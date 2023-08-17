Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Irish Fest, Tim Allen, Red Magic Native American Art Festival, and more

MILWAUKEE — We are almost to the weekend and that means it's time for Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute! This week, the cultural festivals continue with Irish Fest! Plus, Tim Allen is in town, there's the Red Magic Native American Art Festival, and plenty more to check out.
Take a look at our list of this weekend's events.
FRIDAY
- Henry Maier Festival Park
- 200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Backroad Baptism Tour Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
- The American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 639 E. Summerfest Place ,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
Milwaukee Milkmen vs Lake Country Dockhounds
- Franklin Field
- 7035 South Ballpark Drive ,
- Franklin, WI 53132
- Miller High Life Theatre
- 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- Marcus Performing Arts Center
- 929 N. Water Street,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
SATURDAY
- Museum of Wisconsin Art
- 205 Veterans Ave
- West Bend, WI 53095
- AUGUST 19
- 11 a.m.–4 p.m. | Kohl’s Art Studio
- 11 a.m.–noon | Embody Yoga
- Noon–2 p.m. | True Skool
- 2–4 p.m. | ArtXpress Mural Unveiling
Milwaukee Milkmen vs Lake Country Dockhounds
- Franklin Field
- 7035 South Ballpark Drive
- Franklin, WI 53132
- 1 Brewers Way ,
- Milwaukee, WI 53214
- Milwaukee Riverwalk District
- Riverside Theater, 116 W Wisconsin Ave.,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
SUNDAY
Red Magic Native American Art Festival
- 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
- Jackson Park
- 3500 W. Forest Home Avenue,
- Milwaukee, WI 53215
- Veterans Park
- 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
Hop Summer Nights Returns for a Third Season
- Riders will be able to cool down with free popsicles and free live jazz on board The Hop
- The fun starts each Sunday on board the 4:00 p.m. departure from The Hop’s Intermodal Station near the corner of W. St. Paul Ave. and Vel R. Phillips Ave
Milwaukee Milkmen vs Lake Country Dockhounds
- Postgame Helicopter Candy Drop + Jersey Auction
- Franklin Field
- 7035 South Ballpark Drive ,
- Franklin, WI 53132
