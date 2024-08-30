Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: INDYCAR, Red Bull Wake the City, and Fiesta Latina MKE

It's Labor Day Weekend and Southeast Wisconsin knows how to celebrate! There are a ton of fun things going on across our area for the holiday weekend. Check out Adriana's full list below.

FRIDAY

Don Omar Back to Reggaeton Tour

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Labor Day Weekend Events at the Harley-Davidson Museum

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Oak Creek Fest

8/30-9/2

9327 S. Shepard Ave.,

Oak Creek

Saint Francis Days

8/30-9/2

Milton Vretenar Memorial Park

4230 S. Kirkwood Ave.,

St. Francis, WI

Wisconsin Highland Games

Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview Road,

Waukesha, WI

SATURDAY

Red Bull Wake the City

200 N Harbor Dr,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Pitbull: The Party After Dark Tour

The American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Henry Maier Festival Park,

639 E. Summerfest Place, Select City, 53202

ThirdEyeBlind

Potawatomi Casino | Hotel

1721 W. Canal Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Third Ward Art Festival

Historic Third Ward Association

345 N Broadway,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Boxing in The Beer Garden

The Beer Garden

1133 North Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive

Milwaukee, WI 53203

INDYCAR Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250

Wisconsin State Fair

640 S. 84th Street,

West Allis, WI 53214

Free Fan Zone at Wisconsin State Fair Park

Wisconsin State Fair

640 S. 84th Street,

West Allis, WI 53214

SUNDAY

Women's College Volleyball Showcase

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Fiesta Latina MKE

1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,

Milwaukee

MONDAY

Laborfest 2024Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

639 E. Summerfest Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error