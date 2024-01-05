Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Jurassic Quest, DRUMLine Live, Family Free Day At Zoo

Jurassic Quest, DRUMLine Live,Family Free Day At Zoo, Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken
Milwaukee County Zoo
Milwaukee County Zoo
Lionesses at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
Milwaukee County Zoo
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 06:00:05-05

MILWAUKEE — Check out the list of things to do in the Milwaukee area this weekend!

FRIDAY
Jurassic Quest
Jan. 5-7
Wisconsin State Fair Park
640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI

Beyond King Tut
Last Weekend
Baird Center
400 W Wisconsin Ave,
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Admirals
( Win tickets to Green Bay-Chicago Game)
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Watercolor Wisconsin
Friday, January 05, 2024, 10:00am-4:00pm
Saturday, January 06, 2024 , 10:00am-4:00pm
Wustum Museum
2519 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
262-636-9177

Luca Stricagnoli
Friday & Saturday
641 E Forest St,
Oconomowoc, WI 53066

SATURDAY

DRUMLine Live
7:30 p.m.
Uihlein Hall 929 N Water St
Milwaukee, 
WI 53202 United States 

The Docksiders
The Pabst Theater
144 E Wells St,

Milwaukee, WI

Family Free Day
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W Bluemound Rd,
Milwaukee, WI

56th Annual Wonderful World of Weddings
Exposition Center
8200 W Greenfield
West Allis, 53214 United States

Milwaukee Admirals
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

January Jam
7:00 p.m.
W180 N11501 N River Lane,
Germantown, WI 53022

N/A Day at The Cooperage
Noon
The “Dry January Beverage Festival”
822 S. Water St., Milwaukee, WI 53204

The Twelfth Night Holiday Tree Bonfire
Pleasant Prairie RecPlex Wruck Beach Pavilion
PARK DR, PLEASANT PRAIRIE,
WI 53158

SUNDAY

Family Hours at Up-Down
10:00 -2:00 p.m.
615 E Brady St,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken
The Pabst Theater
144 E Wells St,
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Wave vs. Harrisburg Heat
2:05 p.m.
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Blackbird Bar Monthly Pinball Tournament
First Sunday of every month.
3007 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.,
Milwaukee, WI 53207

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device