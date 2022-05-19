Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: I LOVE the 90s tour, Vintage Racing, Maifest, Big Trucks, and a Bubble Run

MILWAUKEE — From a Brewers' postgame concert and Beauty and the Beast at the Marcus Center, to Vintage Festival at Road American and Big Truck Day at Red Arrow Park, there is plenty to check out in and around Milwaukee this weekend.

If you're trying to make plans for the weekend, consider the options below.

FRIDAY

Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers



7:10 p.m.

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way

Milwaukee, WI

Beauty and the Beast



7:30 p.m.

Multiple dates and times Fri- Sunday

Uihlein Hall Marcus Center

929 North Water Street

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

2022 SVRA Vintage Festival and Speed Tour



Multiple dates and times through Sunday

Road America, N7390 WI-67

Plymouth, WI

SATURDAY

I LOVE THE 90’s TOUR



Nationals vs. Brewers postgame show

6:00 p.m.

Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, Sir Mix A Lot, Treach of Naughty by Nature, Tag Team and more.

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way

Milwaukee, WI 53214 United States

Bubble Run



8:00 a.m.

Milwaukee Mile

640 S 84th Street

West Allis, 53227

Big Bag Book Sale



10-2 p.m.

Fill up as many books as you can for $10

St. Francis Library

4230 S. Nicholson Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53235

(Neighborhood: South/Airport)

Big Truck Day



11 - 2 p.m.

FREE

Big City trucks roll into Red Arrow Park for free family fun

Red Arrow Park

920 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Girls Can Fly



10 - 2 p.m.

Free event is for girls interested in aviation

Hartford Municipal Airport

4200 Co Hwy U, Hartford, WI 53027

5k Glow Run



Check-in starts at 7 p.m., the race will begin at 7:15 p.m.

The Northern Lights Drone Show begins around 8:45 p.m.-9 p.m.

10006 7 Mile Rd. Caledonia, WI 53108

Maifest Germantown



Maifest is a traditional German festival celebrating the arrival of spring

N112 W16560 Mequon Rd.

(corner of Mequon Rd. & Squire Dr.)

Germantown, WI



Armed Forces Day Celebration at the Harley-Davidson Museum

10 - 3 p.m.

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W Canal St

Milwaukee, WI

SUNDAY

Food Truck Sunday in South Milwaukee



12 - 4 p.m.

South Milwaukee Downtown Market

1101 Milwaukee Avenue

South Milwaukee, WI 53172

Wisconsin Early Mustangers 40th Annual All Ford Show and Swap



8 - 3 p.m.

Ewald's Venus Ford

2727 East Layton Avenue

Cudahy, WI, 53110



Cars and Coffee Season Opener



9 - 1 p.m.

McKinley Marina

McKinley Marina

Milwaukee, WI 53202



