Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Kenny Chesney, Milkmen and more

WISCONSIN — Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, and Dan + Shay take the stage at AMFAM. Plus the Milwaukee Milkmen open their season at home. Here's what's happening in the Milwaukee area this weekend:
Milwaukee Milkmen home games
Franklin Field
Against Lake Country Dockhounds
Friday at 6:35 p.m.
Saturday at 6 p.m.
Sunday at 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
Down on the Farm Presented by Franklin Tourism
6:35 PM
Franklin Field
7035 South Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132
Celtics vs. Bucks
Game 6
Time: TBD
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Cats (Touring)
8:00 pm
Uihlein Hall Marcus Center, Milwaukee, WI
SATURDAY
Kenny Chesney Concert
5:00 P.M.
American Family Field
Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI
Rupi Kaur
Doors open at 7:00 PM
The Pabst Theater
144 E Wells St , Milwaukee, WI 53202
Cats (Touring)
2:00 pm & 8:00 pm
Uihlein Hall Marcus Center, Milwaukee, WI
Second Annual Spring Fling
10:00-3:00 PM
Milwaukee Harley-Davidson
11310 W Silver Spring Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53225
BAYSHORE Art Festival
10:00 am - 06:00 pm
The Yard at Bayshore, 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI
SUNDAY
Milwaukee's Makers Market
A celebration of the city's creators and our local community
10:00 - 4:00 pm
The Ivy House
906 S Barclay St, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Cats (Touring)
1:00 & 6:00 pm
Uihlein Hall Marcus Center, Milwaukee, WI