Wisconsin weekend in a minute: Harley-Davidson Homecoming, Bastille Days, Falls Lavender Fest and more

There is a lot going on this weekend so here are the most interesting events (in our opinion) happening this weekend July 14-16, 2023:
FRIDAY
Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
7/13-7/16
Green Day
Veterans Park
1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Bastille Days
Friday, July 14th, 11am – 11:30pm
Saturday, July 15th, 11am – 11:30pm
Sunday, July 16th, 11am – 8pm
825 N. Jefferson St.
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Dominic Days Festival
7/13-7/16
Friday, July 14, 5:00-11:00 PM
Saturday, July 15, 1:00- 11:00 PM
Sunday, July 16, 12:00-5:30 PM
18255 W. Capitol Drive,
Brookfield, WI 53045
Deer District Summer Concert-
NEWSKI with opening act Chris Haise Band
5:30 p.m.
1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Bristol Renaissance Faire
Runs through 9/4
Open for nine weekends in the summer, rain or shine
12550 120th Avenue - Kenosha, WI 563142
Food Truck Friday
5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
West Allis Farmers Market
6501 W National Ave,
West Allis, WI 53214
Ribfest 2023
7/13-7/17
411 E Court St,
Elkhorn, WI 53121
Falls Lavender Days
10am-5pm
Menomonee Falls Downtown
N89W16790 Appleton Ave
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Port Fish Days
Jul 13, 2023 - Jul 15, 2023
Lakefront
Port Washington, WI 53074
Music on The Monument
The Stoned Blues Band, Blues/Rock
4:40 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.
Monument Square in Downtown Racine
SATURDAY
Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
Cody Jinks will perform from
Foo Fighters
Veterans Park
1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Women’s Ride with House Of H-D & Susan G. Komen H-D Museum,
10:00 a.m.
Departs from the Harley-Davidson Museum at 10:00 AM and ends at House of Harley.
Registration is available online and starts at $25. All registration funds will be donated to Susan G. Komen to support the fight against breast cancer.
Mercadera Market
11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
Deer District
1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Falls Lavender Festival
10am-5pm
Menomonee Falls Downtown
N89W16790 Appleton Ave -
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Gathering on the Green
ANN WILSON of HEART with STARSHIP
Parking Opens 4:00 pm, Gates open 4:30pm
4100 W. Highland Road ,
Mequon, WI 53097
Midsummer Festival of the Arts
10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Art Preserve of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center
608 New York Avenue ,
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Waterford Balloon Fest
12:00PM-6PM-Helicopter Rides
12:00PM – 8 PM- Drone Races
12:00 PM- 6 PM- Craft Fair
12 PM – 6 PM Kids Fun Zone
5 PM-8 PM Tethered Balloon Rides
6:00 PM – 7:30 PM Mass Ascension Launch Window
8:30PM – 9:15PM Balloon Night Glow (At Dusk)
On the grounds next to Waterford Union High School in Waterford, WI 53185
Croatian Fest
10:00 a.m.- 10:00 p.m.
Croatian Park
9100 S 76th Street - Franklin
Cherry Street Art Walk
1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
1431 N. 23rd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53205
Promoting Peace, Unity & Community Garfield's 502
11:00 a.m.
Between the blocks of 7th and 4th and Garfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Shakespeare in the Park
4:00 p.m.
Washington Park
1859 N 40th St.,
Milwaukee, WI
Midwest Paddle Festival
7:30 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
Village Green Park
104 East Wisconsin Avenue - Oconomowoc, WI 53066
SUNDAY
Sunday Family Fun Days
10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
Northwestern Mutual Community Park
639 E. Summerfest Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Parade
Meets at American Family Field
1:00 p.m.
Route: Wisconsin Avenue for a ride through the heart of downtown Milwaukee, ending at Veterans Park on the lakefront
Armenian Fest
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church
7825 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield
Gathering on the Green
CAIN with Franki Moscato
Noon
4100 W. Highland Road ,
Mequon, WI 53097
Milwaukee Makers Market
10:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Discovery World
500 N Harbor Dr,
Milwaukee, WI
Kenosha Art Market
10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
Union Park
4500 7th Avenue - Kenosha, WI 53140
