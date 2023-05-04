Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Kentucky Derby Events, Cinco De Mayo Celebrations

MILWAUKEE — The Kentucky Derby is this weekend and there are events all across Milwaukee to celebrate! Plus, Cinco De Mayo celebrations are in store this weekend along with a Free Comic book day and more.

Check out all the events happening over the next few days.

FRIDAY



Tripoli Shrine Circus

5/5-5/7

Wisconsin State Fair Park

640 S. 84th Street, West Allis, WI 53214

SATURDAY

Cinco de Mayo Festival



Derby Day Rooftop Party

Shakers Cigar Bar

422 S. 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Maxie’s Annual Derby Day Party



Talk Derby To Me



2:00 P.M.

Iron Horse Hotel

500 W Florida St,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

(414) 374-4766

Kentucky Derby Day at Saint Kate



2:00 P.M.

139 E. Kilbourn Ave

Free Comic Book Day



Vortex Comics

8118 W National Ave West Allis, WI, 53214 (414) 774-3331

Collector's Edge Comics South

2330 S. Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee, WI, 53207 (414) 481-5055

Kowabunga Comics

650 E. Wisconsin ave Oconomowoc, WI, 53066 (262) 569-9999



LEGO Workshop: The Architecture of Agriculture



12:00 P.M.

Grohmann Museum at MSOE

1000 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

May 2023 Waukesha Art Crawl



2:00 P.M.

GBF Bespoke Balloons and Event Services, LLC.

805 Clinton St, Waukesha, WI 53186

Wine Walk



Kenosha Kingfish Kickoff Baseball at Simmons Field



11:00 A.M.

7817 Sheridan Road

Kenosha, WI 53143

Wisconsin Marathon



Start Time for Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5k is 7:00am

Start Line is located next to Kenosha Civil War Museum, corner of 1st & 54th

Big Bag Book Sale!



St. Francis Public Library

4230 S. Nicholson Avenue

St. Francis, WI 53235

The Friends of the St. Francis Public Library will have a used book sale. The sale includes books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks!

Fill a bag for $10.00. Paper bags will be provided.

SUNDAY

Latino Arts Strings Program



4:00 P.M.

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

812 N. Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

