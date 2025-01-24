Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Major League in theaters, a water-skiing squirrel, Winter Daze, and more!

The Snow Daze Festival is coming to Kenosha on Saturday. Downtown will turn into a winter wonderland with dozens of ice sculptures on display. You can also enjoy family-friendly live music and free s'mores.

Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel is returning to the Milwaukee Boat Show. See the internationally famous star and check out over 300 boats, motor yachts, runabouts, fishing rigs, pontoon boats, ski and surf boats, cruisers and more. You'll find it all at State Fair Park this weekend during Wisconsin's largest boating expo.

Watch: Check out these events this weekend:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Events for Jan 24-26

And, you can take a vacation without leaving the zip code. It's amusical vacation at the Bradley Center. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will take you to some fun destinations through music. You'll experience a rodeo out west, visit Orlando and Arendelle with selections from Frozen, dance along to the conga in Mexico and more!

Or you can make plans to catch a special screening of Major League. It's returning to select Marcus Theaters as a tribute to Bob Uecker. Tickets will cost just $5.40 and that's in honor of the 54 years Uecker was the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers. A portion of ticket sales will be going to the Brewers Foundation.

