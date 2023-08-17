Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Irish Fest, Tim Allen, Red Magic Native American Art Festival, and more

milwaukee irish fest
TMJ4
Milwaukee Irish Festival, file image.<br/>
milwaukee irish fest
Posted at 5:25 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 06:25:17-04

MILWAUKEE — We are almost to the weekend and that means it's time for Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute! This week, the cultural festivals continue with Irish Fest! Plus, Tim Allen is in town, there's the Red Magic Native American Art Festival, and plenty more to check out.

Take a look at our list of this weekend's events.

FRIDAY

Irish Fest

  • Henry Maier Festival Park
  • 200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Backroad Baptism Tour Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers

  • The American Family Insurance Amphitheater
  • 639 E. Summerfest Place ,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Milkmen vs Lake Country Dockhounds

  • Franklin Field
  • 7035 South Ballpark Drive ,
  • Franklin, WI 53132

Tim Allen

  • Miller High Life Theatre
  • 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Fringe Festival

  • Marcus Performing Arts Center
  • 929 N. Water Street,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

SATURDAY

Art and Chalk Fest

  • Museum of Wisconsin Art
  • 205 Veterans Ave
  • West Bend, WI 53095

Lakeside at MAM

  • AUGUST 19
  • 11 a.m.–4 p.m. | Kohl’s Art Studio
  • 11 a.m.–noon | Embody Yoga
  • Noon–2 p.m. | True Skool
  • 2–4 p.m. | ArtXpress Mural Unveiling

Milwaukee Milkmen vs Lake Country Dockhounds

  • Franklin Field
  • 7035 South Ballpark Drive
  • Franklin, WI 53132

Ride Across Wisconsin

  • 1 Brewers Way ,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53214

It’s Alive on the RiverWalk

  • Milwaukee Riverwalk District
  • Riverside Theater, 116 W Wisconsin Ave.,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

SUNDAY
Red Magic Native American Art Festival

  • 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
  • Jackson Park
  • 3500 W. Forest Home Avenue,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53215

Puerto Rican Family Festival

  • Veterans Park
  • 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Hop Summer Nights Returns for a Third Season

  • Riders will be able to cool down with free popsicles and free live jazz on board The Hop
  • The fun starts each Sunday on board the 4:00 p.m. departure from The Hop’s Intermodal Station near the corner of W. St. Paul Ave. and Vel R. Phillips Ave

Milwaukee Milkmen vs Lake Country Dockhounds

  • Postgame Helicopter Candy Drop + Jersey Auction
  • Franklin Field
  • 7035 South Ballpark Drive ,
  • Franklin, WI 53132

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device