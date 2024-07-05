Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Last weekend of Summerfest, Bristol Renaissance Faire, and more

MILWAUKEE — It's time once again for Adriana Mendez's weekly round-up of events for you to enjoy! This weekend we've got the last weekend of Summerfest, the Bristol Renaissance Faire, Movie Night at the Park, and much more.
FRIDAY
Summerfest:Maroon 5
Summerfest
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Summerfest: Bryson Tiller
Summerfest
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
BAYSHORE Sounds of Summer: VO5
Bayshore
5800 N. Bayshore Drive,
Glendale, WI 53217
Family 4th Fest
Runs throuhh Saturday July 6, 2024
Amusement rides, beer tents & live music in 2024
Franklin Civil Celebration
Carnival, Music and Food
Lions Legend Park
Loomis Road & Drexel Avenue
SATURDAY
Summerfest:Ivan Cornejo
Summerfest
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Summerfest:Lil Uzi Vert
Summerfest
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Movie Night At The Park
Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG) The movie starts at dusk. Bring your blankets or lawn chairs -- and a movie popcorn is only $1.
Gift of Wings Kite Store in Veterans Park,
1300 N Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee WI 5320
African Cultural Festival
Brown Deer Park
7835 N. Green Bay Road,
Brown Deer, WI 53209
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
SATURDAYS, SUNDAYS, AND LABOR DAY
JULY 6 THRU SEPT. 2, 2024 ·
10 A.M. – 7 P.M
SUNDAY
Brunch By the Beach
Friends of Lakeshore State Park
500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Sunday Family Fun Days
FREE
Family Health and Wellness
Northwestern Mutual Community Park,
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
414 Flea Summer Series
Zócalo Food Truck Park
636 S. Sixth St
Milwaukee, WI
Paddle Board Yoga
on Pewaukee Lake
145 Park Ave, Pewaukee, WI 53072
