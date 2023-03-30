Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Midwest gaming classic, Easter egg hunt

. There's the Midwest Gaming Classic, a Bucks game, and even an Easter egg hunt!
It's almost time for the weekend and we have everything you need to know about the events happening around the area. There's the Midwest Gaming Classic, a Bucks game, and even an Easter egg hunt! If those don't interest you, why not check out the Blues Festival or Thief Wine's Spring Grand Tasting?
Posted at 5:34 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 07:52:59-04

MILWAUKEE — It's almost time for the weekend and we have everything you need to know about the events happening around the area. There's the Midwest Gaming Classic, a Bucks game, and even an Easter egg hunt! If those don't interest you, why not check out the Blues Festival or Thief Wine's Spring Grand Tasting?

Here's everything going on.

FRIDAY

Midwest Gaming Classic

  • 3/31-4/2
  • Wisconsin Center
  • 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

10th Annual Milwaukee Blues Festival

  • 8:00 P.M.
  • Miller High Life Theatre, 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Thief Wine's Spring 2023 Grand Tasting

  • 8:30 P.M.
  • Thief Wine Shop & Bar
  • 400 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI

SATURDAY

Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr

  • 5:30 p.m.
  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Family Hop Week: Free & Fun Activities on Board the Streetcar

  • 450 N 5th St, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Red Hot Chilli Pipers

  • 6:30 P.M.
  • Uihlein Hall
  • 929 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI

Easter Egg Hunt

  • 10:00 a.m.
  • Gordon Park
  • 2828 N Humboldt Blvd,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53212

SUNDAY

76ers vs. Bucks

  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Tiki Takedown

  • 1:00 p.m.
  • Turner Hall Ballroom
  • 1034 N. 4th Street,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Women's History Month with TMJ4 News