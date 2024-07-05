Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Last weekend of Summerfest, Bristol Renaissance Faire, and more

Posted at 7:08 AM, Jul 05, 2024

MILWAUKEE — It's time once again for Adriana Mendez's weekly round-up of events for you to enjoy! This weekend we've got the last weekend of Summerfest, the Bristol Renaissance Faire, Movie Night at the Park, and much more.

FRIDAY

Summerfest:Maroon 5
Summerfest
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Summerfest: Bryson Tiller
Summerfest
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

BAYSHORE Sounds of Summer: VO5
Bayshore
5800 N. Bayshore Drive,
Glendale, WI 53217

Family 4th Fest
Runs throuhh Saturday July 6, 2024
Amusement rides, beer tents & live music in 2024

Franklin Civil Celebration
Carnival, Music and Food
Lions Legend Park
Loomis Road & Drexel Avenue

SATURDAY

Summerfest:Ivan Cornejo
Summerfest
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Summerfest:Lil Uzi Vert
Summerfest
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Movie Night At The Park
Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG) The movie starts at dusk. Bring your blankets or lawn chairs -- and a movie popcorn is only $1.
Gift of Wings Kite Store in Veterans Park,
1300 N Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee WI 5320

African Cultural Festival
Brown Deer Park
7835 N. Green Bay Road,
Brown Deer, WI 53209

BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
SATURDAYS, SUNDAYS, AND LABOR DAY
JULY 6 THRU SEPT. 2, 2024 ·
10 A.M. – 7 P.M

SUNDAY

Brunch By the Beach
Friends of Lakeshore State Park
500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Sunday Family Fun Days
FREE
Family Health and Wellness
Northwestern Mutual Community Park,
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

414 Flea Summer Series
Zócalo Food Truck Park
636 S. Sixth St
Milwaukee, WI

Paddle Board Yoga
on Pewaukee Lake
145 Park Ave, Pewaukee, WI 53072

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News live on your favorite streaming app