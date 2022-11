Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Free day at Milwaukee County Zoo, Swan Lake, Dungeons & Dragons

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Check out all the variety in this weekend's events! From a free day at the Milwaukee County Zoo to a Swan Lake performance at the Milwaukee Ballet, you're bound to find something you enjoy happening in the city this weekend.

Take a look at our list of weekend events.

FRIDAY

Bloomin’ 2022



11/4-11/6

Museum of Wisconsin Art

205 Veterans Ave,

West Bend, WI 53095

ARTHUR™ AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL



First Stage

325 W Walnut St,

Milwaukee, WI 53212

SATURDAY

Milwaukee Ballet: Swan Lake



Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Family Free Day Milwaukee County Zoo



10001 W Bluemound Rd,

Milwaukee, WI 53226

World-Building: Dungeons & Dragons



10:00 a.m.

Haggerty Museum of Art

1234 West Tory Hill Street

Milwaukee, WI 53233

OKC Vs Bucks



Fiserv Forum

7:00 p.m.

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Beer and Bacon Walk



1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Downtown Racine

SUNDAY

Grace Fine Art & Craft Festival



250 E Juneau Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53202-2551, United States



Peppermint Fair



Bay Lane Elementary School

S75 W16399 Hilltop Dr.

Muskego, WI 53150

262-606-4144

