Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Mexican Fiesta, IndiaFest, shoes & backpacks giveaway

MILWAUKEE — More cultural festivals are in store this weekend! The number of weeks left in summer is running down, but that's not stopping the cultural festivals from happening. This week, Mexican Fiesta is taking over the Summerfest grounds, but that's not all that's going on.

Check out our list of weekend events:

FRIDAY

Mexican Fiesta



August 25, 2023 - August 27, 2023

Summerfest Grounds

639 E. Summerfest Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

BAYSHORE Sounds of Summer De La Buena



Bayshore5800 N. Bayshore Drive ,

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Country in the Burg



AUG 25-26

4:30 p.m.

Cedarburg Visitors Center

N54W5900 Portland Rd,

Cedarburg, WI 53012

Float Fest 2023



5:30 PM to 10:30 PM

211 W. Freshwater Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

FRESH COAST JAZZ FESTIVAL



Aug. 25 - 26, 2023

4:00 p.m.

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street ,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

The Milwaukee Brewers Tap Takeovers

The crew will hop behind the bar on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 4:40 – 5:10 p.m. at Cream City Cocktails.

Player participation is subject to change.

Paint on Port



Harborwalk on Friday from 5-7 pm

Upper Lake Park Beer Garden On Saturday from 1- 8pm

SATURDAY

IndiaFest Wisconsin



11:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Garfield Dr, Menomonee Falls Downtown, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Brown, Black & Brews: The 5th Ingredient



HYFIN’s Brown, Black & Brews: The 5th Ingredient introduces the Milwaukee area to brews from Black & Brown owned breweries from around the country.

Pilot Project Brewing1128 N 9th Street

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Failure to Launch - Summer Concert Series 2023



6:30 p.m

7900 S Ballpark Dr , Franklin, WI 53132

It’s Alive on the RiverWalk:



Milwaukee Riverwalk District

Bronze Fonz, N Riverwalk Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Wisconsin's Simply the Best Cheese Event

The Elegant Farmer

1545 Main Street,

Mukwonago, WI 53149

HIP HOP WEEK: A CONVERSATION WITH DAME DASH



6:00 p.m.

Bradley Symphony Center

212 W Wisconsin Ave - Milwaukee, WI 53203

1001 Shoes & Backpacks J.A.Y Academy Back To School Giveaway



KIDS MUST BE PRESENT*

12:00- 6:00 pm

1935 Hamption Ave

Milwaukee, Wi

PLEASANT PRAIRIE MOVIES IN THE PARK: PAWS OF FURY



6: 30 p.m.

Lake Andrea Beer Garden

10023 PARK DRIVE, PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI 53158

SUNDAY

MKE Black's LAST Summer Marketplace 2023



11 am - 4 pm

Deer District Plaza -

1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave

Back to School Festival coming to Indigenous People’s Park

12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Indigenous People’s Park

7301 W. Courtland Ave

Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Rebels West Coast Swing Lesson & Dance



6:30 p.m.

2499 S Delaware Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53207

The Milwaukee Wellness Market



Noon

The Vine Humboldt

3000 S. Howell Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53207

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip