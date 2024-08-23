Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Mexican Fiesta, Green Day, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and more

MILWAUKEE — There's plenty of summer left here in southeast Wisconsin and there's plenty of things to do in our area! The weather is supposed to be great, if a little hot, this weekend, so get out and enjoy it! Check out Adriana's full list below.
ALL WEEKEND
Mexican Fiesta
August 23, 2024 - August 25, 2024
Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
200 N. Harbor Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Serbian Days
August 23, 2024 - August 25, 2024
3201 South 51st Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53219
West Bend GERMANfest
800 N Main St,
West Bend, WI 53090
FRIDAY
Float Fest 2024
211 W Freshwater Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Summer Concert Series at Deer District
Aug. 23 - Joe Wray
The Beer Garden1133 N. Old World 3rd Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
SATURDAY
Green Day: Saviors Tour
American Family Field
1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214
Summer Concert Series: Kings Of Radio
Umbrella Bar
7005 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132
14th Annual WMSE Backyard BBQ
Humboldt Park
3000 S. Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207
Falls Festival of the Arts
N79 W15764 Longwood Street,
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
IndiaFest Wisconsin
N87W16749 Garfield Dr,
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
SUNDAY
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street, West Allis, WI 53214
