Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Midwest Gaming Classic, Donut & Coffee Fest, Andrea Bocelli, and more

MILWAUKEE — We've had days of rain and snow and that might have left you with a little bit of cabin fever. Well, the sun is coming out and temperatures are on the rise this weekend, meaning it's a great time to get out and explore southeast Wisconsin! Check out Adriana's full list of activities below:

FRIDAY

Cinderella

4/4-4/7

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Midwest Gaming Classic

4/5-4/7

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Prepare for the Solar Eclipse

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

1900 E Kenwood Blvd

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Ian Maksin: Songs of the Vagabond Cello

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

901 15th Avenue

South Milwaukee, WI 53172

SATURDAY

Brewers vs.Mariners

Giveaway game: Giannis Brewers Basketball Jersey

First 30,000 ticketed fans who enter the gates

1 Brewers Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

Andrea Bocelli

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Lauren Graham: Have I Told You This Already?

Book Tour

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Sonic Symphony with the MSO

Bradley Symphony Center,

212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SpIn Fest

A new festival built for autistic and neurodiverse individuals and their friends and family. This year, we’ll be geeking out about four Special Interests near and dear to our IOB community:

Discovery World

500 N. Harbor Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

The Beat Goes On - Featuring Lisa : as Cher

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

SUNDAY

Donut & Coffee Fest

Turner Hall Ballroom

1040 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Brewers vs. Mariners

1 Brewers Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

Wedding & Quinceañera Expo 2024

Italian Community Center

631 E Chicago St,,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Pours for Parks Beer Festival

Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery

917 W. Juneau Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Metro Model Railroad Club

Ozaukee Expo Center at the Fairgrounds

Cedarburg, WI

