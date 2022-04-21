Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Mega LEGO displays, free beer, and more

From Mega LEGO displays, to earth day cleanup and Milwaukee Bucks watch parties, there is a lot to do in and around Milwaukee this weekend.
With temperatures expected to be in the 70s on Saturday, being outside and enjoying a park or a beer garden might be the way to go!
FRIDAY
Milwaukee Film Fest
April 21- May 5
Films screening at different theaters
Spring Gallery Night MKE
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point, and Menomonee River Valley
Estrabrook Beer Garden Grand Opening
6:00 pm
4600 Estabrook Pkwy, Milwaukee, WI 53211
Opening and Maibock Keg Tapping
FREE BEER will be served after the tapping until 7pm
Bulls Vs. Bucks Playoff Watch Party
Game 3
Deer District
5:30pm - 10:00pm
Fiserv Forum Plaza
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Game starts at 7:30 pm
SATURDAY
In Person Go BUCKS! Adult Coloring Party!
12:00 PM to 2:00 PM
Art Bar
722 E Burleigh St · Milwaukee, WI
**Must RSVP By Friday**
Milwaukee Riverkeeper's Spring River Clean up (Washington Park) & Green Resource Fair
Kick off Earth Week of Service with the Spring River Cleanup
9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.
Urban Ecology Center, Washington Park
1859 N 40th St, Milwaukee, WI 53208
Registration click here
11th Annual Earth Day Celebration
12:00 PM 3:00 PM
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 W Canal St Milwaukee
Brickworld Milwaukee 2022
LEGO exposition
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Wisconsin State Fair Park
Products Pavilion
640 South 84th Street
West Allis, WI 53214
Chicago Wolves Vs. Milwaukee Admirals
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
7:00 p.m.
Milwaukee Film Festival
Various networking events with filmmakers
April 22 & 23, 29 & 30
4:00 pm -6:00 pm
Dubbel Dutch Tavern
817 N Marshall St, Milwaukee, WI
Spring Gallery Night & Day MKE
10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point, and Menomonee River Valley
SUNDAY
Manitoba Moose vs. Milwaukee Admirals
Fan Appreciation Night
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
3:00 p.m.
Keg Stand Up at Lakefront Brewery
6:00- 7:30 pm
Lakefront Brewery
1872 North Commerce Street
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Bulls Vs. Bucks Playoff Watch Party
Game 4
Deer District
Fiserv Forum Plaza
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Game starts at noon