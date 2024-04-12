Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Luke Combs, Nicki Minaj, Doggy Day At Deer District, 414 Day And More

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be a beautiful spring weekend in Milwaukee — a great time to get out and explore all this city has to offer! Check out Adriana's full list of fun activities for you and the whole family.
FRIDAY
Luke Combs
American Family Field,
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Chicago Wolves
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Film Festival
Multiple Locations
1037 West McKinley Ave
Suite #200
Milwaukee, WI 53205
Milwaukee Marathon
The Marathon and Half Marathon courses start on Harbor Drive and finish at Humboldt Park.
18th Annual Grateful Plate Gala
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Dairy State Cheese & Beer Festival
1:00 – 5:00 pm
Brat Stop
12304 75th St,
Kenosha, WI 53142
SATURDAY
Doggy Day At Deer District
1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Nicki Minaj
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Luke Combs
American Family Field,
Milwaukee, WI
Tory Lowe Community Clean Up
North Division High School (1011 W Center St, Milwaukee, WI 53206) – 8:00AM CST – 9:00AM CST
Silver Spring Neighborhood Center (5460 N 64th St, Milwaukee, WI 53218) – 9:30AM CST – 10:30AM CST
Safe & Sound (4422 W. Leon Terrace, Milwaukee WI 53216) – 11:00AM – 12:00PM CST
Brickworld Milwaukee
See 50,000 square feet of spectacular creations all built from LEGO bricks by local LEGO enthusiasts.
Exposition Center, Hall B
640 South 84th Street
West Allis, WI 53214
SUNDAY
414 Day
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 W. Canal Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
414 Day Celebration on the Hoan
Light the Hoan, Inc.
665 E. Erie Street,
Milwaukee, 53202
414 Day 2024 At City Hall
200 E Wells St,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
414 Day at Lakefront Brewery
Lakefront Brewery, Inc.
1872 N. Commerce Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Milwaukee Makers Market
Discovery World
500 N. Harbor Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Celtic Woman
The Riverside Theater
116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
