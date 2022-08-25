Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Mexican Fiesta, Pitbull, Keith Urban, Milwaukee Oktoberfest

There's something for everyone this weekend!
The variety in this weekend's list of events is crazy! Whether you're looking for comedy, music, beer, or baseball, there's bound to be something going on that you'd enjoy.
Posted at 6:50 AM, Aug 25, 2022
Check out the full list of what's going on in the area!

Friday

Mexican Fiesta

  • 8/26-8/28
  • Henry Maier Festival Park
  • 200 N. Harbor Dr.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Pitbull  ‘Can’t Stop Us Now‘ Tour

  • Featuring special guest Iggy Azalea
  • 8:00 p.m.
  • American Family Insurance Amphitheater
  • 100 N. Harbor Dr.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Oktoberfest

  • 8/26-8/28
  • War Memorial Center
  • 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Fresh Coast Jazz Fest

  • 8/26-8/27
  • The Pabst Theater
  • 144 E. Wells St.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202-3122

Fringe Festival

  • Multiple locations and times
  • Marcus Performing Arts Center
  • 929 N Water St.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Saturday

Princesses and Superheroes at Milwaukee Milkmen

  • 6 p.m.
  • Franklin Field
  • 7035 S. Ballpark Dr.
  • Franklin, WI 53132 United

TikTok Meetup

  • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Punch Bowl Social
  • 1122 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
  • Milwaukee, WI

Barbie Malibu Truck Tour

  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Mayfair Mall
  • (near Barnes & Noble)
  • 2500 N. Mayfair Rd.
  • Wauwatosa, WI

Sunday

Kevin Hart

  • 7:00 p.m.
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Keith Urban: The Speed of Now World Tour

  • 7:00 p.m.
  • American Family Insurance Amphitheater
  • 100 N. Harbor Dr.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Huntington's Disease Society of America's (HDSA) Wisconsin Chapter

