Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Marquette Sweet 16, Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL, Egg Day at the zoo

MILWAUKEE — It's Easter weekend and there's plenty to do around the Milwaukee area! Check out Adriana's full list below.
FRIDAY
Charlie Berens
Multiple shows
3/29-30
116 W Wisconsin Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Rockford IceHogs
Doggy Day
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Marquette Sweet Sixteen Showdown Watch Party at On Tap
On Tap1203 N. 10th Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53205
SATURDAY
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Grand Rapid Griffins
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
MobCraft Beer's 6th Annual Sour Fest
MobCraft Beer, Inc.
505 S 5th St,
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Egg Day At The Zoo
10001 W. Bluemound Rd.,
Milwaukee, WI 53226
Spring Fling Egg Hunt
500 N Harbor Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Airplane Egg Drop
Grafton High School,
1900 Washington St,
Grafton, WI
Ancient Aliens LIVE
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Downtown Waukesha Easter Bunny Hop
805 Clinton Street,
Waukesha, WI 53186
Domes Spring Show
Floral tribute to the art of Georgia O’Keeffe
524 S Layton Blvd,
Milwaukee, WI 53215
SUNDAY
Easter Egg Hunt at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant
MOTOR Bar & Restaurant
401 W. Canal Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53208
