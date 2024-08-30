Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: INDYCAR, Red Bull Wake the City, and Fiesta Latina MKE

It's Labor Day Weekend and Southeast Wisconsin knows how to celebrate! There are a ton of fun things going on across our area for the holiday weekend. Check out Adriana's full list below.
FRIDAY
Don Omar Back to Reggaeton Tour
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Labor Day Weekend Events at the Harley-Davidson Museum
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Oak Creek Fest
8/30-9/2
9327 S. Shepard Ave.,
Oak Creek
Saint Francis Days
8/30-9/2
Milton Vretenar Memorial Park
4230 S. Kirkwood Ave.,
St. Francis, WI
Wisconsin Highland Games
Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview Road,
Waukesha, WI
SATURDAY
Red Bull Wake the City
200 N Harbor Dr,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Pitbull: The Party After Dark Tour
The American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Henry Maier Festival Park,
639 E. Summerfest Place, Select City, 53202
ThirdEyeBlind
Potawatomi Casino | Hotel
1721 W. Canal Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Third Ward Art Festival
Historic Third Ward Association
345 N Broadway,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Boxing in The Beer Garden
The Beer Garden
1133 North Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53203
INDYCAR Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street,
West Allis, WI 53214
Free Fan Zone at Wisconsin State Fair Park
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street,
West Allis, WI 53214
SUNDAY
Women's College Volleyball Showcase
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Fiesta Latina MKE
1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,
Milwaukee
MONDAY
Laborfest 2024Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
