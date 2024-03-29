Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Marquette Sweet 16, Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL, Egg Day at the zoo

It's Easter weekend and there's plenty to do around the Milwaukee area! Check out Adriana's full list below.
Posted at 7:01 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 08:01:19-04

MILWAUKEE — It's Easter weekend and there's plenty to do around the Milwaukee area! Check out Adriana's full list below.

FRIDAY
Charlie Berens
Multiple shows
3/29-30
116 W Wisconsin Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Rockford IceHogs
Doggy Day
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Marquette Sweet Sixteen Showdown Watch Party at On Tap
On Tap1203 N. 10th Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53205

SATURDAY
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Grand Rapid Griffins
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

MobCraft Beer's 6th Annual Sour Fest
MobCraft Beer, Inc.
505 S 5th St,
Milwaukee, WI 53204

Egg Day At The Zoo
10001 W. Bluemound Rd.,
Milwaukee, WI 53226

Spring Fling Egg Hunt
500 N Harbor Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Airplane Egg Drop
Grafton High School,
1900 Washington St,
Grafton, WI

Ancient Aliens LIVE
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Downtown Waukesha Easter Bunny Hop
805 Clinton Street,
Waukesha, WI 53186

Domes Spring Show
Floral tribute to the art of Georgia O’Keeffe
524 S Layton Blvd,
Milwaukee, WI 53215

SUNDAY
Easter Egg Hunt at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant
MOTOR Bar & Restaurant
401 W. Canal Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53208

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Women's History Month