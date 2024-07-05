Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Last weekend of Summerfest, Bristol Renaissance Faire, and more

MILWAUKEE — It's time once again for Adriana Mendez's weekly round-up of events for you to enjoy! This weekend we've got the last weekend of Summerfest, the Bristol Renaissance Faire, Movie Night at the Park, and much more.

FRIDAY

Summerfest:Maroon 5

Summerfest

639 E. Summerfest Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Summerfest: Bryson Tiller

Summerfest

639 E. Summerfest Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

BAYSHORE Sounds of Summer: VO5

Bayshore

5800 N. Bayshore Drive,

Glendale, WI 53217

Family 4th Fest

Runs throuhh Saturday July 6, 2024

Amusement rides, beer tents & live music in 2024

Franklin Civil Celebration

Carnival, Music and Food

Lions Legend Park

Loomis Road & Drexel Avenue

SATURDAY

Summerfest:Ivan Cornejo

Summerfest

639 E. Summerfest Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Summerfest:Lil Uzi Vert

Summerfest

639 E. Summerfest Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Movie Night At The Park

Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG) The movie starts at dusk. Bring your blankets or lawn chairs -- and a movie popcorn is only $1.

Gift of Wings Kite Store in Veterans Park,

1300 N Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee WI 5320

African Cultural Festival

Brown Deer Park

7835 N. Green Bay Road,

Brown Deer, WI 53209

BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE

SATURDAYS, SUNDAYS, AND LABOR DAY

JULY 6 THRU SEPT. 2, 2024 ·

10 A.M. – 7 P.M

SUNDAY

Brunch By the Beach

Friends of Lakeshore State Park

500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Sunday Family Fun Days

FREE

Family Health and Wellness

Northwestern Mutual Community Park,

639 E. Summerfest Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

414 Flea Summer Series

Zócalo Food Truck Park

636 S. Sixth St

Milwaukee, WI

Paddle Board Yoga

on Pewaukee Lake

145 Park Ave, Pewaukee, WI 53072

