Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Mexican Fiesta, IndiaFest, shoes & backpacks giveaway

MILWAUKEE — More cultural festivals are in store this weekend! The number of weeks left in summer is running down, but that's not stopping the cultural festivals from happening. This week, Mexican Fiesta is taking over the Summerfest grounds, but that's not all that's going on.
Check out our list of weekend events:
FRIDAY
- August 25, 2023 - August 27, 2023
- Summerfest Grounds
- 639 E. Summerfest Place,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
BAYSHORE Sounds of Summer De La Buena
- Bayshore5800 N. Bayshore Drive ,
- Milwaukee, WI 53217
- AUG 25-26
- 4:30 p.m.
- Cedarburg Visitors Center
- N54W5900 Portland Rd,
- Cedarburg, WI 53012
- 5:30 PM to 10:30 PM
- 211 W. Freshwater Way,
- Milwaukee, WI 53204
- Aug. 25 - 26, 2023
- 4:00 p.m.
- Pabst Theater
- 144 E. Wells Street ,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
The Milwaukee Brewers Tap Takeovers
- The crew will hop behind the bar on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 4:40 – 5:10 p.m. at Cream City Cocktails.
- Player participation is subject to change.
- Harborwalk on Friday from 5-7 pm
- Upper Lake Park Beer Garden On Saturday from 1- 8pm
SATURDAY
- 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM
- Garfield Dr, Menomonee Falls Downtown, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Brown, Black & Brews: The 5th Ingredient
- HYFIN’s Brown, Black & Brews: The 5th Ingredient introduces the Milwaukee area to brews from Black & Brown owned breweries from around the country.
- Pilot Project Brewing1128 N 9th Street
- Milwaukee, WI 53233
Failure to Launch - Summer Concert Series 2023
- 6:30 p.m
- 7900 S Ballpark Dr , Franklin, WI 53132
- Milwaukee Riverwalk District
- Bronze Fonz, N Riverwalk Way,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wisconsin's Simply the Best Cheese Event
- The Elegant Farmer
- 1545 Main Street,
- Mukwonago, WI 53149
HIP HOP WEEK: A CONVERSATION WITH DAME DASH
- 6:00 p.m.
- Bradley Symphony Center
- 212 W Wisconsin Ave - Milwaukee, WI 53203
1001 Shoes & Backpacks J.A.Y Academy Back To School Giveaway
- KIDS MUST BE PRESENT*
- 12:00- 6:00 pm
- 1935 Hamption Ave
- Milwaukee, Wi
PLEASANT PRAIRIE MOVIES IN THE PARK: PAWS OF FURY
- 6: 30 p.m.
- Lake Andrea Beer Garden
- 10023 PARK DRIVE, PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI 53158
SUNDAY
MKE Black's LAST Summer Marketplace 2023
- 11 am - 4 pm
- Deer District Plaza -
- 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave
Back to School Festival coming to Indigenous People’s Park
- 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Indigenous People’s Park
- 7301 W. Courtland Ave
- Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Rebels West Coast Swing Lesson & Dance
- 6:30 p.m.
- 2499 S Delaware Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53207
- Noon
- The Vine Humboldt
- 3000 S. Howell Avenue,
- Milwaukee, WI 53207
