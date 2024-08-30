Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: INDYCAR, Red Bull Wake the City, and Fiesta Latina MKE

It's Labor Day Weekend and Southeast Wisconsin knows how to celebrate! There are a ton of fun things going on across our area for the holiday weekend. Check out Adriana's full list below.
FRIDAY
Don Omar Back to Reggaeton Tour
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Labor Day Weekend Events at the Harley-Davidson Museum
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Oak Creek Fest
8/30-9/2
9327 S. Shepard Ave.,
Oak Creek

Saint Francis Days
8/30-9/2
Milton Vretenar Memorial Park
4230 S. Kirkwood Ave.,
St. Francis, WI

Wisconsin Highland Games
Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview Road,
Waukesha, WI

SATURDAY
Red Bull Wake the City
200 N Harbor Dr,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Pitbull: The Party After Dark Tour
The American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Henry Maier Festival Park,
639 E. Summerfest Place, Select City, 53202

ThirdEyeBlind
Potawatomi Casino | Hotel
1721 W. Canal Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53233

Third Ward Art Festival
Historic Third Ward Association
345 N Broadway,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Boxing in The Beer Garden
The Beer Garden
1133 North Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53203

INDYCAR Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street,
West Allis, WI 53214

Free Fan Zone at Wisconsin State Fair Park
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street,
West Allis, WI 53214

SUNDAY
Women's College Volleyball Showcase
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Fiesta Latina MKE
1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,
Milwaukee

MONDAY
Laborfest 2024Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

