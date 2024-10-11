Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Glow Party, Curd Fest, Becky G and more

MILWAUKEE — We're seeing one more summery day in southeast Wisconsin and you better get out there and enjoy it! There's plenty of fun to be had in our area this weekend. Check out Adriana's full list below.
FRIDAY
Halloween Legends & Lore
Old World Wisconsin
W372S9727 State Road 67 -
Eagle, WI 53119
The Hills Has Eyes
Open through Oct. 29.
7005 S Ballpark Dr,
Franklin, WI 53132
Oktoberfest at Old Falls Biergarten
October 11-12, 2024
Old Falls Village Park, SW corner of Pilgrim Rd. and County Line Rd. Q,
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Jack-O-Lantern Nights at Racine Zoo
2131 N Main St,
Racine, WI 53402
Fright Nights
Beetlejuice
Annabelle
7035 S Ballpark Dr, Franklin, WI 53132
SATURDAY
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party™
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Becky G
The Rave / Eagles Club
2401 W Wisconsin Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
World of Oddities Expo 2024
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Zombie FunRun/Walk
Help raise funds to support families at Children's Hospital
7055 S Ballpark Dr,
Franklin, WI 53132
Milwaukee Public Market Celebrates 19th Anniversary at Harvest Festival
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Riverwalk Commons
located across from the
Milwaukee Public Market at 423 N. Water St.
Fall into Grafton
Paramount Plaza
747-1205 Wisconsin Ave, Grafton, WI 53024
Waukesha Unlocked
Saturday, October 12, 2024
10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 13, 2024
10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
Multiple Locations Around Waukesha
SUNDAY
Drink Wisconsinbly's 5th Annual Curd Fest
320 W. Highland Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Jim Hensen's Labyrinth: In Concert
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
