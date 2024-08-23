Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Mexican Fiesta, Green Day, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and more

Posted

MILWAUKEE — There's plenty of summer left here in southeast Wisconsin and there's plenty of things to do in our area! The weather is supposed to be great, if a little hot, this weekend, so get out and enjoy it! Check out Adriana's full list below.

ALL WEEKEND

Mexican Fiesta
August 23, 2024 - August 25, 2024
Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
200 N. Harbor Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Serbian Days
August 23, 2024 - August 25, 2024
3201 South 51st Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53219

West Bend GERMANfest
800 N Main St,

West Bend, WI 53090

FRIDAY

Float Fest 2024
211 W Freshwater Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53204

Summer Concert Series at Deer District
Aug. 23 - Joe Wray
The Beer Garden1133 N. Old World 3rd Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

Green Day: Saviors Tour
American Family Field
1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214

Summer Concert Series: Kings Of Radio
Umbrella Bar
7005 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132

14th Annual WMSE Backyard BBQ
Humboldt Park

3000 S. Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207

Falls Festival of the Arts
N79 W15764 Longwood Street,
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

IndiaFest Wisconsin
N87W16749 Garfield Dr,
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

SUNDAY

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street, West Allis, WI 53214

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo