Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Mexican Fiesta, Pitbull, Keith Urban, Milwaukee Oktoberfest

MILWAUKEE — The variety in this weekend's list of events is crazy! Whether you're looking for comedy, music, beer, or baseball, there's bound to be something going on that you'd enjoy.
Check out the full list of what's going on in the area!
Friday
- 8/26-8/28
- Henry Maier Festival Park
- 200 N. Harbor Dr.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
Pitbull ‘Can’t Stop Us Now‘ Tour
- Featuring special guest Iggy Azalea
- 8:00 p.m.
- American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 100 N. Harbor Dr.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 8/26-8/28
- War Memorial Center
- 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 8/26-8/27
- The Pabst Theater
- 144 E. Wells St.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202-3122
- Multiple locations and times
- Marcus Performing Arts Center
- 929 N Water St.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
Saturday
Princesses and Superheroes at Milwaukee Milkmen
- 6 p.m.
- Franklin Field
- 7035 S. Ballpark Dr.
- Franklin, WI 53132 United
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Punch Bowl Social
- 1122 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
- Milwaukee, WI
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mayfair Mall
- (near Barnes & Noble)
- 2500 N. Mayfair Rd.
- Wauwatosa, WI
Sunday
- 7:00 p.m.
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
Keith Urban: The Speed of Now World Tour
- 7:00 p.m.
- American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 100 N. Harbor Dr.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
Huntington's Disease Society of America's (HDSA) Wisconsin Chapter
- Milwaukee Team Hope Walk/Run
- 10:00 a.m.
- Fox Brook Park
- 2925 N. Barker Rd.
- Brookfield, WI 53045