Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Hometown Rally, Walworth County Fair, Shrekfest, Wisconsin Highland Games

MILWAUKEE — We're marking the end of August and the start of September with a bunch of fun events happening across southeast Wisconsin this weekend. That includes the Hometown Rally, Walworth County Fair, Shrekfest and Wisconsin Highland Games!

Read events happening in southeast Wisconsin below:

FRIDAY

Harley Hometown Rally

Runs until 9/5

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal St.

Milwaukee, WI



Wisconsin Highland Games



Runs until 9/4

1000 Northview Rd. (Highway FT)

Waukesha, Wisconsin

Walworth County Fair



Runs until 9/2

411 E. Court St.

Elkhorn, WI 53121

Battle of the Bagger



Multiple dates and times

Milwaukee Mile

640 S. 84th St.

West Allis, 53227

SATURDAY

Shrekfest



3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Humboldt Park

3000 S. Howell Ave.

Milwaukee, WI

Third Ward Art Festival



10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Public Market

400 N. Water St.

Milwaukee, WI

The First Wave - Summer Concert Series



6:30 p.m.

Umbrella Bar

7900 S. Ballpark Dr.

Franklin, WI

Milwaukee's Original Oktoberfest



Multiple weekends and dates

The Bavarian Bierhaus

700 W. Lexington Blvd.

Glendale, WI

SUNDAY

Harley Hometown Rally



Runs until 9/5

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal St.

Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin Highland Games



Runs until 9/4

1000 Northview Rd. (Highway FT)

Waukesha, WI

Third Ward Art Festival



10:00 am -5:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Public Market

400 N. Water St.

Milwaukee, WI

