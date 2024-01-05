Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Jurassic Quest, DRUMLine Live, Family Free Day At Zoo

MILWAUKEE — Check out the list of things to do in the Milwaukee area this weekend!

FRIDAY

Jurassic Quest

Jan. 5-7

Wisconsin State Fair Park

640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI

Beyond King Tut

Last Weekend

Baird Center

400 W Wisconsin Ave,

Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Admirals

( Win tickets to Green Bay-Chicago Game)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Watercolor Wisconsin

Friday, January 05, 2024, 10:00am-4:00pm

Saturday, January 06, 2024 , 10:00am-4:00pm

Wustum Museum

2519 Northwestern Avenue

Racine, WI

262-636-9177

Luca Stricagnoli

Friday & Saturday

641 E Forest St,

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

SATURDAY

DRUMLine Live

7:30 p.m.

Uihlein Hall 929 N Water St

Milwaukee,

WI 53202 United States

The Docksiders

The Pabst Theater

144 E Wells St,

Milwaukee, WI

Family Free Day

Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W Bluemound Rd,

Milwaukee, WI

56th Annual Wonderful World of Weddings

Exposition Center

8200 W Greenfield

West Allis, 53214 United States

Milwaukee Admirals

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

January Jam

7:00 p.m.

W180 N11501 N River Lane,

Germantown, WI 53022

N/A Day at The Cooperage

Noon

The “Dry January Beverage Festival”

822 S. Water St., Milwaukee, WI 53204

The Twelfth Night Holiday Tree Bonfire

Pleasant Prairie RecPlex Wruck Beach Pavilion

PARK DR, PLEASANT PRAIRIE,

WI 53158

SUNDAY

Family Hours at Up-Down

10:00 -2:00 p.m.

615 E Brady St,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken

The Pabst Theater

144 E Wells St,

Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Wave vs. Harrisburg Heat

2:05 p.m.

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Blackbird Bar Monthly Pinball Tournament

First Sunday of every month.

3007 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.,

Milwaukee, WI 53207



