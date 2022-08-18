Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Irish Fest, IndiaFest, Bloody Mary Fest

Here are some fun events happening in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin during the weekend of Aug. 19-21
Summer is still not over so summer events and festivals are still humming along. That includes Irish Fest, IndiaFest and Bloody Mary Fest!
Milwaukee
Posted at 6:54 AM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 09:17:05-04

Check out the full list of events below:

FRIDAY

Milwaukee Irish Fest

  • 8/18-8/21
  • Henry Maier Festival Park
  • 200 N. Harbor Drive
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Bayshore Sounds of Summer: KOJO WITH JD RANKIN'

  • 6:00 p.m.
  • Bayshore
  • 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, WI

Fanatec GT World Challenge

  • 8/19-8/21
  • Sports Car Racing
  • Road America
  • N7390 State Hwy 67
  • Plymouth, WI 53073

SATURDAY

The Bloody Mary Festival - Wisconsin

  1. 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM
  2. Fiserv Forum Plaza
  3. 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
  4. Milwaukee, WI, 53203

INDIAFEST

  • 11:00 - 9:00
  • Humbolt Park
  • 3000 S. Howell Ave.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53207

John Mulaney

  • Doors open at 5:30
  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Wisconsin IPA Fest

  • 2:00- 5:00 PM
  • Third Space Brewing
  • 1505 W. Saint Paul Ave.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53233

Battle at the Brewery II -Strongman Competition

  • 9:00 A.M.
  • Black Huskey Brewery
  • 909 E. Locust St.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53212

SUNDAY

Art & Chalk Fest 2022

  • Museum of Wisconsin Art
  • 205 Veterans Ave, West Bend, WI

Music in the Park 2022

  • 1:00- 6:00 p.m.
  • Thiensville Village Park
  • 250 Elm St, Thiensville, WI

