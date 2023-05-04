Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Kentucky Derby Events, Cinco De Mayo Celebrations

MILWAUKEE — The Kentucky Derby is this weekend and there are events all across Milwaukee to celebrate! Plus, Cinco De Mayo celebrations are in store this weekend along with a Free Comic book day and more.
Check out all the events happening over the next few days.
FRIDAY
- Downtown Racine’s “First” First Friday- Cinco De Mayo
- live wrestling performance by Racine Wrestling at 5pm
- Live music will be playing at Brickhouse, The Ivanhoe, George’s Tavern, Marci’s on Main, Reefpoint Brew House, and Uncorkt
- 425 Main StreetRacine, Wisconsin
- (262) 634-6002
Tripoli Shrine Circus
- 5/5-5/7
- Wisconsin State Fair Park
- 640 S. 84th Street, West Allis, WI 53214
SATURDAY
- 11:00 A.M.
- UMOS, Inc.2701 S Chase Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI
Derby Day Rooftop Party
- Shakers Cigar Bar
- 422 S. 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Maxie’s Annual Derby Day Party
- 2:00 P.M.
- Benefits Hunger Task Force.
- 6732 W Fairview Ave
- 2:00 P.M.
- Iron Horse Hotel
- 500 W Florida St,
- Milwaukee, WI 53204
- (414) 374-4766
Kentucky Derby Day at Saint Kate
- 2:00 P.M.
- 139 E. Kilbourn Ave
- Vortex Comics
- 8118 W National Ave
- West Allis, WI, 53214
- (414) 774-3331
- Collector's Edge Comics South
- 2330 S. Kinnickinnic Ave
- Milwaukee, WI, 53207
- (414) 481-5055
- Kowabunga Comics
- 650 E. Wisconsin ave
- Oconomowoc, WI, 53066
- (262) 569-9999
LEGO Workshop: The Architecture of Agriculture
- 12:00 P.M.
- Grohmann Museum at MSOE
- 1000 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 2:00 P.M.
- GBF Bespoke Balloons and Event Services, LLC.
- 805 Clinton St, Waukesha, WI 53186
- Downtown Racine
- 425 Main StreetRacine, Wisconsin
- (262) 634-6002
Kenosha Kingfish Kickoff Baseball at Simmons Field
- 11:00 A.M.
- 7817 Sheridan Road
- Kenosha, WI 53143
- Start Time for Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5k is 7:00am
- Start Line is located next to Kenosha Civil War Museum, corner of 1st & 54th
- St. Francis Public Library
- 4230 S. Nicholson Avenue
- St. Francis, WI 53235
- The Friends of the St. Francis Public Library will have a used book sale. The sale includes books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks!
- Fill a bag for $10.00. Paper bags will be provided.
SUNDAY
Latino Arts Strings Program
- 4:00 P.M.
- Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
- 812 N. Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
