Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: I LOVE the 90s tour, Vintage Racing, Maifest, Big Trucks, and a Bubble Run

MILWAUKEE — From a Brewers' postgame concert and Beauty and the Beast at the Marcus Center, to Vintage Festival at Road American and Big Truck Day at Red Arrow Park, there is plenty to check out in and around Milwaukee this weekend.
If you're trying to make plans for the weekend, consider the options below.
FRIDAY
Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- 7:10 p.m.
- American Family Field
- 1 Brewers Way
- Milwaukee, WI
- 7:30 p.m.
- Multiple dates and times Fri- Sunday
- Uihlein Hall Marcus Center
- 929 North Water Street
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
2022 SVRA Vintage Festival and Speed Tour
- Multiple dates and times through Sunday
- Road America, N7390 WI-67
- Plymouth, WI
SATURDAY
- Nationals vs. Brewers postgame show
- 6:00 p.m.
- Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, Sir Mix A Lot, Treach of Naughty by Nature, Tag Team and more.
- American Family Field
- 1 Brewers Way
- Milwaukee, WI 53214 United States
- 8:00 a.m.
- Milwaukee Mile
- 640 S 84th Street
- West Allis, 53227
- 10-2 p.m.
- Fill up as many books as you can for $10
- St. Francis Library
- 4230 S. Nicholson Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53235
- (Neighborhood: South/Airport)
- 11 - 2 p.m.
- FREE
- Big City trucks roll into Red Arrow Park for free family fun
- Red Arrow Park
- 920 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 10 - 2 p.m.
- Free event is for girls interested in aviation
- Hartford Municipal Airport
- 4200 Co Hwy U, Hartford, WI 53027
- Check-in starts at 7 p.m., the race will begin at 7:15 p.m.
- The Northern Lights Drone Show begins around 8:45 p.m.-9 p.m.
- 10006 7 Mile Rd. Caledonia, WI 53108
- Maifest is a traditional German festival celebrating the arrival of spring
- N112 W16560 Mequon Rd.
- (corner of Mequon Rd. & Squire Dr.)
- Germantown, WI
Armed Forces Day Celebration at the Harley-Davidson Museum
- 10 - 3 p.m.
- Harley-Davidson Museum
- 400 W Canal St
- Milwaukee, WI
SUNDAY
Food Truck Sunday in South Milwaukee
- 12 - 4 p.m.
- South Milwaukee Downtown Market
- 1101 Milwaukee Avenue
- South Milwaukee, WI 53172
Wisconsin Early Mustangers 40th Annual All Ford Show and Swap
- 8 - 3 p.m.
- Ewald's Venus Ford
- 2727 East Layton Avenue
- Cudahy, WI, 53110
- 9 - 1 p.m.
- McKinley Marina
- Milwaukee, WI 53202