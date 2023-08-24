Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Mexican Fiesta, IndiaFest, shoes & backpacks giveaway

More cultural festivals are in store this weekend! The number of weeks left in summer is running down, but that's not stopping the cultural festivals from happening. This week, Mexican Fiesta is taking over the Summerfest grounds, but that's not all that's going on.
Posted at 5:38 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 07:51:31-04

MILWAUKEE — More cultural festivals are in store this weekend! The number of weeks left in summer is running down, but that's not stopping the cultural festivals from happening. This week, Mexican Fiesta is taking over the Summerfest grounds, but that's not all that's going on.

Check out our list of weekend events:

FRIDAY

Mexican Fiesta

  • August 25, 2023 - August 27, 2023
  • Summerfest Grounds
  • 639 E. Summerfest Place,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

BAYSHORE Sounds of Summer De La Buena

  • Bayshore5800 N. Bayshore Drive ,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53217

Country in the Burg

  • AUG 25-26
  • 4:30 p.m.
  • Cedarburg Visitors Center
  • N54W5900 Portland Rd,
  • Cedarburg, WI 53012

Float Fest 2023

  • 5:30 PM to 10:30 PM
  • 211 W. Freshwater Way,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53204

FRESH COAST JAZZ FESTIVAL

  • Aug. 25 - 26, 2023
  • 4:00 p.m.
  • Pabst Theater
  • 144 E. Wells Street ,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

The Milwaukee Brewers Tap Takeovers

  • The crew will hop behind the bar on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 4:40 – 5:10 p.m. at Cream City Cocktails.
  • Player participation is subject to change.

Paint on Port

  • Harborwalk on Friday from 5-7 pm
  • Upper Lake Park Beer Garden On Saturday from 1- 8pm

SATURDAY

IndiaFest Wisconsin

  • 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM
  • Garfield Dr, Menomonee Falls Downtown, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Brown, Black & Brews: The 5th Ingredient

  • HYFIN’s Brown, Black & Brews: The 5th Ingredient introduces the Milwaukee area to brews from Black & Brown owned breweries from around the country.
  • Pilot Project Brewing1128 N 9th Street
  • Milwaukee, WI 53233

Failure to Launch - Summer Concert Series 2023

  • 6:30 p.m
  • 7900 S Ballpark Dr , Franklin, WI 53132

It’s Alive on the RiverWalk:

  • Milwaukee Riverwalk District
  • Bronze Fonz, N Riverwalk Way,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Wisconsin's Simply the Best Cheese Event

HIP HOP WEEK: A CONVERSATION WITH DAME DASH

  • 6:00 p.m.
  • Bradley Symphony Center
  • 212 W Wisconsin Ave - Milwaukee, WI 53203

1001 Shoes & Backpacks J.A.Y Academy Back To School Giveaway

  • KIDS MUST BE PRESENT*
  • 12:00- 6:00 pm
  • 1935 Hamption Ave
  • Milwaukee, Wi

PLEASANT PRAIRIE MOVIES IN THE PARK: PAWS OF FURY

  • 6: 30 p.m.
  • Lake Andrea Beer Garden
  • 10023 PARK DRIVE, PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI 53158

SUNDAY

MKE Black's LAST Summer Marketplace 2023

  • 11 am - 4 pm
  • Deer District Plaza -
  • 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave

Back to School Festival coming to Indigenous People’s Park

  • 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Indigenous People’s Park
  • 7301 W. Courtland Ave
  • Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Rebels West Coast Swing Lesson & Dance

  • 6:30 p.m.
  • 2499 S Delaware Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53207

The Milwaukee Wellness Market

  • Noon
  • The Vine Humboldt
  • 3000 S. Howell Avenue,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53207

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device