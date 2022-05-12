Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Kenny Chesney, Milkmen and more

WISCONSIN — Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, and Dan + Shay take the stage at AMFAM. Plus the Milwaukee Milkmen open their season at home. Here's what's happening in the Milwaukee area this weekend:

Milwaukee Milkmen home games

Franklin Field

Against Lake Country Dockhounds

Friday at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday at 6 p.m.

Sunday at 1 p.m.

Tickets here.

FRIDAY

Down on the Farm Presented by Franklin Tourism

6:35 PM

Franklin Field

7035 South Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

Celtics vs. Bucks

Game 6

Time: TBD

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Cats (Touring)

8:00 pm

Uihlein Hall Marcus Center, Milwaukee, WI

SATURDAY

Kenny Chesney Concert

5:00 P.M.

American Family Field

Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI

Rupi Kaur

Doors open at 7:00 PM

The Pabst Theater

144 E Wells St , Milwaukee, WI 53202

Cats (Touring)

2:00 pm & 8:00 pm

Uihlein Hall Marcus Center, Milwaukee, WI

Second Annual Spring Fling

10:00-3:00 PM

Milwaukee Harley-Davidson

11310 W Silver Spring Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53225

BAYSHORE Art Festival

10:00 am - 06:00 pm

The Yard at Bayshore, 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI

SUNDAY

Milwaukee's Makers Market

A celebration of the city's creators and our local community

10:00 - 4:00 pm

The Ivy House

906 S Barclay St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Cats (Touring)

1:00 & 6:00 pm

Uihlein Hall Marcus Center, Milwaukee, WI

