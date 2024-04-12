Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Luke Combs, Nicki Minaj, Doggy Day At Deer District, 414 Day And More

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be a beautiful spring weekend in Milwaukee — a great time to get out and explore all this city has to offer! Check out Adriana's full list of fun activities for you and the whole family.

FRIDAY

Luke Combs

American Family Field,

Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Chicago Wolves

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Film Festival

Multiple Locations

1037 West McKinley Ave

Suite #200

Milwaukee, WI 53205

Milwaukee Marathon

The Marathon and Half Marathon courses start on Harbor Drive and finish at Humboldt Park.

18th Annual Grateful Plate Gala

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Dairy State Cheese & Beer Festival

1:00 – 5:00 pm

Brat Stop

12304 75th St,

Kenosha, WI 53142

SATURDAY

Doggy Day At Deer District

1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Nicki Minaj

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Tory Lowe Community Clean Up

North Division High School (1011 W Center St, Milwaukee, WI 53206) – 8:00AM CST – 9:00AM CST

Silver Spring Neighborhood Center (5460 N 64th St, Milwaukee, WI 53218) – 9:30AM CST – 10:30AM CST

Safe & Sound (4422 W. Leon Terrace, Milwaukee WI 53216) – 11:00AM – 12:00PM CST

Brickworld Milwaukee

See 50,000 square feet of spectacular creations all built from LEGO bricks by local LEGO enthusiasts.

Exposition Center, Hall B

640 South 84th Street

West Allis, WI 53214

SUNDAY

414 Day

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

414 Day Celebration on the Hoan

Light the Hoan, Inc.

665 E. Erie Street,

Milwaukee, 53202

414 Day 2024 At City Hall

200 E Wells St,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

414 Day at Lakefront Brewery

Lakefront Brewery, Inc.

1872 N. Commerce Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Milwaukee Makers Market

Discovery World

500 N. Harbor Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Celtic Woman

The Riverside Theater

116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

