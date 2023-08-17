Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Irish Fest, Tim Allen, Red Magic Native American Art Festival, and more

MILWAUKEE — We are almost to the weekend and that means it's time for Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute! This week, the cultural festivals continue with Irish Fest! Plus, Tim Allen is in town, there's the Red Magic Native American Art Festival, and plenty more to check out.

Take a look at our list of this weekend's events.

FRIDAY

Irish Fest



Henry Maier Festival Park

200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Backroad Baptism Tour Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers



The American Family Insurance Amphitheater

639 E. Summerfest Place ,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Milkmen vs Lake Country Dockhounds

Franklin Field

7035 South Ballpark Drive ,

Franklin, WI 53132

Tim Allen



Miller High Life Theatre

500 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Fringe Festival



Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N. Water Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

SATURDAY

Art and Chalk Fest



Museum of Wisconsin Art

205 Veterans Ave

West Bend, WI 53095

Lakeside at MAM



AUGUST 19

11 a.m.–4 p.m. | Kohl’s Art Studio

11 a.m.–noon | Embody Yoga

Noon–2 p.m. | True Skool

2–4 p.m. | ArtXpress Mural Unveiling

Milwaukee Milkmen vs Lake Country Dockhounds

Franklin Field

7035 South Ballpark Drive

Franklin, WI 53132

Ride Across Wisconsin



1 Brewers Way ,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

It’s Alive on the RiverWalk



Milwaukee Riverwalk District

Riverside Theater, 116 W Wisconsin Ave.,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SUNDAY

Red Magic Native American Art Festival



10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Jackson Park

3500 W. Forest Home Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53215

Puerto Rican Family Festival



Veterans Park

1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Hop Summer Nights Returns for a Third Season



Riders will be able to cool down with free popsicles and free live jazz on board The Hop

The fun starts each Sunday on board the 4:00 p.m. departure from The Hop’s Intermodal Station near the corner of W. St. Paul Ave. and Vel R. Phillips Ave

Milwaukee Milkmen vs Lake Country Dockhounds

Postgame Helicopter Candy Drop + Jersey Auction

Franklin Field

7035 South Ballpark Drive ,

Franklin, WI 53132

