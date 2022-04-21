Watch
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Mega LEGO displays, free beer, and more

Mega LEGO displays, Earth Day cleanup, Bucks watch parties, and more events happening around Milwaukee this weekend
From Mega LEGO displays, to earth day cleanup and Milwaukee Bucks watch parties, there is a lot to do in and around Milwaukee this weekend. With temperatures expected to be in the 70s on Saturday, being outside and enjoying a park or a beer garden might be the way to go!
Posted at 6:13 AM, Apr 21, 2022
FRIDAY

Milwaukee Film Fest
April 21- May 5
Films screening at different theaters

Spring Gallery Night MKE
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm  
Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point, and Menomonee River Valley

Estrabrook Beer Garden Grand Opening
6:00 pm
4600 Estabrook Pkwy, Milwaukee, WI 53211
Opening and Maibock Keg Tapping
FREE BEER will be served after the tapping until 7pm

Bulls Vs. Bucks Playoff Watch Party
Game 3
Deer District
5:30pm - 10:00pm
Fiserv Forum Plaza
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Game starts at 7:30 pm

SATURDAY

In Person Go BUCKS! Adult Coloring Party!
12:00 PM to 2:00 PM
Art Bar
722 E Burleigh St · Milwaukee, WI
**Must RSVP By Friday**

Milwaukee Riverkeeper's Spring River Clean up (Washington Park) & Green Resource Fair
Kick off Earth Week of Service with the Spring River Cleanup
9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.
Urban Ecology Center, Washington Park
1859 N 40th St, Milwaukee, WI 53208
Registration click here

11th Annual Earth Day Celebration
12:00 PM  3:00 PM
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 W Canal St Milwaukee

Brickworld Milwaukee 2022
LEGO exposition
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Wisconsin State Fair Park
Products Pavilion
640 South 84th Street
West Allis, WI 53214

Chicago Wolves Vs. Milwaukee Admirals
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Film Festival
Various networking events with filmmakers
April 22 & 23, 29 & 30
4:00 pm -6:00 pm
Dubbel Dutch Tavern
817 N Marshall St, Milwaukee, WI

Spring Gallery Night & Day MKE
10:00 am to 4:00 pm  
Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point, and Menomonee River Valley

SUNDAY

Manitoba Moose vs. Milwaukee Admirals
Fan Appreciation Night
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
3:00 p.m.

Keg Stand Up at Lakefront Brewery
6:00- 7:30 pm
Lakefront Brewery
1872 North Commerce Street
Milwaukee, WI 53212

Bulls Vs. Bucks Playoff Watch Party
Game 4
Deer District
Fiserv Forum Plaza
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Game starts at noon

