Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Irish Fest, IndiaFest, Bloody Mary Fest

Summer is still not over so summer events and festivals are still humming along. That includes Irish Fest, IndiaFest and Bloody Mary Fest!
Check out the full list of events below:
FRIDAY
- 8/18-8/21
- Henry Maier Festival Park
- 200 N. Harbor Drive
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
Bayshore Sounds of Summer: KOJO WITH JD RANKIN'
- 6:00 p.m.
- Bayshore
- 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, WI
- 8/19-8/21
- Sports Car Racing
- Road America
- N7390 State Hwy 67
- Plymouth, WI 53073
SATURDAY
The Bloody Mary Festival - Wisconsin
- 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM
- Fiserv Forum Plaza
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
- Milwaukee, WI, 53203
- 11:00 - 9:00
- Humbolt Park
- 3000 S. Howell Ave.
- Milwaukee, WI 53207
- Doors open at 5:30
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 2:00- 5:00 PM
- Third Space Brewing
- 1505 W. Saint Paul Ave.
- Milwaukee, WI 53233
Battle at the Brewery II -Strongman Competition
- 9:00 A.M.
- Black Huskey Brewery
- 909 E. Locust St.
- Milwaukee, WI 53212
- 8/18-8/21
- Henry Maier Festival Park
- 200 N. Harbor Dr.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
SUNDAY
- Museum of Wisconsin Art
- 205 Veterans Ave, West Bend, WI
- 8/18-8/21
- Henry Maier Festival Park
- 200 N. Harbor Dr.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 1:00- 6:00 p.m.
- Thiensville Village Park
- 250 Elm St, Thiensville, WI