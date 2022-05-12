Watch
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Kenny Chesney, Milkmen and more

Morry Gash/AP
FILE - This July 29, 2020, file photo shows the Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball team, in Milwaukee. Voting will look a little different this November. NBA owners have pledged to open arenas in Salt Lake City and elsewhere as part of an agreement they made with players to combat racial injustice. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Posted at 5:29 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 06:29:44-04

WISCONSIN — Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, and Dan + Shay take the stage at AMFAM. Plus the Milwaukee Milkmen open their season at home. Here's what's happening in the Milwaukee area this weekend:

Milwaukee Milkmen home games

Franklin Field
Against Lake Country Dockhounds

Friday at 6:35 p.m.
Saturday at 6 p.m.
Sunday at 1 p.m.

Tickets here.

FRIDAY
Down on the Farm Presented by Franklin Tourism
6:35 PM
Franklin Field
7035 South Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

Celtics vs. Bucks
Game 6
Time: TBD
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Cats (Touring)
8:00 pm
Uihlein Hall Marcus Center, Milwaukee, WI

SATURDAY

Kenny Chesney Concert
5:00 P.M.
American Family Field
Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI

Rupi Kaur
Doors open at 7:00 PM
The Pabst Theater
144 E Wells St , Milwaukee, WI 53202

Cats (Touring)
2:00 pm & 8:00 pm
Uihlein Hall Marcus Center, Milwaukee, WI

Second Annual Spring Fling
10:00-3:00 PM
Milwaukee Harley-Davidson
11310 W Silver Spring Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53225

BAYSHORE Art Festival
10:00 am - 06:00 pm
The Yard at Bayshore, 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI

SUNDAY

Milwaukee's Makers Market
A celebration of the city's creators and our local community
10:00 - 4:00 pm
The Ivy House
906 S Barclay St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Cats (Touring)
1:00 & 6:00 pm
Uihlein Hall Marcus Center, Milwaukee, WI

