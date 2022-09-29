Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Jack-‘O-Lantern Nights, The Hollow at Phantom Lake, a Not So Scary Halloween

MILWAUKEE — Adriana is back and so is Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute! This week's list of events is full of Halloween events and movies. From spooky movies at the Milky Way Drive in to fall festivals and Brooktoberfest, there are plenty of fall and Halloween events to check out!
Here's the full list of things going on in Southeastern Wisconsin this weekend.
FRIDAY
Outdoor Movie Night: Lightyear
- 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Harley-Davidson Museum
- 400 W Canal Street
- Milwaukee, WI53203
The Hollow at Phantom Lake
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
S110W30240 YMCA Camp Road
Mukwonago, WI 53149
- Friday 6:30 - 8 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
- Saturday 5 - 6:15 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Sunday 5 - 6:30 p.m. – Scoob!
SATURDAY
- 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
- Konkel Park
- 5151 W Layton Ave
- Greenfield, WI, 53220
- 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Stefans Soccer
- 620 Elizabeth Ct.
- Brookfield, WI 53045 United States
- 4:00 p.m.
- The Riverside Theater
- 116 W Wisconsin Ave , Milwaukee, WI 53203
- Scoops Ice Cream & Candy
- 5711 8th Ave #4002,
- Kenosha, WI
Jack-‘O-Lantern Nights at Racine Zoo
- 6:00 - 10:00 p.m.
- Racine Zoo
- 2131 N Main St, Racine, WI
SUNDAY
- 2:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- The Hill Has Eyes
- 7005 South Ballpark Drive
- Franklin, WI 53132
- 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Brady Street