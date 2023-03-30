Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Midwest gaming classic, Easter egg hunt

MILWAUKEE — It's almost time for the weekend and we have everything you need to know about the events happening around the area. There's the Midwest Gaming Classic, a Bucks game, and even an Easter egg hunt! If those don't interest you, why not check out the Blues Festival or Thief Wine's Spring Grand Tasting?
Here's everything going on.
FRIDAY
- 3/31-4/2
- Wisconsin Center
- 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
10th Annual Milwaukee Blues Festival
- 8:00 P.M.
- Miller High Life Theatre, 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Thief Wine's Spring 2023 Grand Tasting
- 8:30 P.M.
- Thief Wine Shop & Bar
- 400 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
SATURDAY
Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr
- 5:30 p.m.
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
Family Hop Week: Free & Fun Activities on Board the Streetcar
- 450 N 5th St, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
- 6:30 P.M.
- Uihlein Hall
- 929 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
- 10:00 a.m.
- Gordon Park
- 2828 N Humboldt Blvd,
- Milwaukee, WI 53212
SUNDAY
76ers vs. Bucks
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 1:00 p.m.
- Turner Hall Ballroom
- 1034 N. 4th Street,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.