Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Life-size dinosaurs, a winter half-marathon, free zoo admission, and more!

Dinosaur lovers are in luck! Jurassic Quest is back at Wisconsin State Fair Park. All weekend you can get up close to life-size, animatronic dinos including a 60-foot-long Spinosaurus. But, you'll need to get your tickets before they go extinct. Purchasing online tickets in advance is strongly encouraged.

State Fair Park is also hosting Wisconsin's longest-running bridal show, the 57th annual Wonderful World of Weddings will be held in the expo center and nearly 150 vendors will be ready to help you find something old, something new, something borrowed or something blue.

Saturday is Family Free Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo and admission is free all day. If you go, you can check out the newly renovated penguin habitat, now with bigger viewing windows.

There's still time to sign up for Sunday morning's Time Travel Half-Marathon in Milwaukee's Estabrook Park, and you can lace up for shorter distances too, including a 10k and 5k. Runners of all ages and skill levels are welcome.

Watch the full Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute above.

