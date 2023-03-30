Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Midwest gaming classic, Easter egg hunt

MILWAUKEE — It's almost time for the weekend and we have everything you need to know about the events happening around the area. There's the Midwest Gaming Classic, a Bucks game, and even an Easter egg hunt! If those don't interest you, why not check out the Blues Festival or Thief Wine's Spring Grand Tasting?

Here's everything going on.

FRIDAY

Midwest Gaming Classic



3/31-4/2

Wisconsin Center

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53203

10th Annual Milwaukee Blues Festival



8:00 P.M.

Miller High Life Theatre, 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Thief Wine's Spring 2023 Grand Tasting



8:30 P.M.

Thief Wine Shop & Bar

400 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI

SATURDAY

Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr



5:30 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Family Hop Week: Free & Fun Activities on Board the Streetcar



450 N 5th St, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Red Hot Chilli Pipers

6:30 P.M.

Uihlein Hall

929 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI

Easter Egg Hunt



10:00 a.m.

Gordon Park

2828 N Humboldt Blvd,

Milwaukee, WI 53212

SUNDAY

76ers vs. Bucks



Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Tiki Takedown



1:00 p.m.

Turner Hall Ballroom

1034 N. 4th Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

