Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Jack-‘O-Lantern Nights, The Hollow at Phantom Lake, a Not So Scary Halloween

From spooky movies at the Milky Way Drive-in to fall festivals and Brooktoberfest, spooky season is in full swing!
Posted at 6:23 AM, Sep 29, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Adriana is back and so is Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute! This week's list of events is full of Halloween events and movies. From spooky movies at the Milky Way Drive in to fall festivals and Brooktoberfest, there are plenty of fall and Halloween events to check out!

Here's the full list of things going on in Southeastern Wisconsin this weekend.

FRIDAY

Outdoor Movie Night: Lightyear

  • 6:00 p.m. -  8:30 p.m.
  • Harley-Davidson Museum
  • 400 W Canal Street
  • Milwaukee, WI53203

The Hollow at Phantom Lake
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
S110W30240 YMCA Camp Road
Mukwonago, WI 53149

 Milky Way Drive-In 

  • Friday 6:30 - 8 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
  • Saturday 5 - 6:15 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • Sunday 5 - 6:30 p.m. – Scoob!

SATURDAY

Fall Family Fest

  • 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
  • Konkel Park
  • 5151 W Layton Ave
  • Greenfield, WI, 53220

Brooktoberfest!

  • 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Stefans Soccer
  • 620 Elizabeth Ct.
  • Brookfield, WI 53045 United States

Disney Junior tour

  • 4:00 p.m.
  • The Riverside Theater
  • 116 W Wisconsin Ave , Milwaukee, WI 53203

Largest Ice Cream Social

  • Scoops Ice Cream & Candy
  • 5711 8th Ave #4002,
  • Kenosha, WI

Jack-‘O-Lantern Nights at Racine Zoo

  • 6:00 - 10:00 p.m.
  • Racine Zoo
  • 2131 N Main St, Racine, WI

SUNDAY

Not So Scary Halloween

  • 2:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
  • The Hill Has Eyes
  • 7005 South Ballpark Drive
  • Franklin, WI 53132

Brady St. Pet Parade

  • 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Brady Street

