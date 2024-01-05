Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Jurassic Quest, DRUMLine Live, Family Free Day At Zoo

MILWAUKEE — Check out the list of things to do in the Milwaukee area this weekend!
FRIDAY
Jurassic Quest
Jan. 5-7
Wisconsin State Fair Park
640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI
Beyond King Tut
Last Weekend
Baird Center
400 W Wisconsin Ave,
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Admirals
( Win tickets to Green Bay-Chicago Game)
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Watercolor Wisconsin
Friday, January 05, 2024, 10:00am-4:00pm
Saturday, January 06, 2024 , 10:00am-4:00pm
Wustum Museum
2519 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
262-636-9177
Luca Stricagnoli
Friday & Saturday
641 E Forest St,
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
SATURDAY
DRUMLine Live
7:30 p.m.
Uihlein Hall 929 N Water St
Milwaukee,
WI 53202 United States
The Docksiders
The Pabst Theater
144 E Wells St,
Milwaukee, WI
Family Free Day
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W Bluemound Rd,
Milwaukee, WI
56th Annual Wonderful World of Weddings
Exposition Center
8200 W Greenfield
West Allis, 53214 United States
Milwaukee Admirals
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
January Jam
7:00 p.m.
W180 N11501 N River Lane,
Germantown, WI 53022
N/A Day at The Cooperage
Noon
The “Dry January Beverage Festival”
822 S. Water St., Milwaukee, WI 53204
The Twelfth Night Holiday Tree Bonfire
Pleasant Prairie RecPlex Wruck Beach Pavilion
PARK DR, PLEASANT PRAIRIE,
WI 53158
SUNDAY
Family Hours at Up-Down
10:00 -2:00 p.m.
615 E Brady St,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken
The Pabst Theater
144 E Wells St,
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Wave vs. Harrisburg Heat
2:05 p.m.
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Blackbird Bar Monthly Pinball Tournament
First Sunday of every month.
3007 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.,
Milwaukee, WI 53207
