive Friday Eves
The Shops of Cedar Creek
n70 W6340 Bridge Road
Cedarburg, WI, 53012United States
Wisconsin Annual Blues Harmonica Festival 2023
The Sterling Chalet
1271 WI-175 - Hubertus, WI 53033
SATURDAY
Dallas Vs. Milwaukee
7:00 PM CST
FISERV FORUM
Milwaukee, WI
Admirals Dog Day
6:00 P.M.
Enjoy an Admirals game with your best four-legged friends! Tickets for humans are just $20 while dog tickets are $5. A portion from each ticket sold will go to HAWS of Waukesha.
510 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Christmas Carnival of Lights
Nov. 18, 2023 - Jan. 1, 2024
Jellystone Park in Caledonia
8425 Highway 38,
Caledonia, WI 53108
A Holiday Snow Globe
The Mitchell Park Domes presents "A Holiday Snow Globe," a stunning display of winter beauty for all to experience.
November 18th - Sunday, January 7th
Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory (The Domes),
524 S Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215
Milwaukee Makers Market
11:00am - 4:00pm
1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Mermaid Echo Live
11:00am & 12:30pm
Discovery World
500 N Harbor Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53202
21st Annual Celtic Christmas Boutique
9:00am - 3:30pm
CelticMKE Center
1532 N. Wauwatosa Avenue,
Wauwatosa, WI
Wild Kratts Live
The Riverside Theater
116 W Wisconsin Ave ,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
7th Annual Book Sale
Saturday, November 18| 10am-5pm
Sunday, November 19 | 12pm – 4pm
MCHS: 910 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive
Fall Fest at The Stables
10am - 1pm CST
MKE Urban Stables
143 East Lincoln Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53207
5th Annual Parade of Trees
November 18 - Jan 1
40 themed trees from local businesses and non-profit organizations
Geneva Lake Museum
255 Mill Street,
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
SUNDAY
Trolls LED Concert Experience
November 18 and 19 : Various Times
Jam out to Trolls Band Together: The Concert Experience! See the film with a special light-up wristband that lights up along to music in the film. Tickets include:
Admission to Trolls Band Together. A special LED glow bracelet that changes colors during the movie
Majestic of Brookfield
770 Springdale Rd,
Waukesha, WI 53186
Dial M for Murder
November 15, 2023 7:30PM December 17, 2023 2:00PM
108 E Wells St,
milwaukee,WI,53202,US
Matilda: The Musical, Jr
Racine Theatre Guild
2519 Northwestern Ave
Racine, WI 53404 United States
