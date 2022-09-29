Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Jack-‘O-Lantern Nights, The Hollow at Phantom Lake, a Not So Scary Halloween

MILWAUKEE — Adriana is back and so is Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute! This week's list of events is full of Halloween events and movies. From spooky movies at the Milky Way Drive in to fall festivals and Brooktoberfest, there are plenty of fall and Halloween events to check out!

Here's the full list of things going on in Southeastern Wisconsin this weekend.

FRIDAY

Outdoor Movie Night: Lightyear



6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W Canal Street

Milwaukee, WI53203

The Hollow at Phantom Lake

7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

S110W30240 YMCA Camp Road

Mukwonago, WI 53149

Milky Way Drive-In



Friday 6:30 - 8 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

Saturday 5 - 6:15 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Sunday 5 - 6:30 p.m. – Scoob!

SATURDAY

Fall Family Fest



11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Konkel Park

5151 W Layton Ave

Greenfield, WI, 53220

Brooktoberfest!



11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Stefans Soccer

620 Elizabeth Ct.

Brookfield, WI 53045 United States

Disney Junior tour



4:00 p.m.

The Riverside Theater

116 W Wisconsin Ave , Milwaukee, WI 53203



Largest Ice Cream Social



Scoops Ice Cream & Candy

5711 8th Ave #4002,

Kenosha, WI

Jack-‘O-Lantern Nights at Racine Zoo



6:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Racine Zoo

2131 N Main St, Racine, WI

SUNDAY

Not So Scary Halloween



2:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The Hill Has Eyes

7005 South Ballpark Drive

Franklin, WI 53132

Brady St. Pet Parade



11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Brady Street

