Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Ice Storm Drone Racing Competition, Kevin Hart, and Art Museum Free Day

MILWAUKEE — Don't let this weekend's stormy weather ruin your good time! There are tons of fun things to do around southeast Wisconsin. Check out Adriana's full list.

FRIDAY

Ice Storm Drone Racing Competition

Pettit National Ice Center

500 S. 84th Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

Milwaukee Tattoo Festival

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N. Water Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

SATURDAY

Kevin Hart

Miller High Life Theater

500 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Art Museum Free Day

10:00 - 5:00 P.M.

700 N Art Museum Dr,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Vliet Street Artwalk

April 27 & 28

Multiple locations along

West Vilet Street

SUNDAY

Milwaukee Record Show

5311 South Howell Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at the Brewhouse Inn & Suites

BREWHOUSE INN & SUITES

1215 N 10th Street

Milwaukee, WI 53205

Puppy Patio Party

The Explorium Brewpub Southridge

5300 S. 76th Street, Suite 1450A,

Greendale, WI 53129

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip