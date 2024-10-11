Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Glow Party, Curd Fest, Becky G and more

MILWAUKEE — We're seeing one more summery day in southeast Wisconsin and you better get out there and enjoy it! There's plenty of fun to be had in our area this weekend. Check out Adriana's full list below.

FRIDAY

Halloween Legends & Lore

Old World Wisconsin

W372S9727 State Road 67 -

Eagle, WI 53119

The Hills Has Eyes

Open through Oct. 29.

7005 S Ballpark Dr,

Franklin, WI 53132

Oktoberfest at Old Falls Biergarten

October 11-12, 2024

Old Falls Village Park, SW corner of Pilgrim Rd. and County Line Rd. Q,

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Jack-O-Lantern Nights at Racine Zoo

2131 N Main St,

Racine, WI 53402

Fright Nights

Beetlejuice

Annabelle

7035 S Ballpark Dr, Franklin, WI 53132

SATURDAY

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party™

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Becky G

The Rave / Eagles Club

2401 W Wisconsin Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

World of Oddities Expo 2024

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Zombie FunRun/Walk

Help raise funds to support families at Children's Hospital

7055 S Ballpark Dr,

Franklin, WI 53132

Milwaukee Public Market Celebrates 19th Anniversary at Harvest Festival

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Riverwalk Commons

located across from the

Milwaukee Public Market at 423 N. Water St.

Fall into Grafton

Paramount Plaza

747-1205 Wisconsin Ave, Grafton, WI 53024

Waukesha Unlocked

Saturday, October 12, 2024

10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 13, 2024

10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Multiple Locations Around Waukesha

SUNDAY

Drink Wisconsinbly's 5th Annual Curd Fest

320 W. Highland Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Jim Hensen's Labyrinth: In Concert

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

