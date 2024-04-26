Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Ice Storm Drone Racing Competition, Kevin Hart, and Art Museum Free Day

MILWAUKEE — Don't let this weekend's stormy weather ruin your good time! There are tons of fun things to do around southeast Wisconsin. Check out Adriana's full list.
FRIDAY
Ice Storm Drone Racing Competition
Pettit National Ice Center
500 S. 84th Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53214
Milwaukee Tattoo Festival
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
TINA - The Tina Turner Musical
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N. Water Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
SATURDAY
Kevin Hart
Miller High Life Theater
500 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Art Museum Free Day
10:00 - 5:00 P.M.
700 N Art Museum Dr,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Vliet Street Artwalk
April 27 & 28
Multiple locations along
West Vilet Street
SUNDAY
Milwaukee Record Show
5311 South Howell Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at the Brewhouse Inn & Suites
BREWHOUSE INN & SUITES
1215 N 10th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
Puppy Patio Party
The Explorium Brewpub Southridge
5300 S. 76th Street, Suite 1450A,
Greendale, WI 53129
