Wisconsin weekend in a minute: Harley-Davidson Homecoming, Bastille Days, Falls Lavender Fest and more

There is a lot going on this weekend so here are the most interesting events (in our opinion) happening this weekend July 14-16, 2023:

FRIDAY

Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

7/13-7/16

Green Day

Veterans Park

1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Bastille Days

Friday, July 14th, 11am – 11:30pm

Saturday, July 15th, 11am – 11:30pm

Sunday, July 16th, 11am – 8pm

825 N. Jefferson St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Dominic Days Festival

7/13-7/16

Friday, July 14, 5:00-11:00 PM

Saturday, July 15, 1:00- 11:00 PM

Sunday, July 16, 12:00-5:30 PM

18255 W. Capitol Drive,

Brookfield, WI 53045

Deer District Summer Concert-

NEWSKI with opening act Chris Haise Band

5:30 p.m.

1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Bristol Renaissance Faire

Runs through 9/4

Open for nine weekends in the summer, rain or shine

12550 120th Avenue - Kenosha, WI 563142

Food Truck Friday

5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

West Allis Farmers Market

6501 W National Ave,

West Allis, WI 53214

Ribfest 2023

7/13-7/17

411 E Court St,

Elkhorn, WI 53121

Falls Lavender Days

10am-5pm

Menomonee Falls Downtown

N89W16790 Appleton Ave

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Port Fish Days

Jul 13, 2023 - Jul 15, 2023

Lakefront

Port Washington, WI 53074

Music on The Monument

The Stoned Blues Band, Blues/Rock

4:40 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Monument Square in Downtown Racine

SATURDAY

Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Cody Jinks will perform from

Foo Fighters

Veterans Park

1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Women’s Ride with House Of H-D & Susan G. Komen H-D Museum,

10:00 a.m.

Departs from the Harley-Davidson Museum at 10:00 AM and ends at House of Harley.

Registration is available online and starts at $25. All registration funds will be donated to Susan G. Komen to support the fight against breast cancer.

Mercadera Market

11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Deer District

1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Falls Lavender Festival

10am-5pm

Menomonee Falls Downtown

N89W16790 Appleton Ave -

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Gathering on the Green

ANN WILSON of HEART with STARSHIP

Parking Opens 4:00 pm, Gates open 4:30pm

4100 W. Highland Road ,

Mequon, WI 53097

Midsummer Festival of the Arts

10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Art Preserve of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center

608 New York Avenue ,

Sheboygan, WI 53081

Waterford Balloon Fest

12:00PM-6PM-Helicopter Rides

12:00PM – 8 PM- Drone Races

12:00 PM- 6 PM- Craft Fair

12 PM – 6 PM Kids Fun Zone

5 PM-8 PM Tethered Balloon Rides

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM Mass Ascension Launch Window

8:30PM – 9:15PM Balloon Night Glow (At Dusk)

On the grounds next to Waterford Union High School in Waterford, WI 53185

Croatian Fest

10:00 a.m.- 10:00 p.m.

Croatian Park

9100 S 76th Street - Franklin

Cherry Street Art Walk

1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

1431 N. 23rd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53205

Promoting Peace, Unity & Community Garfield's 502

11:00 a.m.

Between the blocks of 7th and 4th and Garfield Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Shakespeare in the Park

4:00 p.m.

Washington Park

1859 N 40th St.,

Milwaukee, WI

Midwest Paddle Festival

7:30 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Village Green Park

104 East Wisconsin Avenue - Oconomowoc, WI 53066

SUNDAY

Sunday Family Fun Days

10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Northwestern Mutual Community Park

639 E. Summerfest Place

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Parade

Meets at American Family Field

1:00 p.m.

Route: Wisconsin Avenue for a ride through the heart of downtown Milwaukee, ending at Veterans Park on the lakefront

Armenian Fest

11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church

7825 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield

Gathering on the Green

CAIN with Franki Moscato

Noon

4100 W. Highland Road ,

Mequon, WI 53097

Milwaukee Makers Market

10:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Discovery World

500 N Harbor Dr,

Milwaukee, WI

Kenosha Art Market

10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Union Park

4500 7th Avenue - Kenosha, WI 53140

