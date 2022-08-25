Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Mexican Fiesta, Pitbull, Keith Urban, Milwaukee Oktoberfest

MILWAUKEE — The variety in this weekend's list of events is crazy! Whether you're looking for comedy, music, beer, or baseball, there's bound to be something going on that you'd enjoy.

Check out the full list of what's going on in the area!

Friday

Mexican Fiesta



8/26-8/28

Henry Maier Festival Park

200 N. Harbor Dr.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Pitbull ‘Can’t Stop Us Now‘ Tour



Featuring special guest Iggy Azalea

8:00 p.m.

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

100 N. Harbor Dr.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Oktoberfest



8/26-8/28

War Memorial Center

750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Fresh Coast Jazz Fest



8/26-8/27

The Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202-3122

Fringe Festival



Multiple locations and times

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N Water St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Saturday

Princesses and Superheroes at Milwaukee Milkmen



6 p.m.

Franklin Field

7035 S. Ballpark Dr.

Franklin, WI 53132 United

TikTok Meetup



11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Punch Bowl Social

1122 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Milwaukee, WI

Barbie Malibu Truck Tour



10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mayfair Mall

(near Barnes & Noble)

2500 N. Mayfair Rd.

Wauwatosa, WI

Sunday

Kevin Hart



7:00 p.m.

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Keith Urban: The Speed of Now World Tour



7:00 p.m.

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

100 N. Harbor Dr.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Huntington's Disease Society of America's (HDSA) Wisconsin Chapter



Milwaukee Team Hope Walk/Run

10:00 a.m.

Fox Brook Park

2925 N. Barker Rd.

Brookfield, WI 53045

