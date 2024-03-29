Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Marquette Sweet 16, Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL, Egg Day at the zoo

MILWAUKEE — It's Easter weekend and there's plenty to do around the Milwaukee area! Check out Adriana's full list below.

FRIDAY

Charlie Berens

Multiple shows

3/29-30

116 W Wisconsin Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Rockford IceHogs

Doggy Day

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Marquette Sweet Sixteen Showdown Watch Party at On Tap

On Tap1203 N. 10th Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53205

SATURDAY

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Grand Rapid Griffins

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

MobCraft Beer's 6th Annual Sour Fest

MobCraft Beer, Inc.

505 S 5th St,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Egg Day At The Zoo

10001 W. Bluemound Rd.,

Milwaukee, WI 53226

Spring Fling Egg Hunt

500 N Harbor Dr

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Airplane Egg Drop

Grafton High School,

1900 Washington St,

Grafton, WI

Ancient Aliens LIVE

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Downtown Waukesha Easter Bunny Hop

805 Clinton Street,

Waukesha, WI 53186

Domes Spring Show

Floral tribute to the art of Georgia O’Keeffe

524 S Layton Blvd,

Milwaukee, WI 53215

SUNDAY

Easter Egg Hunt at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant

MOTOR Bar & Restaurant

401 W. Canal Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53208

