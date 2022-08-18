Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Irish Fest, IndiaFest, Bloody Mary Fest

Summer is still not over so summer events and festivals are still humming along. That includes Irish Fest, IndiaFest and Bloody Mary Fest!

Check out the full list of events below:

FRIDAY

Milwaukee Irish Fest



8/18-8/21

Henry Maier Festival Park

200 N. Harbor Drive

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Bayshore Sounds of Summer: KOJO WITH JD RANKIN'



6:00 p.m.

Bayshore

5800 N. Bayshore Drive, WI

Fanatec GT World Challenge



8/19-8/21

Sports Car Racing

Road America

N7390 State Hwy 67

Plymouth, WI 53073

SATURDAY

The Bloody Mary Festival - Wisconsin



10:30 AM - 6:00 PM Fiserv Forum Plaza 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave. Milwaukee, WI, 53203

INDIAFEST



11:00 - 9:00

Humbolt Park

3000 S. Howell Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53207

John Mulaney



Doors open at 5:30

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Wisconsin IPA Fest



2:00- 5:00 PM

Third Space Brewing

1505 W. Saint Paul Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Battle at the Brewery II -Strongman Competition



9:00 A.M.

Black Huskey Brewery

909 E. Locust St.

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Milwaukee Irish Fest



8/18-8/21

Henry Maier Festival Park

200 N. Harbor Dr.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

SUNDAY

Art & Chalk Fest 2022



Museum of Wisconsin Art

205 Veterans Ave, West Bend, WI

Milwaukee Irish Fest



8/18-8/21

Henry Maier Festival Park

200 N. Harbor Dr.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Music in the Park 2022



1:00- 6:00 p.m.

Thiensville Village Park

250 Elm St, Thiensville, WI

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip