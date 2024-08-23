Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Mexican Fiesta, Green Day, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and more

MILWAUKEE — There's plenty of summer left here in southeast Wisconsin and there's plenty of things to do in our area! The weather is supposed to be great, if a little hot, this weekend, so get out and enjoy it! Check out Adriana's full list below.

ALL WEEKEND

Mexican Fiesta

August 23, 2024 - August 25, 2024

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

200 N. Harbor Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Serbian Days

August 23, 2024 - August 25, 2024

3201 South 51st Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53219

West Bend GERMANfest

800 N Main St,

West Bend, WI 53090

FRIDAY

Float Fest 2024

211 W Freshwater Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Summer Concert Series at Deer District

Aug. 23 - Joe Wray

The Beer Garden1133 N. Old World 3rd Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

Green Day: Saviors Tour

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214

Summer Concert Series: Kings Of Radio

Umbrella Bar

7005 S. Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

14th Annual WMSE Backyard BBQ

Humboldt Park

3000 S. Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207

Falls Festival of the Arts

N79 W15764 Longwood Street,

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

IndiaFest Wisconsin

N87W16749 Garfield Dr,

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

SUNDAY

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Wisconsin State Fair

640 S. 84th Street, West Allis, WI 53214

