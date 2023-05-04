Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Kentucky Derby Events, Cinco De Mayo Celebrations

The Kentucky Derby is this weekend and there are events all across Milwaukee to celebrate! Plus, Cinco De Mayo celebrations are in store this weekend along with a Free Comic book day and more.
Posted at 6:41 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 07:57:59-04

Check out all the events happening over the next few days.

FRIDAY

Tripoli Shrine Circus

  • 5/5-5/7
  • Wisconsin State Fair Park
  • 640 S. 84th Street, West Allis, WI 53214

SATURDAY

Cinco de Mayo Festival

Derby Day Rooftop Party

  • Shakers Cigar Bar
  • 422 S. 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Maxie’s Annual Derby Day Party

Talk Derby To Me

  • 2:00 P.M.
  • Iron Horse Hotel
  • 500 W Florida St,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53204
  • (414) 374-4766

Kentucky Derby Day at Saint Kate

  • 2:00 P.M.
  • 139 E. Kilbourn Ave

Free Comic Book Day

  • Vortex Comics
    • 8118 W National Ave
    • West Allis, WI, 53214
    • (414) 774-3331
  • Collector's Edge Comics South
    • 2330 S. Kinnickinnic Ave
    • Milwaukee, WI, 53207
    • (414) 481-5055
  • Kowabunga Comics
    • 650 E. Wisconsin ave
    • Oconomowoc, WI, 53066
    • (262) 569-9999

LEGO Workshop: The Architecture of Agriculture

  • 12:00 P.M.
  • Grohmann Museum at MSOE
  • 1000 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

May 2023 Waukesha Art Crawl

  • 2:00 P.M.
  • GBF Bespoke Balloons and Event Services, LLC.
  • 805 Clinton St, Waukesha, WI 53186

Wine Walk

Kenosha Kingfish Kickoff Baseball at Simmons Field

Wisconsin Marathon

  • Start Time for Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5k is 7:00am
  • Start Line is located next to Kenosha Civil War Museum, corner of 1st & 54th

Big Bag Book Sale!

  • St. Francis Public Library
  • 4230 S. Nicholson Avenue
  • St. Francis, WI 53235
  • The Friends of the St. Francis Public Library will have a used book sale. The sale includes books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks!
  • Fill a bag for $10.00. Paper bags will be provided.

SUNDAY
Latino Arts Strings Program

  • 4:00 P.M.
  • Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
  • 812 N. Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

