Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Midwest Gaming Classic, Donut & Coffee Fest, Andrea Bocelli, and more

There's a lot to do in Southeast Wisconsin this weekend! Check out the Midwest Gaming Classic, Donut &amp; Coffee Fest, Andrea Bocelli and more!
Posted at 6:47 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 07:47:49-04

MILWAUKEE — We've had days of rain and snow and that might have left you with a little bit of cabin fever. Well, the sun is coming out and temperatures are on the rise this weekend, meaning it's a great time to get out and explore southeast Wisconsin! Check out Adriana's full list of activities below:

FRIDAY
Cinderella
4/4-4/7
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Midwest Gaming Classic
4/5-4/7
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Prepare for the Solar Eclipse
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
1900 E Kenwood Blvd
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Ian Maksin: Songs of the Vagabond Cello
South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center
901 15th Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172

SATURDAY
Brewers vs.Mariners
Giveaway game: Giannis Brewers Basketball Jersey
First 30,000 ticketed fans who enter the gates
1 Brewers Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53214

Andrea Bocelli
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Lauren Graham: Have I Told You This Already?
Book Tour
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Sonic Symphony with the MSO
Bradley Symphony Center,
212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

SpIn Fest
A new festival built for autistic and neurodiverse individuals and their friends and family. This year, we’ll be geeking out about four Special Interests near and dear to our IOB community:
Discovery World
500 N. Harbor Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

The Beat Goes On - Featuring Lisa : as Cher
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

SUNDAY
Donut & Coffee Fest
Turner Hall Ballroom
1040 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Brewers vs. Mariners
1 Brewers Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53214

Wedding & Quinceañera Expo 2024
Italian Community Center
631 E Chicago St,,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Pours for Parks Beer Festival
Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery
917 W. Juneau Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Metro Model Railroad Club
Ozaukee Expo Center at the Fairgrounds
Cedarburg, WI

