Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Mega LEGO displays, free beer, and more

From Mega LEGO displays, to earth day cleanup and Milwaukee Bucks watch parties, there is a lot to do in and around Milwaukee this weekend.

With temperatures expected to be in the 70s on Saturday, being outside and enjoying a park or a beer garden might be the way to go!

FRIDAY

Milwaukee Film Fest

April 21- May 5

Films screening at different theaters

Spring Gallery Night MKE

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point, and Menomonee River Valley

Estrabrook Beer Garden Grand Opening

6:00 pm

4600 Estabrook Pkwy, Milwaukee, WI 53211

Opening and Maibock Keg Tapping

FREE BEER will be served after the tapping until 7pm

Bulls Vs. Bucks Playoff Watch Party

Game 3

Deer District

5:30pm - 10:00pm

Fiserv Forum Plaza

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Game starts at 7:30 pm

SATURDAY

In Person Go BUCKS! Adult Coloring Party!

12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Art Bar

722 E Burleigh St · Milwaukee, WI

**Must RSVP By Friday**

Milwaukee Riverkeeper's Spring River Clean up (Washington Park) & Green Resource Fair

Kick off Earth Week of Service with the Spring River Cleanup

9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

Urban Ecology Center, Washington Park

1859 N 40th St, Milwaukee, WI 53208

Registration click here

11th Annual Earth Day Celebration

12:00 PM 3:00 PM

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W Canal St Milwaukee

Brickworld Milwaukee 2022

LEGO exposition

10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Wisconsin State Fair Park

Products Pavilion

640 South 84th Street

West Allis, WI 53214

Chicago Wolves Vs. Milwaukee Admirals

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Film Festival

Various networking events with filmmakers

April 22 & 23, 29 & 30

4:00 pm -6:00 pm

Dubbel Dutch Tavern

817 N Marshall St, Milwaukee, WI

Spring Gallery Night & Day MKE

10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point, and Menomonee River Valley

SUNDAY

Manitoba Moose vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Fan Appreciation Night

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

3:00 p.m.

Keg Stand Up at Lakefront Brewery

6:00- 7:30 pm

Lakefront Brewery

1872 North Commerce Street

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Bulls Vs. Bucks Playoff Watch Party

Game 4

Deer District

Fiserv Forum Plaza

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Game starts at noon

